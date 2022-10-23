CD Review: Them - Fear City

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview IRON MAIDEN - The Future Past Tour 2023
- Preview WITHIN TEMPTATION & EVANESCENCE - Hamburg 2022-12-07
- Preview NIGHTWISH - Hamburg 2022-12-12
- Preview APOCALYPTICA & EPICA - Hamburg 2023-01-28
- Preview DIARY OF DREAMS - Hamburg 2023-03-11
- Preview BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE - Hamburg 2023-02-04
- Preview DEATHSTARS - Hamburg 2023-02-17
- Preview THE OFFSPRING - Hamburg 2023-05-17
- Preview OZZY OSBOURNE - Hamburg 2023-05-24
- Preview THE HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES - Hamburg 2023-06-27
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Gallery: Fleshgod Apocalypse - Leipzig 2022-10-16
- Live Review: Suede - Hamburg 2022
- CD Review: Arsena - Blood Rusted Mother Earth
- CD Review: Slipknot - The End, So Far
- CD Review: Dead Daisies, The - Radiance
- Gallery: Paradise Lost - Leipzig 2022
- Gallery: Skáld - Esch sur Alzette 2022
- Gallery: Cult of Luna - Esch sur Alzette 2022
- Live Review: Deine Lakaien - Berlin 2022
- CD Review: Sodom - 40 Years At War - The Greatest Hell Of Sodom
- CD Review: Stratovarius - Survive
- CD Review: Graceless - Chants From Purgatory
- Live Review: Levellers - Cologne 2022
- Live Review: E-Tropolis Festival - Oberhausen 2022
- Live Review: Suede - Cologne 2022
- CD Review: Riot City - Electric Elite
- CD Review: Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9
- CD Review: Nightbearer - Ghosts Of A Darkness To Come
- Interview: No More - October 2022
- CD Review: New World Depression - Descent
Latest News
- SIMPLE MINDS - New album “Direction Of The Heart” with a guest performance of Russell Mael (Sparks) out now
- JFDR - Sign to Houndstooth and Shares new single & video
- DEPECHE MODE - Announce new album and tour dates at press conference in Berlin
- SARCATOR - Swedish Black/Thrash Youngsters Unveil “The Long Lost” Single From “Alkahest” LP out in October via Black Lion Records
- A PROJECTION - New single “Anywhere” out 30 September 2022 via Metropolis Records
- HURRICANE UND SOUTHSIDE 2023 - Seven headliners and many more acts confirmed
- THE RASMUS - Released new album “Rise”
- DISTURBED - Announced new album “Divisive” to be released on Nov 18, 2022
- THE FOREIGN RESORT - Return with new music video for “Overturn”
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL - Thank you Oberhausen, visitor poll & 2023 E-Tropolis edition
- GARBAGE - Reveal details about new “Anthology” release
- UNIFY SEPARATE - New single feat. Richard Oakes (Suede)
- THE SMASHING PUMPKINS - New single “Beguiled”, new album “Atum”
- ARCHIVE - Postpone their German tour to autumn 2023
- DIARY OF DREAMS - Tour announced for spring 2023
- EISBRECHER - Reschedule their “Liebe Macht MonsTour” once again - here are the new dates for 2023
- PLAGE NOIRE 2023 - Announces first bands
- ROCK HARD FESTIVAL - Celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2023, first band wave & date
- BLACK SPACE RIDERS - To release new album “We Have Been Here Before”
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2023 - Sold Out after only five hours!
.
CD Review: Them - Fear City
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Them
Title: Fear City
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 28th October 2022
Label: Steamhammer
Album Review
THEM is a band that makes me forget that, normally, I hate gimmicky bands. KK Fossor is an alias for vocalist Troy Norr who wears heavy make-up for live shows and photo shoots (which is something I respect a hell out of). Originally formed as a KING DIAMOND cover band, THEM quickly emancipated themselves from just playing the Kings stuff and went on to become a progressive Power Metal outfit concentrating on concept albums that kick asses left and right. ‘Return To Hemmersmoor’ saw more of those KING DIAMOND tribute pars vocal-wise but I really don not mind that the band further distances themselves from Kim’s work as long as the songs still have that special kick, I am fine with the change.
I really dig ‘The Crossing of Hell Gate Bridge’, this song is rich in variation, epic and melodic as all fuck and it takes it’s time to unfold. By the way, for all your KING DIAMOND fans out there: there are still vocal parts that feature some sweet falsetto. Some of my favourite parts are the voice overs and intros as they do add so much to the overall atmosphere. No matter how good your songs are, stuff like this always adds a hell of a lot to the experience. So, yeah, the fourth full-length offering of THEM is a banger and among the better records of the year but to be honest I do favour ‘Return To Hemmersmoor’ over this as it felt more coherent and connected whereas ‘Fear City’ feels more like a classic record with tracks that are not connected at all, at least that is what I feel while listening.
Tracklist
01. Excito
02. Flight of the Concorde
03. Welcome to Fear City
04. Retro 54
05. An Ear For the Action (Interlude)
06. Graffiti Park
07. 191st Street
08. Home Stretch (Interlude)
09. The Crossing of Hell Gate Bridge
10. Death on the Downtown Metro
11. Stay Tuned (Interlude)
12. A Most Violent Year (Intro)
13. The Deconsecrated House of Sin
14. The 11th Hour (Outro)
Line-up
KK Fossor – Vocals
Alexander Palma – Keyboards
Richie Seibel – Keyboards
Markus Ullrich – Guitars
Markus Johansson – Guitars
Steve Bolognese – Drums
Website
https://www.them666.com / https://www.facebook.com/thembandofficial
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
Add comment