Live Review: Stam1na - Helsinki 2019

The Circus, Helsinki, Finland
14th December 2019
Stam1na - “Octopussy” Tour 2019
It was roughly two weeks ago that I saw STAM1NA winning over the crowd in Munich, when they toured with INSOMNIUM. Time for me to go to Finland to see their headliner gig that had been sold out for months.
Finnish Metal phenomenon STAM1NA have achieved nearly everything a Rock band can achieve in Finland. Each of their eight albums has sold gold (one Platinum) and the band has played hundreds and hundreds of mostly sold out shows all over the country. Some Metal heads might have seen them playing at Wacken in 2008 and STAM1NA is expanding its fan base all over the world and will be part of the 70,000 Tons Of Metal Cruise’s line-up in 2020. STAM1NA perform in Finnish and just returned from a tour with INSOMNIUM in Europe and still found time and energy to play several headliner shows in Finland in December and there are great news for 2020. http://www.stam1na.com / https://www.facebook.com/Stam1naOfficial
Music & Performance
When STAM1NA hit the stage, the vibe in The Circus could be perfectly described with lots of pace, even more head-banging and sweat, the perfect head-banger’s night out was due. STAM1NA always play with wet hair and since it dries due to the heat and all the head-banging on stage, the guys use their water bottles to soak their manes appropriately, so it’s quite a challenge to make good photos while the lens of your camera gets splashed. This time, they must have read the reviews the media guys wrote about their “Octopussy” tour, for they were so kind not to give the photographers a full shower from up stage. Thank you very, very much guys! STAM1NA delivered a kickass performance and I realized that many of their fans had the band logo tattooed on their body. The setlist was a perfect mix of songs from their past albums and the current one ‘Taival’.
It seemed, that the guys also had recovered from the cold they seemed to have suffered from in Munich, for the vocals were flawless clear and powerful. As soon as STAM1NA left the stage choruses started shouting for the encore and the band really gave their last shirt for the audience. Vocalist Antti Hyyrynen got out his phone and rallied through an enormous list of thanks to many people and I was astonished to hear all the cheers from the audience and didn’t show any kind of impatience. The encore was a blast and ‘Enkeleinmurskain’ that was announced with “Let’s kill some Enkelin” saw a big moshpit on the floor. The audience’s chorus was nearly as loud as the band with their amplifiers and the whole performance could not have been any better.
‘Paha arkkitehti’ was the last song for this night and in my opinion the show could have gone on for several hours for band and fans seemed to be full of energy. One thing that I really liked was, that when the band left the stage, the members gave the water bottles they hadn’t opened to the fans, who stood sweating and thirsty in the front rows and since the venue was packed to the roof, they would never had made it to the bar easily a fantastic gesture of STAM1NA to their fans. STAM1NA will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album ‘Atlantis’ next year with a gig in Jäähalli that has a capacity of app. 4,000 people and Antti Hyyrynen will be publishing a book telling the story behind ‘Atlantis’ in cooperation with LIKE publishing in February 2020, an e-book and an audio-book will be available as well. Info (in Finnish) can be found here: https://like.fi/kirjailijat/antti-hyyrynen/
Setlist
01. Lääke
02. Uudet Kymmenen Käskyä
03. Sudet Tulevat
04. Vapaa Maa
05. Pyhä Yksinkertausuus
06. Aivohalvaus
07. Gaian Lapsi
08. Meidänkaltaisillemme
09. Vartijaton
10. Masiina
11. Viisi Laukasta Päähan
12. Elämänlanka
13. Kannoin Sinut Läpi Hiljaisen Huoneen
14. Metsästääja: I Metsästäja
15. Metsästääja: II Ero
16. Metsästääja: III Ylösaöainen
17. Enkelinmurskain
18. Paha Arkkitehti
Rating
Music: 10
Performance: 10
Light: 10
Sound: 10
Total: 10 / 10
All Pictures by Munich Vampire
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Thu Dec 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Thu Dec 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SMASH INTO PIECES
|Thu Dec 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: AMI
|Thu Dec 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FATONI
