Live Review: Therion - Helsinki 2018

Nosturi, Helsinki, Finland
23th March 2018
Therion presenting the new Metal Opera “Beloved Antichrist” + Guests: Enemy of Reality, Null Positiv, Imperial Age
When 15-year-old prodigy Christofer Johnsson launched THERION as a Death Metal band in 1987, he had no idea that exactly 30 years later, he would be putting a finishing touch to a project that would go down in history as the most ambitious symphonic metal release of all time. Although “metal operas” are no longer a rare term for the scene, but on January 26 this designation will receive a new definition once the curtain has opened for Johnson’s life’s work: ‘Beloved Antichrist’ is the title of the spectacular creation of THERION, whose length extends to three full CDs and is not just a concept album, but a completely staged rock opera with various acts. It presents a compelling story, which was roughly inspired by Vladímir Soloviov’s ‘Short Story of Antichrist’.
Enemy of Reality
A Greek Metal band with lead singer Iliana Tsakiraki, who has a soprano voice, was the opening act. As usual, there were not so many listeners - in Finland, you normally expect that. Unfortunately, I was not able to attend the full gig, but the band has a very attractive lyric video, ‘In Hiding’, available on YouTube and is well worth checking. They also distributed for free their debut record and based on that, while the band still have to develop further, they have great energy and great potential as well as some hit songs.
Rating
Music: 6
Performance: 6
Sound: 7
Light: 7
Total: 6.5 / 10
Null Positiv
When I was about to send the accreditation request, an online radio was broadcasting one of the band’s attractive ballads, and it was a beautiful surprise to discover that I will be seeing the band live in about a week. What happens on the most gigs: you let music in slowly, so somewhere towards the end of gig you’d start digging what’s going on. Not the case here. The lead singer Elli Berlin performs with no holds barred; the music “penetrates” your ears, hits your brain and just makes you head-bang in rhythm, and the gig was just raw and fierce. This is the kind that makes you “feel” something true and metal. Also no wonder that photography part of the report is heavily dominated by the very expressive band members. I have to say: the best part of the concert to me.
Setlist (incomplete)
Götter
Unvergessen
Labyrinth
Amok
Trauma
Unschlagbar
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 10
Sound: 10
Light: 8
Total: 9 / 10
Imperial Age
A Russian band with export-oriented “heroic” metal and CD covers similar to battle metal groups from couple decades ago. Sports folk-inspired costumes (that, however, revealing enough of the model beauty of Jane, the soprano lead singer). This band may have more followers online than the previous one, but it was just simply impossible to leave a mark similar to NULL POSITIV - that I would compare to a trace of a ballistic rocket on your mind. Nevertheless, the Russian metal heads in ornate stage clothes, singing some battle hymns in Latin, crept in mind slowly but steady, and especially towards the end became quite likable. The vocal part consists of a male frontman Alexander “Aor” Osipov and two ladies - and our conclusion was that Anna “Kiara” Moiseeva (the one with red hair) was certainly stealing the vocal attention and simply would beg to be an actual front-woman - at least based on the impression from this specific gig. Classic long-haired metal guitarists in seemingly “folk” outfit looked cute.
Setlist
01. The Awakening
02. The Legacy of Atlantis
03. The Escape
04. Domini Canes (March of the Holy Inquisition)
05. The Monastery
06. Death Guard
07. Anthem of Valour
08. Aryavarta
09. And I Shall Find My Home
Rating
Music: 6
Performance: 6
Sound: 7
Light: 7
Total: 6.5 / 10
Therion
It is very risky to have three warm-up acts. Chances are, some of these might be more appealing. Of course, THERION saw the biggest crowd and had delivered a very length show, but, to be honest, it appeared a little dull after energetic warm-up acts - that, perhaps, already made some of the listeners tired. Again, perhaps more symphonic-oriented folk, as well as those who came just to witness the last set, would not entirely agree. The band looks good and having Elli Berlin with them on one of the songs was a pleasant surprise, but somehow the program did not catch attention as much. It is very much likely just because of the rock-opera format of the current “Beloved Antichrist” program that has more to do with “Jesus Christ Superstar”-like music than with all things hard and heavy. Something to examine in right setting, with your favourite acoustics, and in the right mood... and not a perfect fit to rock club setting, in my opinion, but maybe something more classic. The album itself does not contain large changes in mood and rhythm, which might be difficult to listen for two hours (unless you are a die-hard THERION fan).
