Live Review: Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres - Cologne 2019

Die Kantine, Cologne, Germany17th May 2019This man really needs no introduction. The last provocateur of the Rock’n’Roll, PETER DANIELL DOHERTY, has come for three dates to Germany with this new band, THE PUTA MADRES, to perform songs from his new, self-titled album, which has been released end of April.It seems, Peter brought his sister, AMYJO DOHERTY, as a support act. AmyJo advertises herself with an authentic Brit-Punk attitude, and she brought three German musicians (the ‘German Spangles’) with her to brighten up the evening. https://www.facebook.com/AmyJoDohMusic & PerformanceAt 8pm sharp, the three GERMAN SPANGLES went on stage, and at the first notes of the opening song, Amyjoh came bouncing onto the stage and kicked of the song. Amyjoh’s music is best described by what Amy writes on her Facebook profile: acoustic, electric, dynamic, pinky punky vibes. And Amy added a lot of “pinky punky vibes” to her show. She wished everyone a happy new year, claiming it is never too late for that, all while firing a confetti cannon. And for her fourth song, she distributed a handful of glittery, rice-filled bottles, asking the audience to shake them. So it seems, entertainment is running in the Doherty family, although this was a much more upbeat, quirky version of what to expect from her brother and his band later on.Later during the set, Amy asked for the stage lights to be dimmed and grabbed a two flickering LED lights, which she held while singing and dancing, which lent her gig a very encapsulating atmosphere. The 35 minutes playtime flew by very quickly, and as a bottom line we can conclude that bringing your siblings with you on your gig is not as bad as it sounds if your name is PETER DOHERTY.RatingMusic: 7Performance: 7Sound: 7Light: 6Total: 6.8 / 10PETER DOHERTY is back - with his new band PETER DOHERTY & THE PUTA MADRES. The exceptional musician is known above all for his time with THE LIBERTINES, with whom he coined a completely new snotty style of indie rock in collaboration with co-frontman Carl Barât at the beginning of the 2000s. Again and again he made headlines in the tabloid press with his drug problems and various scandals, which never could conceal what a brilliant musician Doherty is. After leaving THE LIBERTINES in 2004 due to internal conflicts, he founded the BABYSHAMBLES in the same year, with which he has been no less successful ever since and released two solo albums in 2009 and 2016. In his new band, THE PUTA MADRES, Doherty’s girlfriend Katia DeVida’s plays keyboard alongside TRAMPOLENE guitarist Jack Jones. Check out smarturl.it/PeterDohertyThePuta or https://www.facebook.com/peterdohertyofficial.Music & PerformanceIn the meantime, the Kantine had become really crowded. So, despite seemingly having fallen off the face of the earth for a few years, PETER DOHERTY still commands a loyal following among his fans. And these were prepared to wait, as the stage break dragged on for 20 more minutes than announced. Shortly after 9:20pm, Peter and his band walked on stage, and without further ado they performed the opener ‘All at Sea’, which is also the first track of the band’s self-titled album. It took a while for Peter and the band to get into their strides, and the first tracks were rather unfamiliar to the audience. Sometimes you had to wonder, if Peter’s staggering movements on stage and his facial expressions were a product of intoxication or just down to him being who he is.Things were taking a smoother turn, once the band played their first single ‘Who’s been having you over’, which revealed Peter’s songwriting capabilities, and which also got the crowd moving. The last song of the main part ‘Someone else to be’ came after 50 minutes of playtime and was littered with references to OASIS’ anthem ‘Don’t look back in Anger’. Those who were hoping to bath in nostalgia had to wait for the very end of the gig, when the band played the LIBERTINES cover ‘You’re my Waterloo’ as a second encore, which had to be earned by a solid 15 minutes of screaming and clapping. However, gems from his work with THE BABYSHAMBLES, such as ‘Fuck Forever’, or ‘Delivery’, which made it onto the setlist of other gigs, unfortunately remained un-played. But if there is someone defying all kinds of expectations it would be PETER DOHERTY.Setlist01. All At Sea02. Hell to Pay at the Gates of Heaven (Peter Doherty song)03. Narcissistic Teen Makes First XI04. Who’s Been Having You Over05. I Don’t Love Anyone (But You’re Not Just Anyone) (Peter Doherty song)06. The Whole World Is Our Playground (Peter Doherty song)07. Shoreleave08. Travelling Tinker09. Last of the English Roses (Peter Doherty song)10. Someone Else to Be---11. Paradise Is Under Your Nose---12. You’re My Waterloo (The Libertines cover)RatingMusic: 7Performance: 8Sound: 7Light: 8Total: 7.5 / 10All Pictures by André Wilms