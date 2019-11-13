Live Review: Thrice & Refused - Cologne 2019

Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, Germany
4th November 2019
Thrice, Refused & Petrol Girls
With THRICE and REFUSED, two energy-laden bands visited Cologne for a double-headliner show full of energy. As support, PETROL GIRLS opened the evening at the Carlswerk Victoria.
Petrol Girls
As opener, the PETROL GIRLS first entered the stage of the Carlswerk Victoria, which was already very well filled at 8 pm. The quartet played pure Punk Rock for almost 30 minutes, which was well received by the crowd. The intervals between the songs singer Ren Aldridge used to campaign for feminism and to draw attention to the situation in the North Syrian Rojava. https://www.facebook.com/Petrolgirls
Refused
Since the release of their 2015 album, ‘Freedom’, REFUSED are back at full capacity. As you know, after release of the milestone, ‘The Shape of Punk To Come’, the band around singer Dennis Lyxzén took a longer timeout and since 1998, no new song was released. How to top that genre-detonating monster, that gave them the status of legends at a single blow, seemed the Swedes asked themselves. Now it looks like that the old live fascination returned. The old fire is burning again, and after 17 years, with ‘Freedom’ the quartet presents an adequately exciting follow-up, and the live performances of REFUSED are still intensive, explosive and dangerous like a volcano eruption. https://www.officialrefused.com / https://www.facebook.com/RefusedBand
Music & Performance
Dennis Lyxzén, singer of REFUSED, did not wait too long for political announcements. He explained several times between his dance and singing deposits on the problematic aspects of finance capitalism. Dennis met almost every sound and both, screams and vocals, were perfect! The band did the rest and supported their singer precisely like a Swiss clockwork. Finally, REFUSED then brought the classic, ‘New Noise’, and the audience sang with enthusiasm.
Setlist
01. REV001
02. Violent Reaction
03. Worms of the Senses / Faculties of the Skull
04. Elektra
05. I Wanna Watch the World Burn
06. Rather Be Dead
07. Coup d’état
08. Malfire
09. The Shape of Punk to Come
10. The Deadly Rhythm (Raining Blood section)
11. Turn the Cross
12. Economy of Death
13. New Noise
Thrice
THRICE gave their debut on the Epitaph label with their new album, ‘Palms’, and celebrated their 20th anniversary with an official album. Standstill was never an option for THRICE, surprises are taken into account and so here again the Californians convince with their new musical turns. While the experienced producer Eric Palmquist took the vocals and percussion part, the band provided the guitars. That released the guys from their duty to play perfectly every single note: “For us, it was more about the right feeling of tones”, said lead singer Dustin Kensrue. From a stylistic point of view, that approach resulted in an extremely diversified album, and its ten songs range from piano ballads to aggressive tracks. Passion and intensity are attached not only to the full power, but also to the attitudes. ‘Palms’ is another classic in the career of THRICE. http://thrice.net / https://www.facebook.com/officialthrice
Music & Performance
As THRICE then entered the stage, you could clearly see why the almost 1,300 fans had arrived. Lyric-safe, they accompanied every song and danced and pogoed that it was a joy. In addition to many old songs, there were - in addition to now extremely popular pieces of the comeback record - also songs of the post ‘The Illusion of Safety’ time. Overall, all three bands have delivered a top show. My personal highlight was - I have to admit it - REFUSED, I have not seen such an energetic show this year, the old guys can still convince, clear recommendation!
