Live Review: Therapy? - Kiel 2022

Die Pumpe, Kiel, Germany7th May 2022After their tour had to be postponed twice, THERAPY? were finally able to play their tour “So much for the 30-year plan”. For the concert of THERAPY?, Die Pumpe (Eng. the pump) organized a Covid test centre to provide as much safety as possible.The SORE LOSERS can be best described as Blues Rock band and were a well-chosen support to the main act. Even though the North Germans are not known to be easy to excite, the SORE LOSERS managed to win the favour of the crowd within a short time. With some self-irony and fun between their songs, they made the best of their 30 minutes on stage.RatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Light: 4Sound: 8Total: 7.5 / 10Since their founding in 1990 and the self-release of their single ‘Meat Abstract’ the Northern-Irish rock band THERAPY? went through a lot. After over thirty years in the business, seven record labels, the release of 15 albums, which sold over three million times and numerous hit singles, THERAPY? intends to celebrate the last thirty years in all their glory while looking forward to the next events of history to unfold around them. After a break that felt like forever, the main act of the evening began. THERAPY? have more than 30 years of stage experience and it definitely shows. For me, this concert was the first since the covid-caused break. It has been a good opening for the concerts to come and a good continuation of live music that the audience, including me, has missed for 2 years.Setlist01. Nausea02. Stories03. Kakistocracy04. Die Laughing05. Opal Mantra06. Prison Breaker07. Turn08. Callow09. Trigger Inside10. Church of Noise11. Joy12. Still Hurts13. Disgracelands14. Loose15. Diane16. Teethgrinder17. Knives18. Potato Junkie19. Breaking the Law (Judas Priest cover)20. Nowhere21. ScreamagerRatingMusic: 9Performance: 8Light: 4Sound: 8Total: 7.3 / 10All pictures by Lilly Wand