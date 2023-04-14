CD Review: Sea of Sin - Tired of Chasing Ghosts



Artist: Sea of Sin

Title: Tired of Chasing Ghosts

Genre: Synth Pop / Indie Pop

Release Date: 21st April 2023

Label: self-released







Album Review



When SEA OF SIN tried a comeback in 2018 with ‘Future Pulse’ after a break of almost 18 years, hardly anyone expected the release to be a big success. But the album, which mainly consisted of old songs in a new guise, shot straight into the top 10 in the DAC (German Alternative Charts) and GEWC (German Electronic Web Charts). After the enormous response and a remix album that had been released in the meantime, Klaus Schill and Frank Zwicker set about finally creating new songs. So just one year later ‘Unbroken’ saw the light of day, which even made it to number two in the DAC. So, the duo also hoped to enter the stages again. But the performances already planned for 2020 have fallen victim to the pandemic, as it was the case with the shows of so many artists.



So, what to do? Instead of the planned concerts, they spent the time in the studio and concentrated on further remix collaborations. The best tracks and remixes of this period have been compiled on ‘Remixes 2’ and released in March 2021. The involvement of great acts such as MESH, NITE, MAN WITHOUT COUNTRY and Rob Dust paid off with No.1 in the DAC. The new strategy seemed to work for the 100 percent independent artists and so they continued to pursue it consistently. In autumn 2021 work started on new songs. From the collected demo songs and song ideas, five were selected and further developed. At the beginning of 2022, the duo went to Studio B in Stuttgart for the vocal and guitar recordings and to Klaus’ studio in Hamburg for the final production and mixdown.



As of May 2022, a total of four singles and five remixes have been released on digital platforms. The list of international acts who are responsible for the remixes is impressive: ZOOT WOMAN, THE KVB, ASHBURY HEIGHTS, THE NEW DEVISION and ZYNIC. All these singles and remixes can now be found on the new album ‘Tired of Chasing Ghosts’ together with the unreleased single ‘Empty Places’ and another remix of ‘Don’t let go’ for which ROTOSKOP is responsible. But ‘Tired of Chasing Ghosts’ is much more than a singles collection. The album is a well-rounded affair and sounds as if it were made from one piece - mature, excellently produced, profound and yet catchy and danceable. The CD got a worthy and stylish artwork and will be released as a limited edition 6-page digipack including a fat booklet. The digital release, which is common these days, will follow shortly afterwards.



The first single ‘Synchronize’ was released on 27th May last year and now also opens ‘Tired of Chasing Ghosts’. The song was not for accident at No. 1 in the DAC for some weeks. An atmospheric, soulful up-tempo number, slightly melancholic with a catchy hook-line and characteristic guitar lines on top. In addition to the single edition, there are remixes by THE KVB and ZOOT WOMAN, adding new flavors and providing entirely new perspectives to the song. So, the U.K. duo THE KVB transformed ‘Synchronize’ into a darker, very atmospheric tune with huge reverb tailored guitar lines and a driving beat. ZOOT WOMAN at the other hand, made a very catchy and hymnic Electropop tune out of it, perfect for a warm summer night. And a beach bar scenery is, what I have in mind, while listening to the ASHBURY HEIGHTS remix of ‘High And Low’. The Electropop act from Sweden turned the second single into a modern midtempo song. The electronic rather minimalistic remix spreads a good mood while the single edition is darker, bitter sweet romantic and very intense.



The rather catchy song ‘Shine A Light’ is the most positive song on the album and comes with an uplifting chorus. Despite the melancholic prevailing mood, which is characteristic of the SEA OF SIN sound structure, the track still spreads a proper hint of optimism, especially during the chorus. The US-Electropop band THE NEW DIVISION transformed it into a great 80s style driven Synth Wave track. With ‘Don´t Let Go’ it´s getting darker again, a rather midtempo and melancholic Indie Pop song, that touches heart and soul. The remix by ZYNIC brings out Frank´s voice clearer and stronger, what suites it very well. The version of ROTOSKOP gives me kind of DEPECHE MODE vibes, maybe because of the touching backing vocals and sound effects. The new and unreleased single ‘Empty Places’ reminds me a bit to THE CURE or NEW ORDER. A melancholic melody pared with almost cheerful guitar lines and a wonderful chorus.



‘Tired of Chasing Ghosts’ consistently develops SEA OF SIN’s modern distinctive Electro Indie sound. The deep connection to the New Wave and Synthpop of the 80s and 90s is a clear and inherent part of their songs, topped with characteristic guitar lines, wonderful melodies and the touching voice of Frank Zwicker. Simply beautiful, melancholic and yet catchy and danceable.

The album is available as limited edition 6-page digipack (only via poponaut.de) and digital release (27th April) on all relevant platforms. Or you just show up at their CD release party & concert in Hamburg (Hebebühne) on 29th April (every guest will get a copy of the CD!). Just to mention: more live shows are coming in 2023. For more information of the upcoming shows check the band websites.





Tracklist



01. Synchronize (Single Edit)

02. High and Low (Single Edit)

03. Shine a Light (Single Edit)

04. Don`t Let Go (Single Edit)

05. Empty Places (Single Edit)

06. Synchronize (The KVB Remix)

07. Synchronize (Zoot Woman Remix)

08. High and Low (Ashbury Heights Remix)

09. Shine a Light (The New Division Remix)

10. Don`t Let Go (Zynic Remix)

11. Don`t Let Go (Rotoskop Remix)





Line-up



Frank Zwicker - Vocals & Lyrics

Klaus Schill - Synths, Guitars, Production





Website



https://seaofsin-official.com / https://www.facebook.com/seaofsinGER





Cover Picture









Rating



Music: 9

Sound: 10

Total: 9.5 / 10