|Thu Dec 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FEINE SAHNE FISCHFILET
|Fri Dec 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Fri Dec 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION
|Fri Dec 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ERDLING
|Fri Dec 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HONIG
|Fri Dec 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: AURA DIONE
|Sat Dec 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UA) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
|Sat Dec 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
|Sat Dec 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION
|Sat Dec 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ERDLING
|Sat Dec 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ARCHSPIRE
|Sat Dec 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SÓLEY
|Sat Dec 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THEES UHLMANN & BAND
|Sat Dec 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NIILA
|Sat Dec 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ALEX MOFA GANG
|Sun Dec 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: VNV NATION
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview WHITESNAKE - Germany 2020
- Preview ANNE CLARK - Bochum & Cologne 2020
- Preview CROWDED HOUSE - Cologne 2020-06-24
- Preview FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Munich 2020-02-20
- Preview PEARL JAM - Germany summer 2020 (Special guest: IDLES)
- Preview OWLS ‘N’ BATS WINTERFEST - Detmold 2020-01-04
- Preview STAM1NA - Helsiniki 2019-12-14
- Preview IC3PEAK - Berlin 2020-04-19
- Preview LINEA ASPERA - Leipzig 2020-01-18
- Preview AFTER THE BURIAL - Karlsruhe 2020-02-28
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Leftover Bullets - Virtue and Vice
- CD Review: Syrinx - Embrace the Dark - Seek the Light
- Live Review: Eluveitie - Krakow 2019
- CD Review: Assassin’s Blade - Gather Darkness
- Live Review: Heavy Psych Sounds Festival - Dresden 2019
- Live Review: Insomnium - Luxembourg City 2019
- Special: The 69 Eyes “West End” Tour 2019 - Tour Diary
- Live Review: Die Krupps - Hamburg 2019
- CD Review: Ironflame - Blood Red Victory
- CD Review: Haunt - Mind Freeze
- CD Review: Motionless in White - Disguise
- Live Review: Max & Iggor Cavalera – Cologne 2019
- Interview: Liebknecht - December 2019
- Live Review: Skillet - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Live Review: Eluveitie - Saarbrücken 2019
- Gallery: Whispering Sons - Dortmund 2019
- Gallery: OMD - Düsseldorf 2019
- CD Review: Hysteria - Night Closing In
- Live Review: Amon Amarth - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Live Review: Foreign Resort, The - Oberhausen, Hanover & Frankfurt am Main 2019
Latest News
- PLAGE NOIRE 2020 - Completes line-up and announces play days
- PSYCHOTIC WALTZ - Launch new song “Devils And Angels” / Pre-order for upcoming studio-album “The God-Shaped Void” started!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2020 - First Artists confirmed!
- YOU’LL BE MINE - New Single and Album!
- HURRICANE AND SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 - New artists confirmed!
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2020 - Line-up complete!
- THE CRANBERRIES - Receive their first Grammy nomination for their latest album
- EDEN WEINT IM GRAB - Dark duel: “Letztes Morgenrot“ video
- M’ERA LUNA 2020 - More than 20 new names confirmed
- MÖTLEY CRÜE - Most notorious Rock band is back and destroys cessation of touring agreement
- LONDON AFTER MIDNIGHT - “Selected Scenes From The End Of The World: 9119” via Darkride Records on December 13th 2019
- A LIFE DIVIDED - Release of their new album “Echoes” on January 31, tour starts on February 1
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2020 - 3rd bandwave with Zeromancer, Mesh and many more!
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2020 - Deichkind, Beatsteaks, and many more: First artists confirmed!
- PAUL WELLER - German concerts in May 2020
- AS I LAY DYING - To headline IMPERICON FESTIVALS 2020
- HURRICANE and SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 - Another four headliners confirmed
- WAITING FOR WORDS - Back in UK after 8 years with a French Foundry bands caravan!
- OMD - Greatest Hits album released & Tour
- ALTER BRIDGE - Release album closer “Dying Light” from the upcoming album “Walk The Sky”, available worldwide on October 18th
.