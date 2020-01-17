Live Review: Sum 41 - Kirchberg 2020

Luxexpo The Box, Kirchberg, Luxembourg
15th January 2020
Sum 41 - “Order In Decline” World Tour
The Canadian Punk rockers SUM 41 were guests at Luxexpo The Box on Wednesday evening and had a new album in their luggage. Their almost three-year world tour ended in late summer 2018 and after that they went back to the studio. And finally the album ‘Order in Decline’ was released in summer 2019, which is one of the albums in which most of Whibley’s heart and soul has gone into. And probably also the most honest and personal album.
Canadian Rock outfit SUM 41 hit the worldwide radar in 1996 after their hometown of Ajax, Ontario, proved unable to fully contain the foursome’s mixture of arena-sized riffing, Hip-Hop poses, and toilet-bowl humour. Their breakthrough major-label debut, 2001’s ‘All Killer No Filler’, featured chart-topping MTV hit ‘Fat Lip’ and follow-up ‘In Too Deep’. From there, the band’s mischievous Pop-Punk style was steadily hardened with darker, world-weary lyrics and a heavier, Metal-inspired attack. Their seventh set, ‘Order in Decline’, arrived in the summer of 2019. Intensely political and pulling no punches with their message, the album included the tracks ‘Out for Blood’, ‘45 (A Matter of Time)’, and ‘The New Sensation’, borrowing from LINKIN PARK, BAD RELIGION, and even MUSE on a series of rallying cries aimed at waking up a society on the brink of moral collapse.
Music & Performance
Their debut ‘All Killer No Filler’ hoisted the band to the ‘American Pie’ soundtrack and into the hearts of numerous smoking skaters with emo-mats. Five albums, a painful breakup and an artificial coma followed. Instead of singing about girls, skateboards and beer, vocalist Deryck Whibley now writes in their seventh long-player about lovesickness, resistance and politics. The Luxexpo was well filled and that in the middle of the week. After a short singing session from the audience with PAPA ROACH’s ‘Last Resort’, the show started immediately with a song from the current album: ‘Turning Away’. The audience still remained suspiciously calm, but when the curtain, behind which the Canadians were hiding at the beginning, fell, the crowd also started to move. ‘The Hell Song’, as the second song including a confetti cannon, proved to be an ideal start for the audience. Relatively early the first moshpit was formed and even while taking pictures in the photo pit one had to avoid crowd surfers.
This initially built up energy in the audience remained at a high level for a long time and several circle pits were formed during the whole show. Singer Deryck Whibley also let the song ‘Motivation’ speak for itself. Since the stage also had a porch, he could easily move forward to the audience to be close to every single fan. Deryck Whibley was the years of alcohol abuse, including a stroke with artificial coma not to be noticed in the least and seemed as alive as the memories of the apple pie from ‘American Pie’ and the corresponding background music. A very well mixed song selection from all albums of the band did not let the tension break. The audience proved to be textually confident throughout and was enthusiastic about the show elements that were integrated into the program. Of course songs like ‘Fake My Own Death’, ‘Underclass Hero’ and ‘Pieces’ were not to be missed.
The grand finale was ‘Makes No Difference’, ‘Fat Lip’ and ‘Still Waiting’. But Luxembourg wanted even more! No sooner said than done. The Canadians fired two more songs, which surely everybody knew. A cover of the popular QUEEN song ‘We Will Rock You’ as well as the 19 year old song ‘In Too Deep’. What a great first concert in the new year!
