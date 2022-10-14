CD Review: Sodom - 40 Years At War - The Greatest Hell Of Sodom

Artist: SodomTitle: 40 Years At War - The Greatest Hell Of SodomGenre: Thrash MetalRelease Date: 28th October 2022Label: Steamhammer / SPV40 years of SODOM, 40 years of merciless, ass-kicking, face-melting Thrash Metal made in Germany. So, Tom and his partners in Thrash decided to re-record one song from every record, the twist is: they did not choose the obvious ones but rarities or tracks they neglected when playing live in the last four decades. To be honest I don’t care that much because every new or differently interpreted track from SODOM is something I need in my life and the collection ‘40 Years At War - The Greatest Hell Of Sodom’ is no exception of this golden rule. To top this fierce piece of music a 4-track EP is included which features, aside from three well-known tracks, the brand-new song ‘1982’. Also included in this package is a Hardcover book with an intro by Tom Angelripper himself and some nice features to every album with cover artworks and info galore.When it comes to the music, the older tracks definitely benefit from the band being a thousand times more skilled at playing their instruments and knowing their trademark sound like they never did before. Tom’s vocals are as aggressive and hate-laden as ever and the fresh blood in the form of Yorck on guitars and Toni on drums definitely helps making the material sound new and more brutal as before. If you are new to the band buy this and get to know the carnage that is SODOM!01. Sepulchral Voice02. After The Deluge03. Electrocution04. Baptism Of Fire05. Better Off Dead06. Body Parts07. Jabba The Hut08. Gathering Of Minds09. That’s What An Unknown Killer Diarized10. Book Burning11 Genocide12. City Of God13. Ashes To Ashes14. In War And Pieces15. S.O.D.O.M.16. Caligula17. EuthanasiaBonus EP01. 198202. Witching Metal03. Victims Of Death04. Let’s Fight In The Darkness Of HellTom Angelripper – Vocals/BassFrank Blackfire – GuitarsYorck Segatz – GuitarsToni Merkel – Drumshttp://sodomized.info / https://www.facebook.com/sodomizedMusic: 8Sound: 9Total: 8.5 / 10