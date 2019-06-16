Latest Raffles

Live Review: Take That - Düsseldorf 2019

Details
take thatMitsubishi Electric Hall, Düsseldorf, Germany
15th June 2019
Take That - “Greatest Hits Live”

TAKE THAT is back for good! One of the most successful bands in the universe returns for a big tour for the 30th anniversary. Last night, the band played the first of four German shows, leading them to Düsseldorf, Berlin, Hamburg & Frankfurt!

The almost 30-year history of TAKE THAT is one of the most exciting and unpredictable in British music history. It is a story of close friendships and deep quarrels, breath-taking successes and surprises that even the original five members never thought possible. In England alone, the band has collected 80 times Platinum for their albums and singles, and also in Germany four of their long-player rose to the top 4 of the charts - especially the two albums ‘Beautiful World’ and ‘Progress’, both received platinum honours. In 2017, TAKE THAT, which has been a trio since the end of 2014, released its eighth album ‘Wonderland’, which has become an international bestseller as usual. In June 2019, TAKE THAT now is coming to Germany on their world tour for the band’s 30th anniversary for four concerts.

D3S3824 klein

Music & Performance
As expected, the concert was completely sold-out and when entering the hall you recognized that probably 90% of the audience were female and the male were probably forced by their girlfriends / wives to attend the show. When the band took the first steps onto stage, the whole hall was screaming and you thought there were thousands of teens in the venue instead of grown-up ladies. You felt like in the nineties when the band celebrated their hugest success. The following show had anything you expect from a boy-band show: smash hits to sing along, acoustic ballads to warm the hearts, dance choreographies causing loud screams within the female audience, confetti and a band in top form, especially vocally. Just the light show could have been a bit more colourful and there was not the stage show I expected and there were also no screens in the background or dancer you saw on videos from the British shows. Instead, the light show was held in blue-pink-red with white highlights from the front, setting the main actors of evening - Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald - into the right light.

D4S9804 klein

The guys were in a very good mood and addressing the audience during the whole show. The response of the audience was not only shown with singing and screaming… no… there were also a lot of paper signs held up. It was really like in former times. Overall, band and audience celebrate a 80-minutes lasting big party. One of the highlights surely was ‘Back for good’, played directly after the acoustic songs, and making people scream and sing along ecstatically. BUt at the end, there was no encore and so I guess some fans left the hall disappointed.

Setlist
01. Greatest Day
02. Shine
03. Get Ready for It
04. Giants
05. Patience
06. Pray
07. Everything Changes
08. It Only Takes a Minute (Tavares cover)
09. Could It Be Magic (Barry Manilow cover)
10. Babe (Acoustic)
11. A Million Love Songs (Acoustic)
12. Back for Good
13. Out of Our Heads
14. Everlasting
15. These Days
16. The Flood
17. Cry (Sigma cover)
18. Relight My Fire (Dan Hartman cover)
19. Rule the World
20. Never Forget

Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 7
Sound: 8
Light: 7
Total 7.5 / 10

All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)

