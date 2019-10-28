Latest Raffles

Live Review: Seeed - Esch sur Alzette 2019

Details
SeeedRockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
25th October 2019
Seeed

The sad news of the death of the founding member and third frontman Demba Nabé alias Boundzound shook the band, their environment and their fans, and yet the band continued to work on their fifth album, the first since 2012, which finally appeared as ‘Bam Bam’ at the beginning of October 2019. And exactly with this album SEEED are on tour and performed on Friday at the sold-out Rockhal.

SEEED is a German Hip Hop, Reggae and Dancehall band based in Berlin. Founded in 1998, they have become well known in Germany and its neighbouring countries. SEEED consists now of ten band members, including two singers, a horn section and a DJ. SEEED is recognized for their catchy fusion mix of German Hip Hop, Reggae and Dancehall styles and their use of horns, which is unusual in contemporary popular music. Their biggest hits in the German language area were ‘Dickes B’, ‘Aufstehn’, ‘Ding’ and ‘Dickes B’.

DSC 9987

Music & Performance
At 9pm it was time for SEEED to enter the stage from the sold-out Rockhal. The Reggae and Dancehall combo from Berlin had chosen the first single from their current album ‘Bam Bam’ as the start of the concert evening: ‘Ticket’. A song like a ticket to another, more relaxed and friendly world. Then followed ‘Lass Sie gehen’ and the crowd could get in the mood for an unforgettable evening. After the cover version of BLACK’s ‘Wonderful Life’ the guys soon turned to classics and with their Dancehall Reggae driven by fat basses and horns and songs like ‘Augenbling’, ‘Molotov’ or ‘Schwinger’ provided a lot of movement in the hall. Of course, the new record was also honoured accordingly, whether with the latest, well-pumped single ‘G€LD’ or the groovy and danceable ‘Lass das Licht an’.

DSC 9956

In ‘Lass das Licht an’, the fourth song of the evening, the curtain of the backstage, decorated with relevant symbols, fell and revealed two projection surfaces in the form of huge box towers with a copper-like appearance, between which the words ‘Bam Bam’ prompted what is supposed to be going on this evening. Especially in times in which there is more and more discussion of demarcation, SEEED set a sign of cosmopolitanism. The song ‘Komm in mein Haus’ is a statement for tolerance. Some songs from Peter Fox’ successful solo album like ‘Schwarz zu Blau’, ‘Schüttel deinen Speck’ and ‘Alles neu’ were also celebrated. The remaining frontmen Peter Fox and Frank Dellé reminded of the missing Demba Nabé during the evening, when they dedicated ‘You And I’ to him, where the fans turned the hall into a sea of stars with mobile phone lights and Demba was heard again from the tape. This caused definitely a goose bump moment.

DSC 9978

Towards the end there were ‘Music Monks’ and ‘Ding’, and with ‘Dickes B’ - a mixture of the original and a Timberlake ‘SexyBack’ adaptation - as well as ‘Aufstehn’ the completely enthusiastic crowd was released into the night shortly before 11 pm.

Setlist
01. Ticket
02. Lass Sie Gehn
03. Wonderful Life
04. Lass das Licht an
05. Augenbling
06. Molotov
07. Schwinger
08. Komm in mein Haus
09. Love & Courvoisier
10. G€LD (Money, Money, Money)
11. Waiting
12. Waterpumpee
13. Dancehall Caballeros
14. Sie ist geladen
15. You & I
16. Schwarz zu Blau (Peter Fox cover)
17. Schüttel deinen Speck (Peter Fox cover)
18. Same Jam
19. Alles Neu (Peter Fox cover)
20. Miss Audrey
21. Music Monks
22. Ding
23. SEEEDs Haus Original
---
24. Immer bei Dir
25. Dickes B
26. Aufstehn!

Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 10
Sound: 9
Light: 9
Total: 9.3 / 10

DSC 9995

All pictures by Elena Arens