Setlist
01. Theme of Antichrist
02. The Blood of Kingu
03. Din (with Elli Berlin)
04. Bring Her Home
05. Night Reborn
06. Nifelheim
07. Ginnungagap
08. Typhon
09. Temple of New Jerusalem
10. An Arrow from the Sun
11. Wine of Aluqah
12. Lemuria
13. Cults of the Shadow
14. The Khlysti Evangelist
15. My Voyage Carries On
16. The Invincible
17. Der Mitternachtslöwe
18. Son of the Staves of Time
---
19. The Rise of Sodom and Gomorrah
20. To Mega Therion
Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 7
Sound: 6
Light: 6
Total: 6.5 / 10
All pictures by Askar Ibragimov
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Mon May 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MOVEMENTS
|Mon May 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MICK FLANNERY
|Mon May 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: REVOLVERHELD
|Mon May 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DMA'S
|Tue May 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TOY
|Tue May 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AMPLIFIER
|Tue May 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: REVOLVERHELD
|Tue May 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LOUIS BERRY
|Tue May 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PISH (KAKKMADDAFAKKA)
|Tue May 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ED PROSEK
|Tue May 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DMA'S
|Wed May 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MONSTER MAGNET
|Wed May 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TEARS FOR FEARS
|Wed May 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FABRIZIO CAMMARATA
|Wed May 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JUNGLE
|Wed May 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DMA'S
|Wed May 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: 3TEETH
|Wed May 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SCOTT MATTHEW
|Wed May 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CIGARETTES AFTER SEX
|Wed May 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JINJER
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview FKP SCORPIO SUMMER FESTIVALS 2018 – Hurricane & Southside Festival, A Summer’s Tale
- Preview MILKY CHANCE - Esch sur Alzette 2018-05-19
- Preview DIE TOTEN HOSEN - Esch sur Alzette 2018-05-18
- Preview M’ERA LUNA Festival - Hildesheim 2018-08-11 & 12
- Preview THE HOOTERS - BOCHUM 2018-07-17
- Preview BILLY IDOL - Cologne 2018-07-17
- Preview INCUBUS - Touring Germany with eight Studio Album “8“
- Preview IN THIS MOMENT - Cologne 2018-06-12
- Preview GRASPOP METAL MEETING - Dessel 2018
- Preview THE OCEAN - Esch sur Alzette 2018-05-08
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Concert Review: 30 Seconds To Mars - Cologne 2018
- Gallery: GusGus - Cologne 2018
- Live Review: Plage Noire Festival - Weißenhäuser Strand 2018 (Day 2)
- Live Review: Plage Noire Festival - Weißenhäuser Strand 2018 (Day 1)
- Live Review: Danko Jones - Esch sur Alzette 2018
- Gallery: Macklemore - Cologne 2018
- Gallery: Skid Row - Bochum 2018
- Live Review: Die Krupps - Düsseldorf 2018
- CD Review: Eels - The Deconstruction
- CD Review: Erasure - World Beyond
- Live Review: David Hasselhoff - Oberhausen 2018
- Live Review: Machine Head - Luxembourg 2018
- Live Review: Unzucht - Oberhausen 2018
- Gallery: Primordial - Leipzig 2018
- CD Review: Editors - Violence
- Live Review: Theory Of A Deadman - Cologne 2018
- Live Review: Imagine Dragons - Oberhausen 2018
- Gallery: Schwarze Nacht - Mönchengladbach 2018
- CD Review: Die Kammer - Minimized EP #01
- Live Review: Of Mice & Men - Cologne 2018
Latest News
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2018 - New bands confirmed!
- UNPLACES - Single “Such A Shame”
- BILLY TALENT - Celebrate their 25th anniversary with the launch of Charity Trust!
- VERI JUMALA - Solo album “Veiled In Velvet Skies” of SORROWNIGHT singer
- PURWIEN & KOWA - Release “Drei“ on 7th June 2018
- PLAGE NOIRE 2018 - Festival celebrates a brilliant comeback & pre-sale for 2019 started!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2018 - Samsas Traum and several more bands confirmed!
- LOREENA MCKENNIT - Artist is leaving Facebook!
- ASH CODE - Third Album comes right in Time for WGT 2018
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2019 - First bands and pre-sale start!
- THE TWINS - Band returns with new Album after 25 Years
- CHVRCHES - “Miracle” Video Premiere & New Studio Album “Love Is Dead” on 25 May 2018
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2018 - 10 more bands confirmed!
- MORTIIS - Re-release of “Perfectly Defect” on 1st June 2018
- RABIA SORDA - New album "The World ends today" in May 2018
- HURRICANE & SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2018 - Line-up and Party Programme complete!
- FEWJAR - New album “Gamma” to be released on 25th May 2018 via smile records/soulfood
- OOMPH! - Sign worldwide deal with Napalm Records!
- KNIGHT$ - Debut Album to be released via Pledge Campaign
- BLACK STONE CHERRY - New album "Family Tree" in April & New Video "Bad Habit"
.