Live Review: 69 Eyes, The - Stuttgart 2019

Im Wizemann, Stuttgart, Germany
7th November 2019
The 69 Eyes - “West End” Tour 2019 - Support: Lacrimas Profundere
After an amazing Halloween gig in Helsinki, THE 69 EYES set off to haunt Europe, selling out Hellraiser in Leipzig, shaking SO36 in Berlin and sweat with the crowd at LOGO Hamburg and then it was time for Stuttgart.
Lacrimas Profundere
LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE are a German Gothic-Metal band founded in 1993 focussing on Death Doom-Metal, then developed to Gothic Metal and then changed more to the direction of Gothic-Rock. The line-up changed several times over the years and in 2018 the vocalist Julian Larre joined the band. Their latest release, ‘Bleeding The Stars’, is his first album with LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE and his enormous range of vocals opened new horizons for the band. In October LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE announced that Ilker Ersin (FREEDOM CALL) joined the band as bass player and new band member. www.lacrimas.com / www.facebook.com/lacrimasprofundereofficial
Music & Performance
When I arrived at Im Wizemann, there were long lines outdoors and I made it just in time for the beginning of the show. When LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE went on stage, the room was half filled but during the show more and more people came in. LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE played a dedicated set, but often Julian’s vocals were muffled or being completely inaudible, which did not keep him from roaming the stage and jumping and dancing and first reluctantly and late more dedicated the crowd joined in, I rarely saw so much dedication from a band and so much animation for the crowd from a vocalist. Oliver and Ilker played fantastic riffs and Dominik gave us fantastic intros, outros and solos on the drums. The setlist was a good mix of songs from their back-catalogue but unfortunately neither the lights nor the sound supported the mood of the songs. Still the show ended with a long applause for LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE, time really flew by during their set.
From the previous gigs I attended, I know the class and accomplishments of every member of the band and I felt sorry for the band because it seemed there were sound limitations for them, maybe due to the fact that BEAST IN BLACK played in the room next door.
Setlist
01. Dead To Me
02. Like Screams In Empty Halls
03. Celestite Woman
04. My Release in Pain
05. Again It’s Over
06. The Kingdom Solitude
07. My Velvet Little Darkness
08. The Letter
09. Ave End
10. Father Of Fate
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Light: 6
Sound: 4
Total: 7 / 10
The 69 Eyes
THE 69 EYES started in 1989 as a Sleaze band in Helsinki and over the years developed their very own style the Goth’n’Roll. The band is also known as “The Helsinki Vampires” among their fans for them things kicked off during the early 2000’s when they went on tour with PARADISE LOST, played the M’era Luna and won over more and more fans. THE 69 EYES constantly toured during all these years not only in Europe but also in Australia, Japan, and Russia in the USA establishing a big and very dedicated fan base. Celebrating the bands 30th anniversary this year, they found the perfect gift for themselves and their fans, their latest release, ‘West End’, with DANI FILTH, WEDNESDAY 13 and CALICO COOPER as guests. www.69eyes.com / www.facebook.com/the69eyes
Music & Performance
THE 69 EYES started the show with a new intro, instead of ‘Cry Little Sister’ a sequence of ‘Phantom of the Opera’ comes from the off, fog appears over the floor and five skeletons in leather jackets enter the stage, showing us their backs and facing us as soon as ‘Two Horns Up’ kicks off. The room is now full of people, although the show wasn’t announced as sold-out. Having attended five shows of the “West End Tour” before travelling to Stuttgart and choosing Tavastia in Helsinki to set down the yardstick, I knew what the songs were supposed to sound like and the sound engineer did his best an so the sound clear and good but once more I had the feeling that the band had sound restrictions from the venue.
This didn’t keep the Helsinki Vampires from rocking the venue, but quite often I wished for sunglasses because I was blinded by the light and looking around me I realized that I was not the only one. Still we kept on rocking and the setlist was a good choice from their enormous back-catalogue and some of the new songs from their latest release ‘West End’, the only song I really missed was ‘Gothic Girl’ a classic among THE 69 EYES fans. Jussi fought his personal war with the drums once again and won, like every night ever since I saw THE 69 EYES for the first time, Bazie played amazing solos, Timo-Timo and Jyrki danced in their famous circles during ‘Crashing High’ and Archie entertained the people with grimaces and gestures that perfectly suited Jyrki’s lyrics. The fans were often given the possibility to prove that they knew the lyrics by heart and so everyone had a really good time.
Before the band started the encore Jyrki gave a short speech, telling the audience how important Stuttgart was for THE 69 EYES when they came to Germany for the first time and played at Röhre in Stuttgart and that is Timo-Timo’s favourite venue ever and thanking the fans for their support during all the years. The encore started with ‘Framed in Blood’ a song they often used as an opener for their gigs and the perfect opener for the encore in Stuttgart. Then ‘Dance D’amour’ followed suit and then it was time for Jyrki to ask us “Do you wanna rock?” and get us ready for ‘The Lost Boys’. I really don’t know what was going on with the light-guy that night, you couldn’t see Jussi69 because there was a too bright spot illuminating the drum-kit during the whole show and quite often you couldn’t even see the musicians because the lights were either too bright or too dark and when THE 69 EYES ended their show, most people might have wished for sunglasses again, because the stroboscopic lights permanently fired at the band and at the audience, so you had to close your eyes facing the band for the final and well deserved applause.
I left the venue with the hope that the conditions in Munich would do the class of both bands more justice and compensate for what they had to face in Stuttgart.
Setlist
01. Two Horns Up
02. Never Say Die
03. Black Orchid
04. Perfect Skin
05. Betty Blue
06. Borderline
07. Hell Has No Mercy
08. Crashing High
09. The Chair
10. Cheyenna
11. Wasting The Dawn
12. 27 & Done
13. Feel Berlin
14. Brandon Lee
15. Framed In Blood
16. Dance D’Amour
18. Lost Boys
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Light: 4
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
All pictures by Munich Vampire
