Concert Review: Tenacious D - Frankfurt 2020

Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany16th February 2020On Sunday it was time to welcome the greatest band of the world TENACIOUS D. During their “Post-Apocalypto” tour they stopped by at the Festhalle in Frankfurt and we had the chance to see them and take some nice pictures of their show. WYNCHESTER was the supporting band but unfortunately we haven’t been able to take pictures. The performance of WYNCHESTER was solid and they did their best to warm up the audience. https://www.tenaciousd.com / https://www.facebook.com/tenaciousMusic & PerformanceAt 09:00 pm it was time for JB and KG to enter the stage. I have to say I saw them already quite some times and I had high expectations. It was great so see them but when it comes to their performance and the reaction of the audience we should split the evening in two parts. During the first 45 minutes TENACIOUS D performed songs of their latest album ‘Post-Apocalypto’. They projected the cartoon which was made by Jack Black onto a transparent screen. Which means sometimes you could see them, often only the drawings and sometimes the band surrounded by cartoons. During the first part the mood of the visitors dropped a little bit and it became very quiet inside the Festhalle. I would say it was because of the overdose of their latest album but the situation changed dramatically when Jack Black announced the second part of the show.He called it the “Greatest Hits” part and with songs like ‘Rize of the Fenix’, ‘Roadie’ and ‘Beelzeboss’ the crowd started to sing. Finally, the atmosphere rose like a phoenix and even a cracked pant could not stop Jack Black and Kyle Gas. And I have to say they can easily keep up with other bigger bands.Setlist-Post-Apocalypto-01. Post-Apocalypto Theme02. Film: “Chapter 1 – Hope”03. Hope04. Film: “Chapter 2 – Cave”05. Making Love06. Film: “Chapter 3 – Space”07. Film: “Chapter 2 – Cave” / Film: “Chapter 3 – Space”08. Fuck Yo-Yo Ma09. Film: “Chapter 3 – Space” / “Chapter 4 – Robot”10. Daddy Ding Dong11. Film: “Chapter 4 – Robot”12. Robot13. Film: “Chapter 4 – Robot” / “Chapter 5 – Donald”14. Colors15. Film: “Chapter 5 – Donald” / “Chapter 6 – Home”16. JB JR Rap17. Woman Time18. Save The World19. Post-Apocalypto Theme (Reprise)-Greatest Hits-20. Rize of the Fenix21. Low Hangin’ Fruit22. Sax-a-Boom23. Roadie24. Master Exploder25. Dude (I Totally Miss You)26. Kickapoo27. Beelzeboss (The Final Showdown)28. The Metal29. Wonderboy30. Tribute31. Double Team---32. Lose Yourself (Eminem cover)33. Fuck Her GentlyAll pictures by Mathias Utz (https://www.mathiasutz.net)