Setlist
01. Turning Away
02. The Hell Song
03. Motivation
04. The Bitter End
05. Over My Head (Better Off Dead)
06. We’re All to Blame
07. War
08. Out for Blood
09. The New Sensation
10. Walking Disaster
11. With Me
12. No Reason
13. Fake My Own Death
14. A Death in the Family
15. Screaming Bloody Murder
16. Underclass Hero
17. Pieces
18. The People Vs…
19. Makes No Difference
20. Fat Lip
21. Still Waiting
---
22. We Will Rock You (Queen cover)
23. In Too Deep
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 7
Sound: 8
Light: 8
Total: 7.5 / 10
All pictures by Elena Arens
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Fri Jan 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BAROCK
|Fri Jan 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: IMMINENCE
|Fri Jan 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ERDLING
|Fri Jan 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: AESTHETIC PERFECTION
|Sat Jan 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: COPPELIUS
|Sat Jan 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(GR) Concert: NITZER EBB
|Sat Jan 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: AESTHETIC PERFECTION
|Sat Jan 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: GLORYHAMMER
|Sat Jan 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TOM BECK
|Sat Jan 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TO THE RATS AND WOLVES
|Sat Jan 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ERDLING
|Sun Jan 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: DOUBLE CRUSH SYNDROME
|Sun Jan 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ALAIN FREI
|Mon Jan 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB
|Mon Jan 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: A BOWIE CELEBRATION
|Tue Jan 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TAN LERACOON
|Tue Jan 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SUNSET SONS
|Tue Jan 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ALEX BAND OF THE CALLING
|Wed Jan 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SEA GIRLS
|Wed Jan 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CHASE RICE
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE - Munich 2020-03-28
- Preview RICHIE RAMONE - Munich 2020-03-16
- Preview MOKOMA - Helsinki 2020-02-29
- Preview E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL - Oberhausen 2020-03-14
- Preview FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Esch sur Alzette 2020-02-02
- Preview SLIPKNOT - Esch sur Alzette 2020-02-01
- Preview TENACIOUS D - Frankfurt 2020-02-16
- Preview FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH - Frankfurt 2020-02-06
- Preview SODOM - Thessaloniki 2020-03-29
- Preview HIGHLY SUSPECT - Cologne 2020-02-28
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Alloy - Free Spirit EP incl. Single “From Hell”
- CD Review: Night Eternal, The - Eternal Night EP
- CD Review: Power Theory - Force Of Will
- CD Review: Ryghär - Untitled Demo January 2020
- CD Review: Auger - From Now On I
- CD Review: Åskväder - Åskväder
- Interview: Lis van den Akker - January 2020
- CD Review: No-Man - Love You To Bits
- CD Review: Titan Killer - Titan Killer
- CD Review: By Fire And Sword - Freedom Will Flood All Things with Light EP
- Live Review: Deviant UK & AlterRed - Leeds 2020
- CD Review: Dead Kosmonaut - Gravitas
- Special: Seigmen Tour Diary - Norway 2019
- CD Review: Throne of Iron - 2018 Demo
- Gallery: Eden Weint Im Grab - Leipzig 2020
- CD Review: Us - First Contact
- Live Review: Callejon - Saarbrücken 2019
- Live Review: Grausame Töchter - Hanover 2019
- Live Review: Northlane - Luxembourg City 2019
- Live Review: Children of Bodom - Helsinki 2019
Latest News
- THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE - “Diamonds” to be released 27th March 2020 & Tour
- W-FEST 2020 - Festival presents “Fab Friday”
- ANATHEMA - Announce support acts for “We’re Here Because We’re Here” Tour: Rendezvous Point & Masvidal
- DYNAMO METAL FEST 2020 - Cradle of Filth will play on Saturday
- EISBRECHER - Announce tour in November 2020 to present their new album, video message online
- THEN COMES SILENCE - First single “We Lose The Night” released, new album ‘Machine’ on 13th March 2020
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2020 - IKON and several more bands confirmed!
- SERPENT LORD - New single “Horned God” released!
- MILA MAR - New Album “Harar” & Tour
- THEN COMES SILENCE - First single “We Lose The Night” in January, new album “Machine” in March
- PLAGE NOIRE 2020 - Completes line-up and announces play days
- PSYCHOTIC WALTZ - Launch new song “Devils And Angels” / Pre-order for upcoming studio-album “The God-Shaped Void” started!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2020 - First Artists confirmed!
- YOU’LL BE MINE - New Single and Album!
- HURRICANE AND SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 - New artists confirmed!
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2020 - Line-up complete!
- THE CRANBERRIES - Receive their first Grammy nomination for their latest album
- EDEN WEINT IM GRAB - Dark duel: “Letztes Morgenrot“ video
- M’ERA LUNA 2020 - More than 20 new names confirmed
- MÖTLEY CRÜE - Most notorious Rock band is back and destroys cessation of touring agreement
.