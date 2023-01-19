CD Review: Therion - Leviathan II

Artist: TherionTitle: Leviathan IIGenre: MetalRelease Date: 28th October 2022Label: Nuclear Blast RecordsTHERION continued their concept album project with their latest release ‘Leviathan ‘, since its predecessor was acclaimed by the critics, I was curious how this effort would sound like, for THERION somehow have a kind of scheme that consists of the release of a very good album, followed by a mediocre album. When I gave the album a first spin, I came to the result, that this album is a sharp contrast to the first one of the planned trilogy. ‘Leviathan I’ came with songs that were perfect for large audiences and many songs that will become the bands hymns for the next decades. ‘Leviathan II’ comes with deeper, melancholic and heavier songs.THERION always come with high quality instrumentation and interesting twists and turns in the songs arrangements, but ‘Litany of the Fallen’ really surprised me. It seemed that “NIGHTWISH meets the 60’s” was the motto for this song that comes with Hammond’s and a very epic soundscape. THERION are always good for a surprise, but the band going Goth, was a big one. If you like Gothic Metal , you want to try ‘Alchemy of the Soul’ and ‘Cavern Cold as Ice’ that both seem to be inspired by earlier PARADISE LOST a bit. ‘Lucifuge Rofocale’ shows the bands harder and aggressive side and is a welcome distraction form the other songs, that sometimes seem kind of very constructed to fit the albums darker and melancholic concept and fail to move your neck muscles or your emotions. ‘Pazuzu’ comes in two versions, the original and an alternative AOR version and to be honest, I like the latter even more.‘Leviathan II’ is a nice album for those who want to take a deeper look into the bands dark and melancholic side. THERION explored other genres a bit but took no risks, music and songwriting are high quality and THERION would never let the fans down coming to creating a soundscape that is one of a kind.01. Aeon of Maat02. Litany of the Fallen03. Alchemy of the Soul04. Lunar Coloured Fields05. Lucifuge Rofocale06. Marijin Min Nar07. Hades and Elysium08. Midnight Star09. Cavern Cold as Ice10. Codex Gigas11. Pazuzu12. Aeon of Maat (Alternative Vocals Version)13. Pazuzu (AOR Version)https://www.therion.se/Music: 7Sound: 10Total: 8.5 / 10