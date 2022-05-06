Live Review: Simple Minds - Cologne 2022

Palladium, Cologne, Germany
1st May 2022
Simple Minds - “40 Years of Hits Tour 2020” 2022
On this evening, the most successful music import from Scotland since the early 80s performed at the sold-out Palladium in Cologne - The SIMPLE MINDS from Glasgow.
In 1977, the two school friends Jim Kerr and Charlie Burchill formed the punk band JOHNNY AND THE SELFABUSERS. Later they changed the band name to SIMPLE MINDS. In the more than 40 years of the band’s history, the SIMPLE MINDS created many hits and anthems that are sung along by the fans at the concerts. https://www.simpleminds.com / https://www.facebook.com/simpleminds
Music & Performance
At the beginning of the concert, the entire band came on stage, lined up in front of the audience and greeted the sold-out hall. With ‘Act Of Love’, the SIMPLE MINDS played their latest song at the beginning and showed directly that the band still rocks. The singer Jim Kerr played with the audience from the beginning and often waved into the crowd. Older hits like ‘I Travel’ and ‘Celebrate’ followed. When the first notes of ‘Book Of Brilliant Days’ were heard, Sarah Brown entered the stage and let her very brilliant voice sound. Meanwhile Jim Kerr used the time to change his clothes.
Charlie Burchill played his guitar in his usual quiet way. During ‘Belfast Child’ the entire sold-out hall sang along with every single word. When the drums kicked in, the very agile drummer Cherisse Osei showed her skills. She has been part of the band since 2017 and succeeded the legendary Mel Gaynor. After this song Jim told the audience that the band makes a short break, because Jim needs his cup of tea. After the first break the band started with instrumental song ‘Theme for Great Cities’, followed by ‘Dolphins’, ‘Waterfront’ and ‘She’s a River’ with a fabulous drum solo. Songs like ‘Don’t You (Forget About Me)’, ‘New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84)’ and ‘Alive and Kicking’ were also not to be missed.
At the end it was an amazing evening with a lot of hits. the audience was obviously satisfied and very enthusiastic.
Setlist
Set 1:
01. Act of Love
02. I Travel
03. Celebrate
04. Glittering Prize
05. Promised You a Miracle
06. Book of Brilliant Things
07. Hypnotised
08. Love Song
09. Belfast Child
Set 2:
10. Theme for Great Cities
11. Dolphins
12. Waterfront
13. She’s a River (Drum solo in the end)
14. Once Upon a Time
15. Someone Somewhere in Summertime
16. See the Lights
17. All the Things She Said
18. Don’t You (Forget About Me)
19. Let It All Come Down
20. New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84)
---
21. Speed Your Love to Me
22. Alive and Kicking
23. Sanctify Yourself
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Light: 10
Sound: 10
Total: 9.5 / 10
All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg
