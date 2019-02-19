Live Review: Steel Panther - Luxembourg City 2019

Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg18th February 2019The Atelier was ready for an evening of spandex, Glam/ Hair Metal, and a lot of hairspray. The Los Angeles-based glamour boys came to present their “Sunset Strip” show to the Luxembourgish public in the A on Monday night.STEEL PANTHER is an American Glam Metal band from Los Angeles, California, mostly known for their profane and humorous lyrics, as well as their exaggerated on-stage personae that re-enact the stereotypical “Glam Metal” lifestyle. If you know STEEL PANTHER, you know that they play lots of cover songs. On the current Europe/ UK Tour 2019, which runs under the flag “Sunset Strip live”, the guys give a mixture of 1980s cover songs and the best their own material has to offer. This can only be THE Hair Metal party of the still young year.Music & PerformanceThe Greek Konstantinos Karamitroudis, better known as GUS G, had the honour of opening the evening. The guitar virtuoso who used to join the ranks of OZZY and FIREWIND was present with his own band. After his set DJ Matt Stocks took on the role of audience warmer. And he did a good job. Nearly the whole A was singing to ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ of legendary QUEEN. Suddenly the light dimmed... To the tones of VAN HALEN’s ‘Everybody Wants Some!!!’ STEEL PANTHER entered the stage, starting this hilarious evening with ‘Eyes Of The Panther’ and ‘Goin’ in the Backdoor’. The crowd erupted with screams and cheers. STEEL PANTHER finally hit the stage after their last show in Luxembourg a year ago. STEEL PANTHER shows are known for being half 1980s Heavy Metal heaven and half stand-up comedy shows. The setlist on this evening is a mix between their own songs and covers of other glam metal bands.After the necessary bragging of Satchel about how many women he has already satisfied and other show elements of the gentlemen, like the famous styling of Lexxi Foxx holding his mirror, the band was ready for the first cover of the evening: ‘Jump’ by VAN HALEN. After a few own songs (with the necessary comedy show, small talk and all in between), it was time for a cover again. MÖTLEY CRÜE’s ‘Kickstart My Heart’ and OZZY’s ‘Crazy Train’, it was time for a guitar solo à la Satchel. Almost everything was included in it, like ‘Rock You Like A Hurricane’, ‘Breaking The Law’ and ‘Thunderstruck’. For DEF LEPPARD’s ‘Pour Some Sugar On Me’ they invited some girls on the stage and partied with them. After ‘Community Property’ and ‘Death To All But Metal’ they disappeared from the stage. To return one more time with ‘Gloryhole’.STEEL PANTHER guaranteed an evening of impressive Glam Metal, where the obscene language is not shunned and the audience was entertained until the end.Setlist01. Eyes Of A Panther02. Goin’ in the Backdoor03. Jump (Van Halen cover)04. Fat Girl05. Asian Hooker06. Poontang Boomerang07. Kickstart My Heart (Mötley Crüe cover)08. Crazy Train (Ozzy Osbourne cover)09. Guitar solo by Satchel10. Party All Day (fuck all night)11. Pour Some Sugar On Me (Def Leppard cover)12. Livin’ On A Prayer (Bon Jovi cover)13. Community Property14. Death To All But Metal---15. GloryholeAll Pictures by Elena Arens