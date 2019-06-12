Live Review: Tallest Man On Earth, The - Cologne 2019

E-Werk, Cologne, Germany
7th June 2019
The Tallest Man On Earth - European Tour 2019
Pentecost is the time of open air festivals. And because of this competition it’s not surprising that the concert of THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH aka Kristian Matsson at the Cologne E-Werk was not sold out. It wasn’t too empty though - after all there were about 1,500 fans in the venue - but the E-Werk would have had room for more music enthusiasts. And they would have had lots of fun because the show that THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH offered deserved a full house.
Music & Performance
Just in time at 8.15 pm the Swedish singer / songwriter entered the stage, hurried repeatedly from one side of the stage to the other and inspected the cheerful audience with a smile before finally opening the concert with ‘To Just Grow Away’. In the following two hours THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH offered a colourful mixture of songs from his previous albums as well as the new album, ‘I Love You. It’s A Fever Dream’. Of course Kristian Matsson also performed his greatest hits like ‘King Of Spain’, ‘The Dreamer’ or ‘The Wild Hunt’ and also included cover versions like ‘I Say a Little Prayer’ (Burt Bacharach) or ‘The Winner Takes It All’ (ABBA) which paved the way for the last song, ‘Kids On The Run’ of the encore.
During his set THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH played quite a bunch of different guitars and also played the keyboard for two or three songs. The sound was excellent from start to finish - I especially liked the fat sound of his electric guitar. All in all the noise level was pleasantly quiet so you could enjoy the concert without hearing protection. The visual background was appropriate for the occasion. In the background of the stage 13 “wooden boxes” were set up in which lights were installed which could be controlled. This option plus further spotlights which were placed either directly above the artist or on both sides, offered the man at the controls for the light some options which were used more and more intensively as time went by.
Although Kristian Matsson revealed very little of himself personally, he was in the best of mood, showed his humorous side and thanked the audience again and again for their support, without which, as he said, he would probably still make music in the woods of Sweden. He used the width of the stage as much as possible and occasionally found himself at the left / right edge of the stage. After 110 minutes the extremely impressive concert of THE TALLEST MAN ON EARTH was over. It was a rather short but incredibly great concert evening with a good solo artist, excellent sound and a nice visual background. And all in all this made the concert a real highlight of the year.
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Sound: 10
Light: 8
Total: 9 / 10
All pictures by André Wilms
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Wed Jun 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GUTS
|Thu Jun 13 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(S) Festival: Subkultfestivalen
|Thu Jun 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: RED CITY RADIO
|Fri Jun 14 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(S) Festival: Subkultfestivalen
|Fri Jun 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Fri Jun 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: T.O.Y
|Fri Jun 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DIE FANTASTISCHEN VIER
|Sat Jun 15 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(S) Festival: Subkultfestivalen
|Sat Jun 15 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Berlin Crash Fest
|Sat Jun 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BAROCK
|Sat Jun 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MAX JURY
|Sat Jun 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SPH BANDCONTEST STADTFINALE
|Sat Jun 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ERIC NAM
|Sun Jun 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEAD CAN DANCE
|Sun Jun 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CODE ORANGE
|Mon Jun 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: TWELVE FOOT NINJA
|Mon Jun 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: POWER TRIP
|Mon Jun 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LENA
|Tue Jun 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEAD CAN DANCE
|Wed Jun 19 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(I) Festival: Alpen Flair Festival
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview FURY IN THE SLAUGHTERHOUSE - Open Air Tour 2020
- Preview WHITESNAKE - Cologne 2019-07-07
- Preview RAMMSTEIN - Luxembourg 2019-07-20
- Preview SOULFLY - Trier 2019-07-18
- Preview GOSSIP - Luxembourg City 2019-07-15
- Preview ZZ TOP - Esch sur Alzette 2019-07-10
- Preview LIMP BIZKIT - Esch sur Alzette 2019-07-08
- Preview WOLFMOTHER - Luxembourg City 2019-07-03
- Preview SKUNK ANANSIE - Esch sur Alzette 2019-07-01
- Preview DREAM THEATER - Esch sur Alzette 2019-06-17
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: Wage War - Cologne 2019
- Interview: London After Midnight - May 2019
- CD Review: Haunt - If Icarus could fly
- CD Review: Vintage Caravan, The - Gateways
- Interview: Lord Of The Lost - May 2019
- CD Review: Kampfar - Ofidians Manifest
- Interview: Vaselyne - May 2019
- CD Review: Saigon Blue Rain - Pink Obsession
- Gallery: Fiddler’s Green - Leipzig 2019
- Live Review: Rammstein - Gelsenkirchen 2019
- Live Review: Die Ärzte - Luxembourg City 2019
- Live Review: 69 Eyes, The - New York 2019
- Live Review: New Waves Day - Oberhausen 2019
- Gallery: Katatonia - Cologne 2019
- CD Review: Queensrÿche - The Verdict
- Live Review: Lea Porcelain - Münster 2019
- Live Review: Katatonia - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Live Review: Dido - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: Peter Doherty & The Puta Madres - Cologne 2019
- CD Review: And Void - And Void
Latest News
- ROCK HARD FESTIVAL 2019 - Loads of Quality at the Festival 2019
- PIXIES - New studio album to be released on 13 September 2019, first single “On Graveyard Hill” available now!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - Some final tips from us!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - IN EXTREMO and more confirmed!
- W-FEST 2019 - Unique Festival in August 2019!
- HURRICANE FESTIVAL 2019 - Timetable published!
- WACKEN WINTER NIGHTS IV - First bands announced, ticket sale starts
- THE 69 EYES - Announce new studio album "West End" and EU Tour, release first music video
- HURRICANE FESTIVAL 2019 - Wild Live Stage & Warm Up-Party
- HALL OF FLAME FESTIVAL - Announced at the Markthalle Hamburg on October 5
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - New artists confirmed!
- OPETH - Reveals album title & track listing for 13th album coming fall 2019
- M’ERA LUNA 2019 - The readings and more
- ROCK AM RING AND ROCK IM PARK - The new Apps are finally here!
- BARONESS - Release “Throw me an Anchor” and announce European tour dates
- A SUMMER’S TALE - Shows off with further readings, shows and scientific topic
- T.O.Y. - New song “Silent Soldiers/ Fragile” premiers on 31 May 2019, 18:00
- NEW MODEL ARMY - New studio album “From Here” on Aug 23rd via earMusic & Huge UK & European Tour
- COPPELIUS - “Krabat”… since one opera is not enough!
- PLAGE NOIRE 2019 - Success festival ended and advance sale for PLAGE NOIRE 2020 already at full speed
.