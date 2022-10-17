Latest Raffles
CD Review: Slipknot - The End, So Far
- Details
- Written by Munich Vampire
-
Artist: Slipknot
Title: The End, So Far
Genre: Nu Metal / Modern Metal
Release Date: 30th September 2022
Label: Roadrunner Records
Album Review
SLIPKNOT released a new album thus fall, with a title that leaves plenty of space for discussions and roumors about ‘The End, So Far’. The album starts with an unexpected calm opening song called ‘Adderall’ that slowly builds up its layers of sound ending in a 4/4 stomping beat. To be honest, I found the approach a bit irritating, especially the vocals that come in clean voice without the aggressive intensity you might be used to, not to say that they might have suited a Pop song. The album’s second song, ‘The Dying Song (Time to Sing)’, was released as a single before the record release and will reassure SLIPKNOT fans that the band still minds their roots and trademark elements like Electro beats, hard riffing and heavy straightforward drums which were all mixed into this song. To make sure that the fans really get the message that it’s a SLIPKNOT album they are listening to, the band put the Industrial prone ‘The Chapeltown Rag’ into the opening section, that also comes along with great sing-along chorus parts.
It's no secret that SLIPKNOT only hire outstanding drummers and the patterns that underly the album ballade ‘Yen’ are really amazing. With ‘Hivemind’ the band finally offers a speedy track that opens with blast beats. While Corey Taylor finally makes use of all aspects of his voice in one song, screaming, shouting and singing a highly aggressive lead guitar riff attacks your mind and will remain it for a while, this is a true SLIPKNOT track. This time, SLIPKNOT also added some Rock prone tracks on the album, which are ‘Medicine For The Dead’ and ‘Acidic’, while the guitarwork is solid, the vocals might irritate SLIPKNOT fans, for they definitely have a STONE SOUR touch. So far, SLIPKNOT failed to build up the massive wall of sound, fans love the band for, but maybe the last part of the album comes with an interesting offer.
While ‘Yen’ is a highlight coming to the drum patterns, ‘H377 is a brilliant track for those who love percussion. The album second to last song ‘De Sade’ is the albums weakest tracks in the authors books. The instrumentalists seem to play the way they think it right, the whole thing sounds uncoordinated at its best. The vocals don’t match the melody and the guitar solo is the only think, that makes the song worth listening to. SLIPKNOT see you off with ‘Finale’, another ballade, but one that the band designed more versatile on the music’s aspects. The very emotional vocals are the highlight of the song, while the choirs are a bit too much.
‘The End, So Far’ is an irritating album, it seems that the band members had their mind elsewhere while working on the album; the songs follow no structure or theme, more like puzzled together from the band’s ideas. Fans who are deep in the band’s sound and history might like it for the fact that some songs resemble pieces from past releases or for new aspects, regular listeners might put it on the shelf after listening through it. The three songs that were released as singles, were the best of the album. These would have fit on an EP that might have served the band better.
Tracklist
01. Adderall
02. The Dying Song (Time to Sing)
03. The Chapeltown Rag
04. Yen
05. Hivemind
06. Warranty
07. Medicine For The Dead
08. Acidic
09. Heirloom
10. H377
11. De Sade
12. Finale
Website
https://slipknot1.com/
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 7
Sound: 7
Total: 7 / 10
