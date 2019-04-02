Live Review: Perturbator - Helsinki 2019

The Circus, Helsinki, Finland
12th March 2019
Perturbator
As a big-time Cyberpunk genre fan, it is no wonder that I came across PERTURBATOR’s video ‘Venger’ some time ago. Fierce (perhaps due to the Black Metal past), electronic and danceable music was hard to miss. As a composer, James Kent gets energy and mix of energy and melody in a very good balance and is not capitalizing just rhythm side; perhaps I would call his compositions not only suitable for a dance floor but also for a movie soundtrack.
On the visual brand side, in my view, there is a room for progress: album covers and other artwork may have been stronger in order to match the quality of PERTURBATOR’s music. In fact, the best image I have seen was on the gig poster - knives forming a pentagram - but sadly, this image is nowhere to be found on CD covers or the merchandise sold onsite. The merch pictures, I dare say, was substandard; just generic imaging with the artist face and not particularly reminding of the music. Let’s hope that the poster image for the gig is actually a hint of the better visual side of the project in the future.
Music & Performance
When I first looked up PERTURBATOR’s video on YouTube circa 2015, I came across the rather unappealing clip depicting a scene that any Dark Scene festival goer witnessed countless times: onstage, a table with a laptop, an a guy playing some hard tunes from it with some videos projected on a screen behind. Not really exciting. Yet, turns out that in later year scale of the show has increased a lot. In this gig, there was a massive wall of LED panels and interesting square-shaped futuristic lights that were able to emit highly complex, piercing light beams. Of course, the trademark pentagram (just one, though) was crowning the stage set.
Have to note that pentagrams and cyberpunk are not really well connoted (imaginary mega-city crowds of the dystopian future are fully absorbed by the harsh and very materialistic world, speak some weird mix of Chinese and Russian and hardly any European mysticism is left there - having some Buddhism there could be more canonical). Regardless, the light performance was well orchestrated, not only pulsating “to the beat” but creating the sense of atmosphere and grandeur. The outstanding drum kit was decorated with highly elaborated dystopian/ Steampunk metal parts, lit from inside and looked like an art object on its own.
Despite James Kent playing just synths, he and his drummer were head-banging very heavily - as the music was rather extreme and its heaviness is comparable to metal. And the gig fully delivered on the expectations. I hardly remember James to say a word - engaging tracks were just starting one after another. The only wish is for the concert to be a bit longer - I believe, the full set was about 1:15.
Setlist
01. Birth of the New Model
02. Neo Tokyo
03. Future Club
04. She Is Young, She Is Beautiful, She Is Next
05. Corrupted by Design
06. Excess
07. She Moves Like A Knife
08. Diabolus Ex Machina
09. Humans Are Such Easy Prey
10. God Complex
11. Vantablack
12. Tactical Precision Disarray
13. Tainted Empire
---
14. Welcome Back
15. Perturbator’s Theme
16. The Cult Of 2112
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 8
Sound: 9
Light: 10
Total: 9 / 10
All Pictures by Askar Ibragimov
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Tue Apr 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE ESKIES
|Tue Apr 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AMY MACDONALD
|Tue Apr 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ENTER SHIKARI
|Tue Apr 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KT TUNSTALL
|Tue Apr 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LAZY DAY
|Tue Apr 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SHARON VAN ETTEN
|Tue Apr 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SOPHIE AND THE GIANTS
|Tue Apr 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE GARDENER & THE TREE
|Tue Apr 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE KOOKS
|Tue Apr 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ALAN DOYLE
|Tue Apr 02 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE MAINE
|Wed Apr 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: D/TROIT
|Wed Apr 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CH) Concert: TO THE RATS AND WOLVES
|Wed Apr 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LAZY DAY
|Wed Apr 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LEJO
|Wed Apr 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SHARON VAN ETTEN
|Wed Apr 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE ESKIES
|Wed Apr 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE GARDENER & THE TREE
|Wed Apr 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE KOOKS
|Wed Apr 03 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(A) Concert: SAMSAS TRAUM
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview ROCKHARZ FESTIVAL - Ballenstedt 2019
- Preview JESSIE J - Luxembourg City 2019-04-21
- Preview AMY MACDONALD - Luxembourg City 2019-04-09
- Preview DEICHKIND - Germany 2019
- Preview SEIGMEN - Bergen May 2019
- Preview DIDO - Hamburg 2019-05-16
- Preview FKP SCORPIO SUMMER FESTIVALS 2019 - Hurricane & Southside Festival, A Summer’s Tale, Rolling Stone Park
- Preview THE NATIONAL - Bochum 2019-12-01
- Preview WE LOVE THE 90S - Oberhausen 2019-11-29
- Preview A-HA - “Hunting high and low live” Germany 2019!
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: Alice Merton - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Andy LaPlegua from Combichrist, Icon of Coil, Panzer AG
- Live Review: Diary of Dreams - Medellin 2019
- CD Review: Twin Pines Mall - Love Is A Lonely Ghost (Part I)
- CD Review: Pylon People - Hookland Transmission #1: Starfall Common
- Live Review: E-Tropolis Festival - Oberhausen 2019
- Live Review: Laibach - Bochum 2019
- Live Review: Mike Shinoda - Luxembourg Kirchberg 2019
- Live Review: Korpiklaani - Wroclaw 2019
- Live Review: Madsen - Münster 2019
- Live Review: BossHoss, The - Frankfurt 2019
- Live Review: The O’Reillys & The Paddyhats - Oberhausen 2019
- CD Review: Apoptygma Berzerk - Soli Deo Gloria (Re-Release with Bonus - 25th Anniversary Edition)
- Live Review: Alphaville - Bochum 2019
- Live Review: Bosse - Münster 2019
- Live Review: Infected Rain - Arlon 2019
- CD Review: FloVeR - Dark & Sweet
- Live-Review: An Evening of Rock Classics - Helsinki 2019
- CD Review: Sorrownight - Unknown Presence
- Live-Review: Musta Paraati - Helsinki 2019
Latest News
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - LONDON AFTER MIDNIGHT and more!
- KNIGHT$ - Debut album “Dollar$ & Cent$”
- NITZER EBB - German Tour Autumn 2019
- AGENT SIDE GRINDER - Back with new album "A/X"
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - CAT RAPES DOG are back!
- STAHLMANN - New album “Kinder Der Sehnsucht” to be released on March 22, 2019
- THE TIP - Tour: Hey-ho, let’s stay (for a couple more songs)!
- FIDDLER’S GREEN - Celebrate the weekend of St. Patrick’s Day by hitting #7 on German Album Charts for “Heyday”
- SLAYER - Final Tour In Germany 2019
- EDDIE VEDDER - Two gigs in Germany in June
- HÄMATOM - The anniversary album “Maskenball” released on Aug 30, 2019 / New video feat. Hansi Kürsch (Blind Guardian)
- A SUMMER’S TALE 2019 - 34 new items on the agenda / day tickets available
- KIEFER SUTHERLAND - New album “Reckless & Me” & Tour
- GOLD - New album “Why Aren’t You Laughing?” on 5 April 2019
- BLAQK AUDIO - New album “Only Things We Love” on 14 March 2019
- AUTUMN MOON FESTIVAL 2019 - The Anniversary Edition
- SCHANDMAUL - New album “Artus” in May 2019
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - JANUS, RHYS FULBER and more!
- PARADE GROUND - New album “Life” [live in Frankfurt] out!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - HENRIC DE LA COUR and more new bands!
.