CD Review: Sodom - 40 Years At War - The Greatest Hell Of Sodom
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
Artist: Sodom
Title: 40 Years At War - The Greatest Hell Of Sodom
Genre: Thrash Metal
Release Date: 28th October 2022
Label: Steamhammer / SPV
Album Review
40 years of SODOM, 40 years of merciless, ass-kicking, face-melting Thrash Metal made in Germany. So, Tom and his partners in Thrash decided to re-record one song from every record, the twist is: they did not choose the obvious ones but rarities or tracks they neglected when playing live in the last four decades. To be honest I don’t care that much because every new or differently interpreted track from SODOM is something I need in my life and the collection ‘40 Years At War - The Greatest Hell Of Sodom’ is no exception of this golden rule. To top this fierce piece of music a 4-track EP is included which features, aside from three well-known tracks, the brand-new song ‘1982’. Also included in this package is a Hardcover book with an intro by Tom Angelripper himself and some nice features to every album with cover artworks and info galore.
When it comes to the music, the older tracks definitely benefit from the band being a thousand times more skilled at playing their instruments and knowing their trademark sound like they never did before. Tom’s vocals are as aggressive and hate-laden as ever and the fresh blood in the form of Yorck on guitars and Toni on drums definitely helps making the material sound new and more brutal as before. If you are new to the band buy this and get to know the carnage that is SODOM!
Tracklist
01. Sepulchral Voice
02. After The Deluge
03. Electrocution
04. Baptism Of Fire
05. Better Off Dead
06. Body Parts
07. Jabba The Hut
08. Gathering Of Minds
09. That’s What An Unknown Killer Diarized
10. Book Burning
11 Genocide
12. City Of God
13. Ashes To Ashes
14. In War And Pieces
15. S.O.D.O.M.
16. Caligula
17. Euthanasia
Bonus EP
01. 1982
02. Witching Metal
03. Victims Of Death
04. Let’s Fight In The Darkness Of Hell
Line-up
Tom Angelripper – Vocals/Bass
Frank Blackfire – Guitars
Yorck Segatz – Guitars
Toni Merkel – Drums
http://sodomized.info / https://www.facebook.com/sodomized
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10
