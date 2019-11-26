Live Review: Solar Fake - Saint Petersburg 2019

Action Club, Saint Petersburg, Russia12th October 2019In the early morning of October 12 I caught the Sapsan (high-speed train from Moscow to St. Petersburg). The trip was comfortable, some types of nature were simply mesmerizing, it was a pity that it wasn’t possible to stop to take pics, there were very some interesting views since this landscape is much different from ours, in the South of Russia. Four hours flew quite quickly, this time I checked the photos from last show, deleted a lot of pics that were spoiled due to light and charged the camera for a new day.Saint Petersburg met me with cool weather and drizzling rain. There was not much time before the concert and the weather wasn’t quite good for a walk but this is ok, there were four days ahead to explore this magnificent city. The club “Backstage” is now known as “Action”. I was there before already, in 2016 during a SOLAR FAKE concert. I like that place because of the cool design, nice staff, and low ceilings draped with black soft fabric. The stage is not big and the audience is just too close to the stage, so all these elements create such a cosy atmosphere. But it was a bit hot during the show, not surprisingly there were so many people and everybody was dancing.The Meet & Greet has already began when I got to the club, the ride took a little longer because of the weather and heavy rain. There were gifts from the fans, small conversations with the musicians, taking pics, autographs and the final common photo. Everything was friendly, many smiles and pleasant moments. The show in Saint-Petersburg was just excellent. Melody, lyrics, performance it was in common beautiful creation, impressive, I can say undoubtedly this show was an inspiring thing. The SOLAR guys were enjoying the show as much as we were happy to see them again and to be involved in such an amazing performance.The SOLAR FAKE shows in Moscow and Saint Petersburg were a great motivation for me to visit such interesting cities, to explore many amazing places and sights and, of course, meet dear friends, meet new ones and to feel, see, join to my favourite music, to be involved in such a beautiful event LIKE SOLAR FAKE in Russia! I’d like to say special thanks to dear Sven, Lars, and André for such a perfect time, for warm and friendly Meet & Greet, for amazing and unforgettable shows! It was a very beautiful and inspiring time! Sven promised us to come back soon, so we hope! We are looking forward to our beloved SOLAR guys in Russia! Thank you!Setlist01. Sick Of You02. No Apologies03. Here I Stand04. Under Control05. Reset To Default06. All The Things You Say07. I Don't Want You In Here08. A Bullet Left For You09. Pain That Kills You Too10. Invisible11. Not What I Wanted12. More Than This13. Parasites14. If This Is Hope15. Observer---16. Under The Skies17. These Things (She Wants Revenge cover)18. Where Are You19. Stay---20. Papillon (Editors cover)21. The PagesAll pictures by Svetlana Kovalenko (@Krasnodarspace)