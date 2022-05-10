Latest Raffles
Live Review: Therapy? - Kiel 2022
- Details
- Written by Lilly Wand
-
Die Pumpe, Kiel, Germany
7th May 2022
Therapy? & Sore Losers
After their tour had to be postponed twice, THERAPY? were finally able to play their tour “So much for the 30-year plan”. For the concert of THERAPY?, Die Pumpe (Eng. the pump) organized a Covid test centre to provide as much safety as possible.
Sore Losers
The SORE LOSERS can be best described as Blues Rock band and were a well-chosen support to the main act. Even though the North Germans are not known to be easy to excite, the SORE LOSERS managed to win the favour of the crowd within a short time. With some self-irony and fun between their songs, they made the best of their 30 minutes on stage.
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Light: 4
Sound: 8
Total: 7.5 / 10
THERAPY?
Since their founding in 1990 and the self-release of their single ‘Meat Abstract’ the Northern-Irish rock band THERAPY? went through a lot. After over thirty years in the business, seven record labels, the release of 15 albums, which sold over three million times and numerous hit singles, THERAPY? intends to celebrate the last thirty years in all their glory while looking forward to the next events of history to unfold around them. After a break that felt like forever, the main act of the evening began. THERAPY? have more than 30 years of stage experience and it definitely shows. For me, this concert was the first since the covid-caused break. It has been a good opening for the concerts to come and a good continuation of live music that the audience, including me, has missed for 2 years.
Setlist
01. Nausea
02. Stories
03. Kakistocracy
04. Die Laughing
05. Opal Mantra
06. Prison Breaker
07. Turn
08. Callow
09. Trigger Inside
10. Church of Noise
11. Joy
12. Still Hurts
13. Disgracelands
14. Loose
15. Diane
16. Teethgrinder
17. Knives
18. Potato Junkie
19. Breaking the Law (Judas Priest cover)
20. Nowhere
21. Screamager
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 8
Light: 4
Sound: 8
Total: 7.3 / 10
All pictures by Lilly Wand
