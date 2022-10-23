CD Review: Them - Fear City

Artist: ThemTitle: Fear CityGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 28th October 2022Label: SteamhammerTHEM is a band that makes me forget that, normally, I hate gimmicky bands. KK Fossor is an alias for vocalist Troy Norr who wears heavy make-up for live shows and photo shoots (which is something I respect a hell out of). Originally formed as a KING DIAMOND cover band, THEM quickly emancipated themselves from just playing the Kings stuff and went on to become a progressive Power Metal outfit concentrating on concept albums that kick asses left and right. ‘Return To Hemmersmoor’ saw more of those KING DIAMOND tribute pars vocal-wise but I really don not mind that the band further distances themselves from Kim’s work as long as the songs still have that special kick, I am fine with the change.I really dig ‘The Crossing of Hell Gate Bridge’, this song is rich in variation, epic and melodic as all fuck and it takes it’s time to unfold. By the way, for all your KING DIAMOND fans out there: there are still vocal parts that feature some sweet falsetto. Some of my favourite parts are the voice overs and intros as they do add so much to the overall atmosphere. No matter how good your songs are, stuff like this always adds a hell of a lot to the experience. So, yeah, the fourth full-length offering of THEM is a banger and among the better records of the year but to be honest I do favour ‘Return To Hemmersmoor’ over this as it felt more coherent and connected whereas ‘Fear City’ feels more like a classic record with tracks that are not connected at all, at least that is what I feel while listening.01. Excito02. Flight of the Concorde03. Welcome to Fear City04. Retro 5405. An Ear For the Action (Interlude)06. Graffiti Park07. 191st Street08. Home Stretch (Interlude)09. The Crossing of Hell Gate Bridge10. Death on the Downtown Metro11. Stay Tuned (Interlude)12. A Most Violent Year (Intro)13. The Deconsecrated House of Sin14. The 11th Hour (Outro)KK Fossor – VocalsAlexander Palma – KeyboardsRichie Seibel – KeyboardsMarkus Ullrich – GuitarsMarkus Johansson – GuitarsSteve Bolognese – Drumshttps://www.them666.com / https://www.facebook.com/thembandofficialMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10