Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche


Buy Music & Merch!

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
September 2021
>
»
M T W T F S S
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Sun Oct 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TIM VANTOL

Login

Concert Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

Live Review: Schandmaul - Mönchengladbach 2021

Details
Schandmaul 09.2021 MG SparkassenPark, Mönchengladbach, Germany
3rd September 2021
Schandmaul - “And Fans United” Tour 2021 - Strandkorb Open Air

This was one of the last concerts of the year 2021 in the SparkassenPark Mönchengladbach with the motto “Strandkorb Festival”. A perfect warm day and the beach chair was the perfect place to enjoy a concert.

It was the 3rd of September anno 2021, Thomas Lindner and his musical entourage came to Mönchengladbach to please their audience and entertain them with “middle age music”. SCHANDMAUL combine Rock music with the sounds of the Middle Ages. Singer Thomas Lindner, guitar-player Martin Christoph “Ducky” Duckstein´, bass player Matthias “Hiasl” Richter and drummer Stefan Brunner were supported by Birgit Muggenthaler-Schmack (different flutes and bagpipes) and Shir-Ran Yinon who played the violin. If one missed Saskia Maria, she got a baby and now she is in maternity leave.

Schandmaul 09.2021 MG 38 von 40

On this evening the surprise did not stop because Thomas Lindner sat on an office chair for most of the concert and rolled across the stage. The reason for this was a bike accident six weeks ago. In his usual relaxed manner, Thomas entertained the audience between the songs. Birgit and Shir-Ran had a lot of fun and danced in the light of the spotlights across the stage. With songs like ‘Vogelfrei’, ‘Die Goldene Kette’, ‘Teufelsweib’ and ‘Walpurgisnacht’ SCHANDMAUL animated the audience to dance. During the whole concert until the last song ‘Auf Euch’, the mood was on a very high level. At the end of the concert SCHANDMAUL was so impressed and warmly thanked the audience for the support. https://www.schandmaul.de / https://www.facebook.com/Schandmaul

Schandmaul 09.2021 MG 32 von 40

Setlist
01. Herren der Winde
02. Vagabunden
03. Auf und Davon
04. Das Tuch
05. Missgeschick
06. Der Totengräber
07. Leuchtfeuer
08. Froschkönig
09. Vogelfrei
10. Saphira
11. Die goldene Kette
12. Geisterschiff
13. Knüppel aus dem Sack
14. Bunt und nicht Braun
15. Teufelsweib
16. Krieger
17. Vor der Schlacht
18. Walpurgisnacht
---
19. Der Teufel...
20. Lichtblick
21. Dein Anblick
22. Willst Du?
23. Auf Euch

Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 8
Light: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10

  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_10_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_11_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_12_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_13_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_14_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_15_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_16_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_17_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_18_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_19_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_1_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_20_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_21_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_22_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_23_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_24_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_25_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_26_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_27_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_28_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_29_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_2_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_30_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_31_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_32_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_33_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_34_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_35_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_36_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_37_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_38_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_39_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_3_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_40_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_4_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_5_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_6_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_7_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_8_von_40
  • Schandmaul_09.2021_MG_9_von_40

All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg
You are here: Home Artists P-T Live Review: Schandmaul - Mönchengladbach 2021