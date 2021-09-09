Live Review: Schandmaul - Mönchengladbach 2021

SparkassenPark, Mönchengladbach, Germany3rd September 2021This was one of the last concerts of the year 2021 in the SparkassenPark Mönchengladbach with the motto “Strandkorb Festival”. A perfect warm day and the beach chair was the perfect place to enjoy a concert.It was the 3rd of September anno 2021, Thomas Lindner and his musical entourage came to Mönchengladbach to please their audience and entertain them with “middle age music”. SCHANDMAUL combine Rock music with the sounds of the Middle Ages. Singer Thomas Lindner, guitar-player Martin Christoph “Ducky” Duckstein´, bass player Matthias “Hiasl” Richter and drummer Stefan Brunner were supported by Birgit Muggenthaler-Schmack (different flutes and bagpipes) and Shir-Ran Yinon who played the violin. If one missed Saskia Maria, she got a baby and now she is in maternity leave.On this evening the surprise did not stop because Thomas Lindner sat on an office chair for most of the concert and rolled across the stage. The reason for this was a bike accident six weeks ago. In his usual relaxed manner, Thomas entertained the audience between the songs. Birgit and Shir-Ran had a lot of fun and danced in the light of the spotlights across the stage. With songs like ‘Vogelfrei’, ‘Die Goldene Kette’, ‘Teufelsweib’ and ‘Walpurgisnacht’ SCHANDMAUL animated the audience to dance. During the whole concert until the last song ‘Auf Euch’, the mood was on a very high level. At the end of the concert SCHANDMAUL was so impressed and warmly thanked the audience for the support. https://www.schandmaul.de / https://www.facebook.com/SchandmaulSetlist01. Herren der Winde02. Vagabunden03. Auf und Davon04. Das Tuch05. Missgeschick06. Der Totengräber07. Leuchtfeuer08. Froschkönig09. Vogelfrei10. Saphira11. Die goldene Kette12. Geisterschiff13. Knüppel aus dem Sack14. Bunt und nicht Braun15. Teufelsweib16. Krieger17. Vor der Schlacht18. Walpurgisnacht---19. Der Teufel...20. Lichtblick21. Dein Anblick22. Willst Du?23. Auf EuchRatingMusic: 8Performance: 8Light: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg