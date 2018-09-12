Live Review: Stoneman - Bochum 2018

Rockpalast, Bochum, Germany
6th September 2018
Geil und Elektrisch with Dynastie, Auger, Alienare, Stoneman, V2A
On the 7th September, the new now sixth album by STONEMAN was released and one day before was tour start for the eponymous tour at the Rockplast in Bochum. In a total of ten cities, the Swiss, which were founded in 2004 by singer Mikki Chixx and drummer Rico H., will promote their ‘Geil Und Elektrisch’ output and bring along a few colleagues from the Dark Rock and Electro scene. The venue is not sold out this Thursday but well filled and everywhere you saw acquaintances from the black scene. Not infrequently, the current T-shirt from the Amphi Festival in Cologne was proudly displayed.
Dynastie
DYNASTIE are the first to let the cat out of the bag. The band was founded in 1996 by shouter Kai Trautmann and can stylistically be categorized as melancholic Electro Pop. Huge drum sounds meet impulsive keyboards and the calm, dark and raucous-sounding voice of the charismatic singer floats above everything. The current line-up includes drums, bass and guitar, namely Konstantinos Exarchos, Mirko Pollmann and keyboard Markus Keller.
Auger
Next up were British AUGER around vocalist, keyboardist and programmer Kyle Wilson and guitarist Kieran Thornton. The two had an easy game and their energetic, hyper-melodic Darkwave with really danceable rhythms was great. Since the beginning of April this year, their debut work, ‘The Awakening’, is on the market.
Alienare
The singer T. Green with corresponding green hair, but also mastered all other common instruments, and the keyboardist T. Imo form the duo ALIENARE. Dark Wave and dark-tinged Synth Pop, along with a deep, catchy voice were the hallmark of Hamburg-born guys and convinced the audience.
Stoneman
Mikki Chix (vocals), Rico H. (drums), Dee (bass) and Ypsilon (guitars) are STONEMAN and today’s headliner, who were starting primetime at 21:00. The quartet characterized a stylistic change from the initially English-speaking Dark Rock to more Neue Deutsche Härte with corresponding electronic bonds and German lyrics. The fourth album, ‘Goldmarie’ from 2014, of which they played today ‘An Die Geräte’, ‘Der Rote Vorhang’, ‘Liebe, Liebe’ and ‘Mord Ist Kunst’, was for the first time completely sung in German and reached for the first time covers of corresponding magazines and fourth place in the German Alternative Charts. ‘Steine’ from 2016 was even more successful and gave the Swiss their first headliner tour, proving that Mikki & Co. are in the right mood and can name their own fans today with a great, rousing show in which could be danced to. Bands like EISBRECHER, NACHTBLUT or HÄMATOM are, sound-wise as well as when it comes to success, idols of the band and push them forward.
V2A
After STONEMAN, the venue was visibly emptying so that the last bands of the evening, V2A, unfortunately had to play in front of an almost empty hall. V2A, the German-British project, stylistically located between EBM, Industrial and Techno, bothered but little and the five members, dressed in apocalyptic-looking clothes, offered a rousing show. To the dark, engineered, and driving rhythms, there were dark growls by Kevin Stewart (vocalist 304) and bright, snotty shouts from Ines Lehmann (vocalist 306), who came across as punky and puppet-like, even choppy. For percussion and drums 654SMO (Matt) was responsible.
