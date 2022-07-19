Live Review: Seeed - Luxembourg Kirchberg 2022

LuxExpo Open Air, Luxembourg Kirchberg, Luxembourg17th July 2022The party is not over yet! At the LuxExpo Open Air, DIE FANTASTISCHEN VIER already performed on Saturday in front of 8,000 spectators. On Sunday it was time for SEEED, who performed in front of a sold-out audience of 15,000. The Berliners were last at the sold-out Rockhal in 2019 and really heated up the audience. After a break of two years due to the pandemic, the joy was great, and you could see that not only in the audience but also in the 10-piece band of SEEED.SEEED is a German Hip Hop, Reggae and Dancehall band based in Berlin. Founded in 1998, they have become well known in Germany and its neighbouring countries. SEEED consists now of ten band members, including two singers, a horn section and a DJ. SEEED is recognized for their catchy fusion mix of German Hip Hop, Reggae and Dancehall styles and their use of horns, which is unusual in contemporary popular music. Their biggest hits in the German language area were ‘Dickes B’, ‘Aufstehn’, ‘Ding’ and ‘Dickes B’.Music & PerformanceAt 9.15 pm it was time for SEEED to enter the stage from the sold-out open-air concert. The Reggae and Dancehall combo from Berlin had chosen the first single from their current album ‘Bam Bam’ as the start of the concert evening: ‘Ticket’. A song like a ticket to another, more relaxed and friendly world, far away from all the troubles of everyday life. Then it followed ‘Lass Sie gehen’ and the crowd could get in the mood for an unforgettable evening. After this calmer start, however, the party really got started. ‘Augenbling’ pounded out of the speakers and the audience sang along loudly. After the cover version of BLACK’s ‘Wonderful Life’ the Berliners soon turned to classics and with their Dancehall Reggae driven by fat basses and horns and songs like ‘Molotov’ or ‘Schwinger’ provided a lot of movement in front of the stage.Of course, the well-pumped single ‘G€LD’ or the groovy and danceable ‘Sie ist geladen’ which is originally featured with German rapper NURA, were also part of the setlist. The song ‘Komm in mein Haus’, which was also played that night is still a statement for tolerance. Some songs from Peter Fox’ successful solo album like ‘Schwarz zu Blau’, ‘Schüttel deinen Speck’ and ‘Alles neu’ were also celebrated. The remaining frontmen Peter Fox and Frank Dellé reminded of the missing and sadly passed away too soon Demba Nabé during the evening, when they dedicated ‘You & I’ to him, where the fans turned the place into a sea of stars with mobile phone lights and Demba was heard again from the tape. This caused definitely a goose bump moment.Towards the end there were ‘Music Monks’ and ‘Ding’, and with ‘Dickes B’ - a mixture of the original and a JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE ‘SexyBack’ adaptation - as well as ‘Aufstehn’ the completely enthusiastic crowd was released into the night shortly around 11 pm.Setlist01. Ticket02. Lass sie gehen03. Augenbling04. Wonderful Life05. Hale-Bopp06. Molotov07. Schwinger08. Komm in mein Haus09. Love & Courvoisier10. G€LD11. Waterpumpee12. Dancehall Caballeros13. Sie is geladen14. You & I15. Schwarz zu blau16. Schüttel deinen Speck17. Same Jam18. Alles Neu (Peter Fox cover)19. Music Monks20. Ding---21. Immer bei Dir22. Dickes B23. Aufstehn!RatingMusic: 9Performance: 9Sound: 9Light: 9Total: 9 / 10All Pictures by Elena Arens