Live Review: Tenacious D - Esch sur Alzette 2020

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg15th February 2020Finally it happened: the legendary Hollywood Duo Kyle Gass and Jack Black have visited Luxembourg where they presented their new album ‘Post-Apocalypto’ with the support of the group WYNCHESTER. Needless to say that their show was one of the long-awaited events in the beginning of 2020 and was almost immediately sold out! We had the luck to see the duo at the Rock am Ring Festival in Nuremberg June 2019 where they did one of the most entertaining shows at the weekend. So we were really excited to see how they would perform their new album alongside their very-well known songs that most of us sang at parties with all our heart with friends.Rightfully hailed as “the greatest band on Earth”, the super-sized acoustic Metal / Comedy duo TENACIOUS D was an unlikely success story. Actually, TENACIOUS D was probably so successful precisely because they were so unlikely: few people would imagine that two chunky guys bashing on acoustic guitars, singing songs like a tribute to the greatest song in the world (because they forgot how the greatest song in the world went after conquering the Devil with it), became one of the biggest cult bands of the late 90s and 2000s. But the sheer charisma, humour, and energy of singers / guitarists / actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass (aka JB, Jables, KG, and Kage, among other aliases) took them from L.A.’s underground comedy scene to their own series on HBO and a major-label album deal. https://www.tenaciousd.com / https://www.facebook.com/tenaciousMusic & PerformanceTheir show started at 9 pm with a projected animation that was drawn by Jack Black and Kyle Gass themselves and you started to feel a bit sorry for all the parents that took their youngsters with them so they can all witness the greatness of what TENACIOUS D is and they got a lot of cartoon dicks, flying coochies, terminators, BJs, etc. The way they showed the projections and sang their new songs like ‘Hope’, ‘Making Love’ and ‘Fuck Yo-Yo Ma’ in between of the animation remembered of how some Operas are made. A very authentic TENACIOUS D Opera, which was surprisingly well received by the audience, because according to the scenes they reacted like it was supposed to. You can watch the cartoon series on YouTube on their channel and see for yourself how they’re going to save the world.For the first 45 minutes they were behind the curtain since the projection was happening in front of them, so if you were unlucky and stood on the sides, you wouldn’t see them much during the first part of the show. Fortunately after they finished presenting their new album and started playing their popular classic songs, the curtain fell and they were coming forward. From that point on they interacted intensely with the audience making jokes, faking a “backtracking went wrong” moment when they performed ‘Master Exploder’ and throwing picks after every song. The audience was in a really good mood because they really singing along to the songs like ‘Rize of the Fenix’, ‘Roadie’, ‘Tribute’ and ‘Beelzeboss’. Their performance could also be described as two dads having lots of fun on stage, since they were doing silly dances all the time. Jack Black also performed his legendary Sax-A-Boom part and demanded the people to dance along with him.The performance of the show was really what you would expect from TENACIOUS D: funny, powerful, entertaining and absurd! The sound was also very pleasant since it wasn’t overwhelmingly loud, the singing and instruments were clean and you could hear every musician playing.Setlist-Post-Apocalypto Set-01. Hope02. Making Love03. Take Us Into Space04. Fuck Yo-Yo Ma05. Daddy Ding Dong06. Robot07. Colors08. JB. Jr Rap09. Woman Time10. Save the World11. Post-Apocalypto Theme (Reprise)-Greatest Hits Set-12. Rize of the Fenix13. Low Hangin' Fruit14. Sax-a-Boom15. Roadie16. Master Exploder17. Dude, I totally miss you18. Kickapoo19. Beezleboss20. The Metal21. Wonderboy22. Tribute23. Double Team---24. Fuck her gentlyRatingMusic: 8Performance: 8Light: 6Sound: 9Total: 7.8 / 10All Pictures by Elena Arens