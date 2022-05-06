Live Review: Simple Minds - Cologne 2022

Palladium, Cologne, Germany1st May 2022On this evening, the most successful music import from Scotland since the early 80s performed at the sold-out Palladium in Cologne - The SIMPLE MINDS from Glasgow.In 1977, the two school friends Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill formed the punk band JOHNNY AND THE SELFABUSERS. Later they changed the band name to SIMPLE MINDS. In the more than 40 years of the band’s history, the SIMPLE MINDS created many hits and anthems that are sung along by the fans at the concerts. https://www.simpleminds.com / https://www.facebook.com/simplemindsMusic & PerformanceAt the beginning of the concert, the entire band came on stage, lined up in front of the audience and greeted the sold-out hall. With ‘Act Of Love’, the SIMPLE MINDS played their latest song at the beginning and showed directly that the band still rocks. The singer Jim Kerr played with the audience from the beginning and often waved into the crowd. Older hits like ‘I Travel’ and ‘Celebrate’ followed. When the first notes of ‘Book Of Brilliant Days’ were heard, Sarah Brown entered the stage and let her very brilliant voice sound. Meanwhile Jim Kerr used the time to change his clothes.Charlie Burchill played his guitar in his usual quiet way. During ‘Belfast Child’ the entire sold-out hall sang along with every single word. When the drums kicked in, the very agile drummer Cherisse Osei showed her skills. She has been part of the band since 2017 and succeeded the legendary Mel Gaynor. After this song Jim told the audience that the band makes a short break, because Jim needs his cup of tea. After the first break the band started with instrumental song ‘Theme for Great Cities’, followed by ‘Dolphins’, ‘Waterfront’ and ‘She’s a River’ with a fabulous drum solo. Songs like ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’, ‘New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84)’ and ‘Alive and Kicking’ were also not to be missed.At the end it was an amazing evening with a lot of hits. the audience was obviously satisfied and very enthusiastic.SetlistSet 1:01. Act of Love02. I Travel03. Celebrate04. Glittering Prize05. Promised You a Miracle06. Book of Brilliant Things07. Hypnotised08. Love Song09. Belfast ChildSet 2:10. Theme for Great Cities11. Dolphins12. Waterfront13. She’s a River (Drum solo in the end)14. Once Upon a Time15. Someone Somewhere in Summertime16. See the Lights17. All the Things She Said18. Don’t You (Forget About Me)19. Let It All Come Down20. New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84)---21. Speed Your Love to Me22. Alive and Kicking23. Sanctify YourselfRatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Light: 10Sound: 10Total: 9.5 / 10All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg