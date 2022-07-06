Latest Raffles

Live Review: Red Hot Chili Peppers - Cologne 2022

Details
chilipeppers intro D4S0618 kleinRheinEnergie Stadion, Cologne, Germany
5th July 2022
Red Hot Chili Peppers - “Unlimited Love” World Tour 2022 - with very special guests A$AP Rocky & Thundercat

The 32-city grasping global stadium tour started on Saturday, June 4th at the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain with further stops in London, Cologne, Paris, Hamburg, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and many more before it will end on September 18th at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The tour is produced by Live Nation. The concert day was perfect for open air… clouds, dry, around 25 degrees… and s sold-out stadium. So let’s see what it brings musically…


Thundercat

THUNDERCAT is an American bassist and record producer. A native of Los Angeles, the musician works in a variety of genres including Fusion, Hip-Hop and Electronica. As a teenager, THUNDERCAT was a member of the boy band NO CURFEW. He also toured with Leon Ware as a bassist. From 2002 he played with his brother in the Metal band SUICIDAL TENDENCIES. He also appeared as a session musician and worked for SNOOP DOGG, STANLEY CLARKE, JOHN LEGEND AND ERIC BENÉT, among others. Later he was involved in two albums by ERYKAH BADU. After his work for other musicians, he released for albums on his own, latest one being ‘It Is What It Is’ (2020). Now he is joining the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS on their World Tour. The Stadium just filled when THUNDERCAT with his drummer and keyboarder entered the stage. He was sunk in his jazzy and chilled music while his play was shown on the big LED screen behind him. Relaxed start of the concert evening. https://theamazingthundercat.com / https://www.facebook.com/Thundercat

thundercat D4S0481 klein


A$AP Rocky

ASAP ROCKY, stylized as A$AP ROCKY, is an American rapper, producer and actor. He is a member of the Hip-Hop collective A$AP MOB which was founded by his long-time mentor A$AP Yams. So far, the rapper released three albums: ‘Long. Live. ASAP’ (2013), ‘At. Long. Last. ASAP’ (2015) and ‘Testing’ (2018). In October 2021, A$AP ROCKY released his 2011 mixtape ‘Live. Love. ASAP’ to all streaming platforms in celebration of its 10-year anniversary. Rocky appeared on two tracks from NIGO’s album ‘I Know Nigo!’, released March 25, 2022, the opening track ‘Lost and Found Freestyle 2019’ with TYLER, THE CREATOR, and the single, ‘Arya’. Now he is supporting the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS on their 2022 international stadium tour. The show started 10 minutes late, there seemed to be some technical issues with the huge inflatable puppet in stage which finally was blown up and adjusted by some “workers” in orange and finally ROCKY entered the stage. There was not much energy and as he said, he is hungover from the night before. Well, people liked it anyway and he received loud applause. Some confetti rain ended his concert. https://awge.com / https://www.facebook.com/asaprocky

asaprocky D3S8558 klein


Red Hot Chili Peppers

The 2022 tour marks the return of guitarist and eclectic musician John Frusciante to the band, as well as the band’s first ever stadium tour in the United States. THE RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS will feature hits from their entire career as well as new music from their upcoming album. The RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS are neither inexperienced nor from yesterday, but all the men have never been as enthusiastic, bursting with commitment and determination, as they are with regard to the upcoming tour. They do not think about resting on past accolades, awards or commercial success - this is a mission and they intend to summon the most powerful spirits and give all they have. https://redhotchilipeppers.de / https://www.facebook.com/ChiliPeppers

chilipeppers D4S0578 klein

Music & Performance
The CHILI PEPPERS attract fans worldwide and I was surprised how many different languages I heard around me. Seems there were many fans following the band through different countries. Love it! It was 20:20, when the intro started and Michael “Flea” Balzary (bass), Chad Smith (drums) and John Frusciante (guitar) entered the stage to jam together. Finally, singer Anthony Kiedis joined them for ‘Can’t Stop’. The stadium exploded and people went wild. I did not really expect so much energy. ‘Dani California’ made the crowd sing along loudly. The band on stage is a rehearsed team, playing together for many years, since the eighties. While John and Anthony were playing the cool ones, Flea often freaked out, jumping across the stage. Speaking of the stage, I loved the stage design. There was a stage-width grasping LED ribbon starting on the ceiling, moving on over the back of the stage, bottom and “flowing” down over the rim. Light effects were illuminating this ribbon creating a wonderful background for the show.

chilipeppers D4S0609 klein

I already spoke about the interaction of the band members… musically top notch. There were drum and guitar solos – latter ones met with huge enthusiasm by the crowd - and also Flea and John “battled” bass vs guitar. There were several new songs of course, bit also lots of the great hits, like fabulous ‘Scar Tissue’. 2006’s ‘Snow (Hey Oh)’ was met with a long and loud sing-along. ‘Californication’ was surely one of the fan favourites and the Rap-Rock classic ‘Give It Away’ ended the main set. Two more songs as encore and short past 22:00, the show was already over. It was a good mix of songs and the musicianship was phenomenal, the energy remarkable for men in their 50s and 60s, but at the end, I missed a few of the hits, like ‘Zephyr Song’ or one of my favs, ‘Under the Bridge’. Maybe more hits for a stadium tour next time? But after all, it was a fantastic show and fans were happy.

chilipeppers D4S0615 klein

Setlist
01. Intro Jam
02. Can’t Stop
03. Dani California
04. I Like Dirt
05. Scar Tissue
06. These Are the Ways
07. Snow ((Hey Oh))
08. Nobody Weird Like Me
09. Here Ever After
10. Don’t Forget Me
11. The Heavy Wing
12. Tell Me Baby
13. Black Summer
14. Californication
15. It’s Only Natural
16. Give It Away
---
17. I Could Have Lied
18. By the Way

Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 8
Sound: 9
Light: 8
Total: 8.5 / 10

chilipeppers D3S8597 klein

All pictures by Daniela Vorndran (http://www.vorndranphotography.com / http://www.facebook.com/blackcatnet)