All pictures by Andreas Gey (Kommodore Johnsen)
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Wed Sep 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ASSEMBLAGE 23
|Wed Sep 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DAN OWEN
|Wed Sep 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MARIAN HILL
|Wed Sep 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BRENT COBB
|Wed Sep 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KAMELOT
|Wed Sep 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PEKING DUK
|Thu Sep 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ASSEMBLAGE 23
|Thu Sep 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DESASTERKIDS
|Thu Sep 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FLASH FORWARD
|Thu Sep 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JUSE JU
|Thu Sep 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: 10 YEARS
|Fri Sep 14 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(CH) Festival: Eine Nacht Im Bergwerk
|Fri Sep 14 @ 6:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: E-X-E Festival
|Fri Sep 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Concert: EMPATHY TEST
|Fri Sep 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MESH
|Fri Sep 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DESASTERKIDS
|Fri Sep 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FLASH FORWARD
|Fri Sep 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: I HEART SHARKS
|Fri Sep 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JUSE JU
|Fri Sep 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE POODLES
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview THE EXPLODING BOY - Düsseldorf 2018-11-02
- Preview DEAD CAN DANCE - Bochum 2019-06-18/19
- Preview AND ONE - Oberhausen 2018-11-02
- Preview HUNDREDS - Münster 2018-10-25
- Preview BONFIRE - Oberhausen 2018-11-06
- Preview FISH - Bochum 2018-10-30
- Preview GEORGE EZRA - Cologne 2018-10-28
- Preview PER GESSLE’S ROXETTE - Cologne 2018-10-23
- Preview THERAPY? - Münster 2018-10-20
- Preview SEIGMEN - Norway pre-Christmas tour December 2018
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: Die Krupps & Front Line Assembly - Wroclaw 2018
- Gallery: Invisible Limits & No More - Bochum 2018
- Live Review: Sum41 - Oberhausen 2018
- CD Review: Anna Calvi - Hunter
- Live Review: Die Krupps & Front Line Assembly - Krefeld 2018
- CD Review: Unzucht - Akephalos
- Live Review: Incubus - Cologne 2018
- CD Review: Sulpher - No One Will Ever Know
- Live Review: M’era Luna Festival - Hildesheim (Day 1)
- Live Review: Fools Garden - Rheda-Wiedenbrück 2018
- CD Review: Joachim Witt - Rübezahl
- Live Review: Devildriver - Cologne 2018
- CD Review: Cyberaktif - Tenebrae Vision
- CD Review: Rick Astley - Beautiful Life
- CD Review: Mono Inc. - Welcome To Hell
- CD Review: Sólveig Matthildur - Unexplained Miseries & The Acceptance Of Sorrow
- Live Review: Amphi Festival - Cologne 2018 (Day 2)
- Live Review: Beartooth - Oberhausen 2018
- Gallery: Alt-J - Luxembourg City 2018
- Live Review: Santana - Mönchengladbach 2018
Latest News
- LAIBACH - Announce New Album "The Sound Of Music"
- PLAGE NOIRE 2019 - Festival is already fully booked!
- KÆLAN MIKLA - Details of upcoming album "Nótt eftir nótt" due in November via Artoffact Records
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2019 - IN EXTREMO and many more bands announced!
- COPPELIUS - Live recording from the Opera “Kein Land so schön”
- MILOU & FLINT - Video Premier “Hey du” and new Album “blau über grün” on 7 Sept 2018
- AND THEN SHE CAME - New Album “Kaosystematiq” on 21st September 2018
- LEICHTMATROSE - New Album “Heile Welt” on 26 October 2018
- AEON SABLE - New album “Aether” comes on 2nd November 2018
- SCHATTENMANN - Headlining Tour!
- SWANS - “SWANS: Sacrifice And Transcendence” - The Oral History
- WHISPERING SONS - Release debut album ‘Image’
- EVANESCENCE - Release “Synthesis LIVE” on 12th October 2018!
- EISBRECHER - Best-Of Album “Ewiges Eis” (Sony Music / RCA) out on 5th Ocotber 2018
- DISTURBED - Return with their seventh studio album “Evolution”, out October 19th 2018
- HENRIC DE LA COUR - New album "Gimme Daggers" out on 14 September 2018!
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2018 - Welle:Erdball & five other bands confirmed!
- PETER HEPPNER - Announces two album releases with the new single “Was bleibt” feat. Joachim Witt
- ALICE IN CHAINS - Release next single “Never Fade” from their upcoming album “Rainier Fog”, out 24 August 2018
- M’ERA LUNA 2019 - First Bands announced and Pre-Sale started!
.