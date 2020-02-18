Concert Review: Tenacious D - Frankfurt 2020

Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany
16th February 2020
Tenacious D - “Post-Apocalypto: The Tour” Europe 2020
On Sunday it was time to welcome the greatest band of the world TENACIOUS D. During their “Post-Apocalypto” tour they stopped by at the Festhalle in Frankfurt and we had the chance to see them and take some nice pictures of their show. WYNCHESTER was the supporting band but unfortunately we haven’t been able to take pictures. The performance of WYNCHESTER was solid and they did their best to warm up the audience. https://www.tenaciousd.com / https://www.facebook.com/tenacious
Music & Performance
At 09:00 pm it was time for JB and KG to enter the stage. I have to say I saw them already quite some times and I had high expectations. It was great so see them but when it comes to their performance and the reaction of the audience we should split the evening in two parts. During the first 45 minutes TENACIOUS D performed songs of their latest album ‘Post-Apocalypto’. They projected the cartoon which was made by Jack Black onto a transparent screen. Which means sometimes you could see them, often only the drawings and sometimes the band surrounded by cartoons. During the first part the mood of the visitors dropped a little bit and it became very quiet inside the Festhalle. I would say it was because of the overdose of their latest album but the situation changed dramatically when Jack Black announced the second part of the show.
He called it the “Greatest Hits” part and with songs like ‘Rize of the Fenix’, ‘Roadie’ and ‘Beelzeboss’ the crowd started to sing. Finally, the atmosphere rose like a phoenix and even a cracked pant could not stop Jack Black and Kyle Gas. And I have to say they can easily keep up with other bigger bands.
Setlist
-Post-Apocalypto-
01. Post-Apocalypto Theme
02. Film: “Chapter 1 – Hope”
03. Hope
04. Film: “Chapter 2 – Cave”
05. Making Love
06. Film: “Chapter 3 – Space”
07. Film: “Chapter 2 – Cave” / Film: “Chapter 3 – Space”
08. Fuck Yo-Yo Ma
09. Film: “Chapter 3 – Space” / “Chapter 4 – Robot”
10. Daddy Ding Dong
11. Film: “Chapter 4 – Robot”
12. Robot
13. Film: “Chapter 4 – Robot” / “Chapter 5 – Donald”
14. Colors
15. Film: “Chapter 5 – Donald” / “Chapter 6 – Home”
16. JB JR Rap
17. Woman Time
18. Save The World
19. Post-Apocalypto Theme (Reprise)
-Greatest Hits-
20. Rize of the Fenix
21. Low Hangin’ Fruit
22. Sax-a-Boom
23. Roadie
24. Master Exploder
25. Dude (I Totally Miss You)
26. Kickapoo
27. Beelzeboss (The Final Showdown)
28. The Metal
29. Wonderboy
30. Tribute
31. Double Team
---
32. Lose Yourself (Eminem cover)
33. Fuck Her Gently
All pictures by Mathias Utz (https://www.mathiasutz.net)
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Tue Feb 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: POLICA
|Tue Feb 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JAMES ARTHUR
|Tue Feb 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CARAVAN PALACE
|Tue Feb 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CHE SUDAKA
|Wed Feb 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HUNDREDTH
|Wed Feb 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KAISER CHIEFS
|Wed Feb 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CH) Concert: LINDEMANN
|Thu Feb 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(MX) Concert: VNV NATION
|Thu Feb 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ERIK COHEN
|Thu Feb 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CH) Concert: AESTHETIC PERFECTION
|Fri Feb 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(ES) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
|Fri Feb 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BAROCK
|Fri Feb 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(MX) Concert: VNV NATION
|Fri Feb 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NEO
|Fri Feb 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: A LIVE DIVIDED
|Fri Feb 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(FR) Concert: LINDEMANN
|Fri Feb 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MINUSHEART
|Sat Feb 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(ES) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
|Sat Feb 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BAROCK
|Sat Feb 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(MX) Concert: VNV NATION
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview AESTHETIC PERFECTION - Hanover 2020-04-30
- Preview VUKOVI - Germany 2020 presented by Reflections of Darkness
- Preview SKUNK ANANSIE - German Tour in November 2020
- Preview THE DEAD DAISIES - European Tour 2020
- Preview EMPATHY TEST - ‘Monsters’ Tour Germany 2020 with very special guests: The Foreign Resort
- Preview KREATOR & LAMB OF GOD - Saarbrücken 2020-04-18
- Preview DIARY OF DREAMS - Görlitz 2020-04-17
- Preview JUJU - Saarbrücken 2020-04-15
- Preview FROG LEAP - Saarbrücken 2020-04-03
- Preview COVENANT - Dresden 2020-03-21
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Level The Planet - She wants Revenge (Single)
- Live Review: Tenacious D - Esch sur Alzette 2020
- CD Review: Unholy Outlaws - Kingdom Of Lost Souls
- Gallery: Liam Gallagher - Cologne 2020
- CD Review: Lost Legacy - In The Name Of Freedom
- CD Review: Lethal Steel - Running From The Dawn EP
- Live Review: Dropkick Murphys - Dortmund 2020
- Live Review: Paradise Lost - Kiev 2020
- CD Review: Habu - Distant Thunder
- CD Review: Janosch Moldau - Host
- CD Review: White Crone - The Poisoner
- Gallery: Alcest - Cologne 2020
- CD Review: DeadRisen - DeadRisen
- CD Review: Nightwish - Decades: Live in Buenos Aires
- CD Review: Chamber (L’Orchestre De Chambre Noir) - The Complete Works 1 to 3
- Live Review: Hatari - Hamburg 2020
- CD Review: Dispel - Lore
- Live Review: 3Teeth - Leeds 2020
- Live Review: Coppelius - Berlin 2019
- CD Review: Generation Axe - The Guitars That Destroyed The World - Live in China
Latest News
- POLY GHOST - Synth Pop trio from Hamburg release their debut single “Touch Me” on Feb 7, followed by the album release on Feb 21, 2020
- WACKEN WINTER NIGHTS 2020 - Cancelled due to severe weather situation!
- MRS. GREENBIRD - Folk Pop duo returns to Germany in spring – Sarah and Steffen perform on stage officially as wife and husband for the first time
- ADAM LAMBERT - Release of brand-new single “Roses” featuring Nile Rodgers & New album “Velvet” to be released on March 20, 2020
- ZOODRAKE - New Album “Purified” in March
- KATATONIA - New album coming & first song released
- KELLERMENSCH - Shine a light in the dark on new single “Nothing” and accompanying video
- Mayflower Madame - Single “Vultures” to be released on 4th February 2020 via Only Lovers Records
- DIE KAMMER - Indie Folk band invites for the first “The Invitation Festival”
- DOOL - Release anticipated second album "Summerland" on April 10th!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2020 - COMBICHRIST and more new bands!
- THE BIRTHDAY MASSACRE - “Diamonds” to be released 27th March 2020 & Tour
- W-FEST 2020 - Festival presents “Fab Friday”
- ANATHEMA - Announce support acts for “We’re Here Because We’re Here” Tour: Rendezvous Point & Masvidal
- DYNAMO METAL FEST 2020 - Cradle of Filth will play on Saturday
- EISBRECHER - Announce tour in November 2020 to present their new album, video message online
- THEN COMES SILENCE - First single “We Lose The Night” released, new album ‘Machine’ on 13th March 2020
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2020 - IKON and several more bands confirmed!
- SERPENT LORD - New single “Horned God” released!
- MILA MAR - New Album “Harar” & Tour
.