Setlist
01. Only Us
02. Image of the Invisible
03. Silhouette
04. Just Breathe
05. The Arsonist
06. Hurricane
07. The Artist in the Ambulance
08. Red Sky
09. Doublespeak
10. Black Honey
11. In Exile
12. The Window
13. The Earth Will Shake
14. Beyond the Pines
All pictures by Tanja Schilling
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MALLRAT
|Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MATT SIMONS
|Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DANIEL SLOSS
|Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DEINE LAKAIEN
|Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ELBOW
|Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BLACK PUMAS
|Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LAMB
|Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LUCKY CHOPS
|Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SUPERTRAMP´S RODGER HODGSON
|Wed Nov 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(SE) Concert: FORCED TO MODE
|Thu Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NITZER EBB
|Thu Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SCHATTENMANN
|Thu Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BRANDT BRAUER FRICK
|Thu Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ANNA TERNHEIM
|Thu Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE MURDER CAPITAL
|Thu Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: YUNGBLUD
|Thu Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HALESTORM
|Thu Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JEDEN TAG SILVESTER
|Thu Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DEINE LAKAIEN
|Thu Nov 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DEAD CITY RUINS & MAMMOTH MAMMOTH
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview KOVACS - Athens 2019-12-07
- Preview KISS - Germany 2020
- Preview IRON MAIDEN - Germany 2020
- Preview KIEFER SUTHERLAND - Germany 2020
- Preview JUDAS PRIEST - Germany 2020
- Preview EISBRECHER - Germany & Austria 2020
- Preview SKILLET - Esch sur Alzette 2019-12-05
- Preview PAPA ROACH & HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD - European Tour 2020
- Preview CALLEJON - Saarbrücken 2019-12-29
- Preview THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN - Play the 1987 “Darklands” album plus a Best of... during four shows in Germany 2020
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Interview: Solar Fake - November 2019
- Live Review: Tomorrows Ghosts Festival - Whitby 2019 (Day 1)
- CD Review: Kaine - Reforge The Steel
- CD Review: Maxxxwell Carlisle - Visions of Speed and Thunder
- Live Review: Pluswelt Festival - Berlin 2019 (Day 2)
- Live Review: Counterfeit - Warsaw
- Live Review: Empathy Test - Hamburg 2019
- Gallery: Volbeat - Frankfurt 2019
- CD Review: A Projection - Section
- CD Review: Mega Colossus - Hyperglaive
- Live Review: Iris - Hamburg 2019
- Live Review: Moonspell - London 2019
- Live Review: Lebanon Hanover - Leipzig 2019
- Live Review: Archive - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Live Review: Autumn Moon Festival Vol. 5 - Hameln 2019 (Day 2&3)
- CD Review: Various Artists - Metal Message VII - Respect the Steel
- CD Review: Idle Hands - Mana
- CD Review: SL Theory - Cipher
- CD Review: Goblins Blade - Awakening EP
- CD Review: Colossus - Drunk on Blood (EP) / ...And the Sepulcher of the Mirror Warlocks (EP)
Latest News
- A LIFE DIVIDED - Release of their new album “Echoes” on January 31, tour starts on February 1
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2020 - 3rd bandwave with Zeromancer, Mesh and many more!
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2020 - Deichkind, Beatsteaks, and many more: First artists confirmed!
- PAUL WELLER - German concerts in May 2020
- AS I LAY DYING - To headline IMPERICON FESTIVALS 2020
- HURRICANE and SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 - Another four headliners confirmed
- WAITING FOR WORDS - Back in UK after 8 years with a French Foundry bands caravan!
- OMD - Greatest Hits album released & Tour
- ALTER BRIDGE - Release album closer “Dying Light” from the upcoming album “Walk The Sky”, available worldwide on October 18th
- JANOSCH MOLDAU - New album “Host” in November 2019
- THE 69 EYES - Announce their Hell Has No Mercy 2020 U.S.Tour with WEDNESDAY 13
- THE AWAKENING - Release Live Footage from Tour with Wayne Hussey!
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2020 - The X Marks The Target!
- I WANT POETRY - New Single “Water” out now!
- KMFDM - New album "Paradise" out 27 Sep 2019 (digital) via Metropolis Records
- XVII MOSCOW SYNTHETIC SNOW FESTIVAL - Bands & Tickets
- VOLLE KRAFT VORAUS 2020 – First bands announced + after movie 2019
- AUTUMN MOON 2019 - Sólstafir had to cancel!
- ASP - New album “Kosmonautilus” on 29 November 2019
- ROCK AM RING / ROCK IM PARK 2020 - First bands for the anniversary editions
.