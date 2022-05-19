Live Review: Sisters of Mercy, The - Wroclaw 2022

CK A2, Wroclaw, Poland
14th May 2022
The Sisters of Mercy
2022 is a good year when it comes to concerts. With the pandemic restrictions eased, many rescheduled shows are finally taking place. When originally announced for 28th October 2021, the concert evoked enormous interest; no surprise then, the final date (14th May 2022) - just a day before Andrew Eldritch’s birthday - was almost entirely sold out. All in all, quite a huge hall as CKA2 certainly is, was packed almost to its limits, and the audience was impatient to see if THE SISTERS OF MERCY lived up to their legend.
THE SISTERS OF MERCY, the band that, together with THE CURE, THE SMITHS, BAUHAUS, and JOY DIVISION, had a considerable influence on both the music and alternative culture, recorded only three albums for four decades, which made a powerful impact both on the independent scene and on mainstream Rock. Since 1990, THE SISTERS OF MERCY have been a concert-only project. In the Wroclaw line-up, apart from Eldritch and the Doctor Avalanche, we could see the guitarist Ben Christo and Dylan Smith, who joined the band in 2006 and 2019, respectively.
Music & Performance
There was no support scheduled for the Wroclaw concert - the audience was asked to arrive at 7 p.m.; sharp. The stage was hidden behind the black veils when we arrived, so we could not even guess the scenography prepared for the evening. With every passing minute, the crowd was getting thicker, and one could sense the atmosphere of excitement and anticipation intensifying. The audience profile was diversified indeed - I guess the concert was as much a chance for the fans to meet up with their beloved legend as a cultural and social event, a kinda “must be” event for some. It seems the magic of the beforementioned “living legend” did its work - this way or another.
A few minutes after 7 p.m., the veils were removed, and the concert began. The stage was arranged to have the instruments placed in the front and huge mirrors hanging from the ceiling in the back to reflect the back of the stage and some of the front rows as well. Together with the lights reflecting its surfaces, the arrangement gave a fascinating, almost Dr Caligari’s cabinet effect. There was no famous smoke machine, but the light-play and the careful choice of light colouring (blue, green, red/amaranth, and warm yellow/orange changing in some sequences) definitely helped to build a refined scenic atmosphere and enhance the effect of spaciousness of the entourage prepared. The musicians wearing glasses for most of the show and having the light sparkles reflected in the glasses gave a cool, rock effect. Altogether the visual part built upon light and shadow play, images and their reflections were very fine indeed.
One cannot deny it was quite a dynamic show as well - Andrew Eldrich played the major part of the course; as the leading vocal, he was the centre point the whole show was evolving around. With Ben Christo and Dylan Smith being his two strong counterparts, it built a strong frontline throughout the entire show. I have always seen Andrew Eldritch as the artist having a very specific performance style - not flattering his audience too much, but still present and being the main trigger of scenic action - I felt it was exactly like this in Wroclaw. Great display of guitar mastery and contact with the audience were two significant advantages of the concert: I especially appreciated fantastic solo openings for ‘I Will Call You’ and ‘I Was Wrong’. Scenic movement and the harmony of performative interaction were a bit like a concert and a bit like a theatre play, with good music, of course.
About the music - during the concert, we could hear the most powerful and legendary hits the band is renowned for. Sometimes the vocal line ran a bit flat, but altogether, with the support of powerful guitar lines and percussion, it kept the pace - at times lyrical, at times hard-hitting and fierce. It’s often complained that the band does not release new albums, but in fact, there were some new songs created together with the band’s guitarist (Ben Christo and Dylan Smith) past years. We had a chance to listen to them live in Wroclaw, e.g. ‘Don’t Drive on Ice’ or ‘But Genevieve’, ‘Eyes of Caligula’, ‘I Will Call You’, which was particularly enjoyed by the audience.
There were two encores with the most popular TSOM songs, ‘Lucretia My Reflection’, ‘This Corrosion’, and ‘Temple of Love’, that truly made the crowd run crazy and the venue shake. Altogether it was a well-prepared show combining both old and new songs, an incredible scenic and light performance and an occasion to confront one’s opinion with reality and to ground it a bit. To sum up - when you go to THE SISTERS OF MERCY website, you’ll read the following:
“We are a Rock’n’Roll band. And a pop band. And an industrial groove machine.
