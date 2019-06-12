Live Review: Tallest Man On Earth, The - Cologne 2019

E-Werk, Cologne, Germany7th June 2019Pentecost is the time of open air festivals. And because of this competition it’s not surprising that the concert of THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH aka Kristian Matsson at the Cologne E-Werk was not sold out. It wasn’t too empty though - after all there were about 1,500 fans in the venue - but the E-Werk would have had room for more music enthusiasts. And they would have had lots of fun because the show that THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH offered deserved a full house.Music & PerformanceJust in time at 8.15 pm the Swedish singer / songwriter entered the stage, hurried repeatedly from one side of the stage to the other and inspected the cheerful audience with a smile before finally opening the concert with ‘To Just Grow Away’. In the following two hours THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH offered a colourful mixture of songs from his previous albums as well as the new album, ‘I Love You. It’s A Fever Dream’. Of course Kristian Matsson also performed his greatest hits like ‘King Of Spain’, ‘The Dreamer’ or ‘The Wild Hunt’ and also included cover versions like ‘I Say a Little Prayer’ (Burt Bacharach) or ‘The Winner Takes It All’ (ABBA) which paved the way for the last song, ‘Kids On The Run’ of the encore.During his set THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH played quite a bunch of different guitars and also played the keyboard for two or three songs. The sound was excellent from start to finish - I especially liked the fat sound of his electric guitar. All in all the noise level was pleasantly quiet so you could enjoy the concert without hearing protection. The visual background was appropriate for the occasion. In the background of the stage 13 “wooden boxes” were set up in which lights were installed which could be controlled. This option plus further spotlights which were placed either directly above the artist or on both sides, offered the man at the controls for the light some options which were used more and more intensively as time went by.Although Kristian Matsson revealed very little of himself personally, he was in the best of mood, showed his humorous side and thanked the audience again and again for their support, without which, as he said, he would probably still make music in the woods of Sweden. He used the width of the stage as much as possible and occasionally found himself at the left / right edge of the stage. After 110 minutes the extremely impressive concert of THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH was over. It was a rather short but incredibly great concert evening with a good solo artist, excellent sound and a nice visual background. And all in all this made the concert a real highlight of the year.RatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Sound: 10Light: 8Total: 9 / 10All pictures by André Wilms