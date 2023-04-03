CD Review: Sono - In The Haze



Artist: Sono

Title: In The Haze

Genre: Electro Pop

Release Date: 7th April 2023

Label: Kontor Records







Album Review



More than 20 years after the first release, the ninth long player ‘In The Haze’ by the Hamburg Electro-Pop trio SONO will be released on 7th April. I have to admit that I wasn’t hooked making this review at first. Of course, the band is known to me and I’ve heard one or the other song before. But somehow, I never felt the desire to deal with it more intensively. On the other hand, I always like to broaden my musical horizons. So why not seize the opportunity when it presents itself?



But how best to approach the matter? Do you listen to previous albums first? Or do you prefer to let the new one stand for its own? I deliberately chose the latter and didn’t let myself be distracted by the lyrics or promo information at first. Simply lean back and let the music speak to me, completely impartially. And look and behold, it spoke. From the first listen, the album did something to me. I must have sat there with a nostalgic gaze and a dreamy, bittersweet smile on my face. I felt somehow transported back to my teenage days. First time at camp. The time of upheaval. The day the border was opened, which I still remember livingly: I can clearly see the line of cars and people that passed our house on their way to the “West”. The start at a new school. The best school friend, with whom I stuck together like bad luck and brimstone. The first time at the disco. And of course, the first lovesickness. All these memories suddenly shot through my head.



The reminiscence of the 80s was probably also intentional. Because in addition to the club suitability, the band’s love for music of the 80s runs like a red thread through the album. I feel somehow catapulted back to previously visited dance floors. The lyrics tell stories of love, insecurity, separation and loss. The album invites you to listen as well as sing along and dance. Well, that’s how I feel when I study the booklet later. I caught myself again and again not only reading the lyrics, but already singing along uninhibitedly and sitting on my couch teetering my feet or dancing along.



‘In The Haze’ is a superbly produced, emotional album for which SONO have teamed up with hip stars of the club scene. For example, the Hamburg Techno producer André Winter had a hand in ‘New Kid In Town’. A wonderful, melancholically dreamy Pop song that somehow makes me think of Sophie Marceau and ‘La Boum’. The entry into the album is almost gentle with ‘Joy Of Life’. Spherical synth lines, driving, almost hypnotic beats and vocal lines with lots of reverberation. The third song, ‘Trust In You’, is a real pearl for me. A club anthem with danceable beats, a wonderful melody and a catchy chorus. The song is also included in an acoustic version that almost blows me away even more. Lennart’s clear and haunting vocals, which are only accompanied by an acoustic guitar at the beginning, gets under the skin immediately. Then piano and strings enter, deeply touching, emotional and simply beautiful. At the moment my favorite one together with ‘New Kid In Town’.



‘Never Die’ is also a very danceable Pop song with an almost happy, very catchy melody and a chorus that you simply have to sing along to. ‘Still Here’ is quite different from the rest of the songs on the album. The Italian DJ Rafael Cerato is partly responsible for this. The song starts with a driving beat. Coupled with an almost spoken chant the song seems more tranced, almost hypnotic. Stylistically less 80s and definitely suitable for a techno club. ‘The Haze’ then sets a strong contrast again. The quiet, almost somber interlude picks up the pace towards the end and seamlessly transitions into ‘Can You Hear Me’, which is clearly made for the dance floors. ‘Together’ should sound familiar to many. Also in our family, Matula and Renz ran regularly in the telly. The used elements from Klaus Doldinger’s ‘Ein Fall für Zwei’ title melody are perfectly arranged into a danceable Pop song. ‘Light Up’ ought to find its way onto the dance floors too, as well as ‘Disconnect’.



With the mixture of club suitable beats and flawless Pop songs, the homage to the club scene of the 80s is brilliantly successful. The used sound effects create a perfect retro sound that doesn’t sound exaggerated or compelled, but rather fresh and modern. A felicitous album that invites you to dance, sing and dream. The crystal clear, taintless and emotional vocal performance by Lennart A. Salomon paired with spherical and pure Electro Pop sounds touches and gets under the skin. And every time I listen, I discover new aspects that surprise and thrill me. I’ll have the album in hands as vinyl soon and surely hear myself through the former releases bit by bit too.



The album is available as CD jewel case (in cardboard slipcase) and a 12” Vinyl.





Tracklist



01. Joy Of Life

02. New Kid In Town

03. Trusting You

04. Never Die

05. Still Here w/Rafael Cerato

06. The Haze (Inerlude)

07. Can You Hear Me

08. Together

09. Light It Up

10. Disconnect

11. Trusting You (acoustic)





Line-up



Lennart A. Salomon

Florian Sikorski

Martin Weiland





Website



https://www.sonomusic.de / https://www.facebook.com/sonofm





Cover Picture









Rating



Music: 9.5

Sound: 10

Total: 9.8 / 10