We are intellectual love gods.
We make records, sometimes.
We play concerts, sometimes (…)”
I can only say I’m glad I could participate in one they felt like playing in the end and could dive a bit into their Rock’n’Roll.
Setlist
01. Don’t Drive on Ice
02. Ribbons
03. There’s a Door
04. I Will Call You
05. Alice
06. But Genevieve
07. Marian
08. Instrumental 86
09. Giving Ground (The Sisterhood cover)
10. More
11. Show Me
12. Eyes of Caligula
13. Black Sail
14. I Was Wrong
15. When I’m on Fire
16. Here
---
17. Never Land (A Fragment)
18. Lucretia My Reflection
---
19. Temple of Love
20. This Corrosion
Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 8
Light: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8.3 / 10
All pictures by Karo Kratochwil
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview GARY NUMAN - Hamburg 2022-06-16
- Preview ACTORS - European Tour 2022
- Preview PERSEPHONE - Benefit concert for Ukraine
- Preview SOLAR FAKE - Hamburg 2022-06-11
- Preview HUNDREDS - “The Current” Club Tour 22
- Preview THE ROLLING STONES - Gelsenkirchen 2022-07-27
- Preview AMPHI FESTIVAL - Cologne 2022
- Preview THE HOOTERS - Bochum 2022-07-05
- Preview SINNER’S DAY SUMMER - Oostende 2022
- Preview MANNTRA - Kreatura Tour 2022
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: War Engine - Decadence
- Live Review: Dark Malta Festival - Malta 2022 (Day 1)
- CD Review: Salvation - We Gave You Diamonds… Live at De Casino
- CD Review: LïVEWïRE - Under Attack!
- CD Review: Drahktar - Across The Wasteland
- Interview: 1919 - May 2022
- Live Review: Simple Minds - Münster 2022
- Live Review: Aesthetic Perfection - Oberhausen 2022
- Interview: Agent Side Grinder - May 2022
- CD Review: Watain - The Agony & The Ecstasy Of Watain
- CD Review: Opensight - Mondo Fiction
- Live Review: Therapy? - Kiel 2022
- Live Review: Yungblud - Esch sur Alzette 2022
- Live Review: Anneke van Giersbergen - Münster 2022
- CD Review: Archive - Call To Arms And Angels
- Live Review: IC3PEAK - Leipzig 2022
- CD Review: Rise Of Kronos - Council Of Prediction
- Live Review: Simple Minds - Cologne 2022
- CD Review: Jo Quail - The Cartographer
- CD Review: Skull Fist - Paid In Full
Latest News
- COMBICHRIST - Just shared another new single “Modern Demon”, lyric video & more live dates!
- RUMMELSNUFF & TOMAS TULPE - Release “Poser” & video “Un Dos Tres” Rummelsnuff Remix on YouTube!
- PLAGE NOIRE - Heralds festival summer 2022
- VNV NATION - New album and tour in February 2023
- BLOC PARTY - Happy Release Day: the new album “Alpha Games” is just our now!
- HURRICANE FESTIVAL 2022 - Line-up Changes
- JUDAS PRIEST - Exclusive first Germany show announced for May 31, 2022
- ¡-PAHL-! - First album “I” released
- THE CASSANDRA COMPLEX - New album “The Plague” to be released on May 6, 2022 via Complex Music
- LORDI - “Animal testing is the real horror” - Rock band takes a stand against animal testing as part of a PETA campaign
- MACHINE HEAD - Announce colossal 10th album “Øf Kingdøm And Crøwn” out Friday, August 26, 2022 via Nuclear Blast x Imperium Recordings
- THE 69 EYES - Reveal music video for new single “Drive” & announce new European tour dates for 2022
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2022 - Agra Fairground available for the festival
- PAPA ROACH - 11th studio album “Ego Trip” out today!
- RROYCE - New album in August, first single “Paranoiac” is already out today
- MENSCHDEFEKT FEAT. J:DEAD - New release “Secular Days”
- ANNA CALVI - Announces “Tommy” EP to be released on May 6 starting with “Ain’t no grave”
- I WANT POETRY - Announce new EP “Solace” (May 20) with single “Superman” (April 1) via recordJet
- MINISTRY - Announce WEDNESDAY 13 as support on their European tour!
- FOO FIGHTERS - Cancel scheduled concerts on their world tour
.