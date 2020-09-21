Live Review: Peter Heppner - “Beach Chair Concert” Mönchengladbach 2020

Sparkassenpark, Mönchengladbach, Germany17th September 2020There are not many voices in this world that are so unique and immediately identifiable. Especially not among German singers. The two-time Echo award winner PETER HEPPNER undoubtedly owns one of these absolutely striking voices. As the singer of the band WOLFSHEIM, PETER HEPPNER already let his amazing voice sound.In a duet with JOACHIM WITT and the song ‘Die Flut’, PETER HEPPNER also became known to the wider audience and his solo career started, whereby he would like to continue the WOLFSHEIM project. In the last years other artists recognized PETER HEPPNER’s vocal values and invited him to the studio for songs. These artists include the German sound inventor SCHILLER, NENA, PAUL VAN DYK, MARIANNE ROSENBERG and some other artists. Now he was visiting the Sparkassenpark stage in Mönchegladbach for a great concert.Music & PerformanceIt is mid-September and the temperatures are slowly falling. In this time, the concept of the SparkassenPark in Mönchengladbach is perfect to protect up to 900 people within the beach chairs from the cool wind or rain. This evening, PETER HEPPNER entered the StadtsparkassenPark stage in Mönchengladbach. He was the voice of the Electro Pop duo WOLFSHEIM and after the split he started his solo career. With his unique voice and profound lyrics he fascinated his fans and a lot of other musician. Artists like GIRLS UNDER GLASS, UMBRA ET IMAGO, SCHILLER, PAUL VAN DYK, NENA, MARIANNE ROSENBERG or CAMOUFLAGE worked with him and produced songs. Still, the biggest success he had in duet with JOACHIM WITT and the song ‘Die Flut’.Without any words, PETER HEPPNER started his concert on this evening with the song ‘Unloveable’. With his powerful and empathetic voice he enchanted everybody. But songs like ‘Alleinesein’ also animated to dance. After some of his own songs, he also played the well-known hits ‘Once In A Lifetime’, ‘The Sparrows And The Nightingales’, ‘Künstliche Welten’ and ‘Kein Zurück’ of his band WOLFSHEIM and some songs of his collaboration with other artists. So he performed the songs ‘Leben... I Feel You’ (Schiller), ‘Wir Sind Wir’ (Paul van Dyk) and of course ‘Die Flut’ (Joachim Witt), which was the last song before a small break.Because he didn’t want to keep the audience waiting too long in the cold, PETER HEPPNER and his band returned very quick onto the stage. This was the time to play the encore of four songs including ‘Das Geht Vorbei’, a song he played as the last song on every concert. To the end of a wonderful concert, PETER HEPPNER congratulated the keyboard player Dirk Riegner to his birthday and sang with the audience “Happy Birthday”.Setlist01. Unloveable02. Alleinesein03. Meine Welt04. Once Again05. Good Things Break06. Once in a Lifetime (Wolfsheim song)07. Just One Word / All Is Shadow / Sedate Yourself / …Und ich tanz’08. The Sparrows And The Nightingales (Wolfsheim song)09. Fremd in diesem Land10. Viele schöne Stunden11. Nothing Ends12. Was bleibt13. Leben... I Feel You (Schiller song)14. Wir Sind Wir (Paul van Dyk song)15. Die Flut (Joachim Witt song)---16. Herz (Metropolis)17. Künstliche Welten (Wolfsheim song)18. Kein Zurück (Wolfsheim song)19. Das Geht VorbeiRatingMusic: 9Performance: 7Light: 8Sound: 9Total: 8.5 / 10All pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg