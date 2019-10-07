Live Review: Rasmus, The - Hamburg 2019

Docks, Hamburg, Germany
30th September 2019
The Rasmus - “Play Dead Letters” Tour 2019 - Special guest: Eddie Stoilow
As if it was 2004 again and I just turned 15 - wait, or maybe it is? The album that brought THE RASMUS their popularity, ‘Dead Letters’, just turned 15 and how could a band celebrate such an anniversary better than with a whole tour and it couldn’t be a better start than in Hamburg on 30th September 2019.
Eddie Stoilow
The evening at Docks was opened by EDDIE STOILOW. EDDIE STOILOW is a Prague based Rock & Pop band was established in 2003 and also the first demo EP was recorded in that time. In the meantime they released a whole bunch of albums and built up constantly a fan base with their live performances. https://www.facebook.com/EddieStoilowMusic / www.eddiestoilow.com
Music & Performance
EDDIE STOILOW made a very solid performance that was received enthusiastically though the majority of the audience as I did might never heard of them before. Handmade Rock Pop songs, actually very soft, soulful vocals by Honza Žampa. The band appeared enthusiastic and seemed to enjoy their first show supporting THE RASMUS on the nostalgic tour. Their style seemed a bit too far from ‘Dead Letters’ for me, therefore it felt a bit difficult to get into the music, however the applause got louder and more and more engaged the more they played. After about half an hour the set was over, the audience seemed satisfied and now happily waiting for the main act.
Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 8
Light: 8
Sound: 7
Total: 7.5 / 10
The Rasmus
THE RASMUS started their band history in 1994, the founding members are Lauri Johannes Ylönen, Janne Heiskanen, Pauli Esko Antero Rantasalmi and Eero Aleksi Heinonen. Beside of Janne, who left in 1999 and was replaced by Aki Markis Hakala on the drums, the band is still in the same formation as they were at the beginning (and with Aki it’s 20 years now as well). They released in total nine albums with ‘Dead Letters’ already being their 5th, but the first that broke all records and made them really popular abroad. So celebrating that one’s 15th birthday with an entire tour is just appropriate.
Music & Performance
The show started with some video footage from back in time when the album was released that was shown on the wide screen. Right from the start the emotions took over with ‘First Day Of My Life’, the mega hit ‘In The Shadows’ and ‘Still Standing’. Oh, I definitely felt like that teenager who was binge-listening everything that was dark, nostalgic, appeared Goth or gloomy enough to fit my inner world - as you know as a teenager you feel so much more intense than many grown-ups actually remember. I loved the fact that Lauri was wearing some of the crow feathers that were his signature accessory back then. I wasn’t actually expecting that as he doesn’t wear them anymore, but since I never happened to see them back then (living in a smaller town is really not cool when you’re a teen, love music, but cannot afford taking a trip to bigger cities to see your favourite bands), I loved that detail and reference to the past.
Also ‘In My Life’ was one of these songs that made my heart feel 15 again. Regardless Hamburg being the first gig on that, quite extended tour, everything went quite well on stage and Lauri came more and more in talking mood. After ‘Time To Burn’ he addressed to Hamburg as a city that he really enjoys, as “naughty Hamburg” as well - of course - they were literally playing at the famous Reeperbahn tonight. When the next song started, there was no holding on from the fans, ‘Guilty’ marked absolutely one of the highlights. The crowd was celebrating their teenager memories and heroes at fullest - I saw many, many happy and emotional faces. A very amazing highlight was the acoustic part of the show consisting of ‘Sail Away’, ‘No Fear’ and ‘Liquid’. For this part of the night four bar chairs were put in the centre, the four guys took a sit with guitars and other acoustic instruments and performed in a very intimate way. An outstanding part of the Rock performance they did around.
I only had problems with the sound which made it sometimes difficult to get all the details, but beside of that the evening was a retrospective journey made obviously with much love to the details and memories that fans as well as the band members themselves were connecting with this album.
Setlist
01. First Day Of My Life
02. In The Shadows
03. Still Standing
04. In My Life
05. Time To Burn
06. Guilty
07. Not Like The Other Girls
08. The One I Love
09. Back In The Picture
10. Funeral Song
11. Sail Away (Acoustic)
12. No Fear (Acoustic)
13. Liquid (Acoustic)
14. Night After Night (Out Of The Shadows)
15. Lucifer’s Angel
16. Dead Promises
17. Bullet
18. F-F-F-Falling
19. Livin’ In A World Without You
20. Last Waltz
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 9
Light: 8
Sound: 7
Total: 8 / 10
All Pictures by Nastja Iz
