Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!

 

EMP



Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
February 2020
>
»
M T W T F S S
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Tue Feb 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: POLICA
Tue Feb 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: JAMES ARTHUR
Tue Feb 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CARAVAN PALACE
Tue Feb 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: CHE SUDAKA
Wed Feb 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HUNDREDTH
Wed Feb 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: KAISER CHIEFS
Wed Feb 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CH) Concert: LINDEMANN
Thu Feb 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(MX) Concert: VNV NATION
Thu Feb 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: ERIK COHEN
Thu Feb 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CH) Concert: AESTHETIC PERFECTION
Fri Feb 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(ES) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
Fri Feb 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BAROCK
Fri Feb 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(MX) Concert: VNV NATION
Fri Feb 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NEO
Fri Feb 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: A LIVE DIVIDED
Fri Feb 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(FR) Concert: LINDEMANN
Fri Feb 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MINUSHEART
Sat Feb 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(ES) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
Sat Feb 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: BAROCK
Sat Feb 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(MX) Concert: VNV NATION

Login

Concert Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

Concert Review: Tenacious D - Frankfurt 2020

Details
tenaciousd DSC 3491Festhalle, Frankfurt, Germany
16th February 2020
Tenacious D - “Post-Apocalypto: The Tour” Europe 2020

On Sunday it was time to welcome the greatest band of the world TENACIOUS D. During their “Post-Apocalypto” tour they stopped by at the Festhalle in Frankfurt and we had the chance to see them and take some nice pictures of their show. WYNCHESTER was the supporting band but unfortunately we haven’t been able to take pictures. The performance of WYNCHESTER was solid and they did their best to warm up the audience. https://www.tenaciousd.com / https://www.facebook.com/tenacious

Music & Performance
At 09:00 pm it was time for JB and KG to enter the stage. I have to say I saw them already quite some times and I had high expectations. It was great so see them but when it comes to their performance and the reaction of the audience we should split the evening in two parts. During the first 45 minutes TENACIOUS D performed songs of their latest album ‘Post-Apocalypto’. They projected the cartoon which was made by Jack Black onto a transparent screen. Which means sometimes you could see them, often only the drawings and sometimes the band surrounded by cartoons. During the first part the mood of the visitors dropped a little bit and it became very quiet inside the Festhalle. I would say it was because of the overdose of their latest album but the situation changed dramatically when Jack Black announced the second part of the show.

tenaciousd DSC 3895

He called it the “Greatest Hits” part and with songs like ‘Rize of the Fenix’, ‘Roadie’ and ‘Beelzeboss’ the crowd started to sing. Finally, the atmosphere rose like a phoenix and even a cracked pant could not stop Jack Black and Kyle Gas. And I have to say they can easily keep up with other bigger bands.

Setlist
-Post-Apocalypto-
01. Post-Apocalypto Theme
02. Film: “Chapter 1 – Hope”
03. Hope
04. Film: “Chapter 2 – Cave”
05. Making Love
06. Film: “Chapter 3 – Space”
07. Film: “Chapter 2 – Cave” / Film: “Chapter 3 – Space”
08. Fuck Yo-Yo Ma
09. Film: “Chapter 3 – Space” / “Chapter 4 – Robot”
10. Daddy Ding Dong
11. Film: “Chapter 4 – Robot”
12. Robot
13. Film: “Chapter 4 – Robot” / “Chapter 5 – Donald”
14. Colors
15. Film: “Chapter 5 – Donald” / “Chapter 6 – Home”
16. JB JR Rap
17. Woman Time
18. Save The World
19. Post-Apocalypto Theme (Reprise)
-Greatest Hits-
20. Rize of the Fenix
21. Low Hangin’ Fruit
22. Sax-a-Boom
23. Roadie
24. Master Exploder
25. Dude (I Totally Miss You)
26. Kickapoo
27. Beelzeboss (The Final Showdown)
28. The Metal
29. Wonderboy
30. Tribute
31. Double Team
---
32. Lose Yourself (Eminem cover)
33. Fuck Her Gently

  • tenaciousd_DSC_3491
  • tenaciousd_DSC_3492
  • tenaciousd_DSC_3501
  • tenaciousd_DSC_3512
  • tenaciousd_DSC_3605
  • tenaciousd_DSC_3613
  • tenaciousd_DSC_3663
  • tenaciousd_DSC_3690
  • tenaciousd_DSC_3704
  • tenaciousd_DSC_3706
  • tenaciousd_DSC_3770
  • tenaciousd_DSC_3787
  • tenaciousd_DSC_3802
  • tenaciousd_DSC_3821
  • tenaciousd_DSC_3822
  • tenaciousd_DSC_3843
  • tenaciousd_DSC_3857
  • tenaciousd_DSC_3858
  • tenaciousd_DSC_3859
  • tenaciousd_DSC_3886
  • tenaciousd_DSC_3895
  • tenaciousd_DSC_3898
  • tenaciousd_DSC_3899
  • tenaciousd_DSC_3904
  • tenaciousd_DSC_3906
  • tenaciousd_DSC_3914
  • tenaciousd_DSC_3927
  • tenaciousd_DSC_3964
  • tenaciousd_DSC_3967
  • tenaciousd_DSC_3976

All pictures by Mathias Utz (https://www.mathiasutz.net)
You are here: Home Artists P-T Concert Review: Tenacious D - Frankfurt 2020