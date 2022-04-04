Live Review: Texas - Esch sur Alzette 2022

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
3rd April 2022
Texas - “30th Anniversary of Southside” Tour
The British band around Sharleen Spiteri has been active for more than 30 years now. Their first album ‘Southside’ was also 30 years old. But because of the pandemic, the Brits were unfortunately unable to celebrate their 30th anniversary as they wished. Their tour through Europe was postponed several times until the time came now. On Sunday, the band finally performed at the Rockhal. Despite what felt like the onset of winter, many fans went to the 30th anniversary celebration of the likeable Sharleen Spiteri and her band.
Music & Performance
30 years of TEXAS! That’s why the Rockhal was visited by a good number of people on Sunday evening. To make the 30th anniversary tour something special, TEXAS played two sets that night. The first part was the ‘Southside’ album in his full eternity. The seconds set included the most known Hits of the British band.
The first set was a bit calmer. The stage was set up very intimately, a few microphones, chairs and the instruments were standing around. At 8 o’clock sharp, the show started. The band entered the stage to applause and cheering from the audience and the joy of the musicians could be felt all the way to the last rows. Despite some technical difficulties, the evening started with the songs ‘I Don’t Want A Lover’, ‘Tell Me Why’ and ‘Everyday Now’. Sympathetic as Sharleen Spiteri is, she introduced her band as the opening act for TEXAS, called TEXAS. This caused carefree laughter in the audience and gradually broke the ice between the visitors and the band. Sharleen Spiteri’s vocal talent is still as strong as ever and has lost none of its power and emotion over the last 30 years. The musical talents of Tony McGovern on guitars, Johnny McElhone on bass, Eddie Campbell on keys and Cat Myers on drums underlined it all perfectly.
After the first set, there was a half-hour break before the second part started. It was now time to welcome the main act of the evening: TEXAS. The stage was set up differently and all the big hits were performed. ‘Summer Son’, ‘In Our Lifetime’, ‘Inner Smile’ and ‘Say What You Want’ thrilled the Rockhal and were well received by the fans. The encore of three songs ended the evening and left happy faces behind, both for the band, the organisers and especially the fans.
Setlist
-Southside Acoustic Set-
01. I Don't Want A Lover
02. Tell Me Why
03. Everyday Now
04. Prayer for You
05. Faith
06. Thrill Has Gone
07. Fight the Feeling
08. Fool for Love
09. One Choice
10. Future Is Promises
-Hits Set-
11. Halo
12. Summer Son
13. Hi
14. In Our Lifetime
15. You Can Call Me
16. Let’s Work It Out / Rip It Up
17. When We Are Together
18. Unbelievable
19. In Demand
20. Mr Haze
21. Inner Smile
22. Say What You Want
---
23. I Don’t Want A Lover
24. Black Eyed Boy
25. Suspicious Minds
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 7
Sound: 8
Light: 7
Total: 7.5 / 10
All Pictures by Elena Arens
