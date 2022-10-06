Live Review: Skinny Lister - Dortmund 2022

FZW (Club), Dortmund, Germany
26th September 2022
Skinny Lister - “Europe 2022 Tour” - Support: Jon Snodgrass & Bandaid Brigade
Far too empty. This is the best way to describe the concert evening at the gig of SKINNY LISTER together with their supports at Dortmund’s FZW. Less than 30 minutes before the opener JON SNODGRASS started there were not even 20 people in the club, when later the main act entered the stage there were maybe about 50-60 people in the audience.
Jon Snodgrass
When JON SNODGRASS stepped on stage at 7:45 pm, he looked into a very small crowd. But that didn’t stop him from performing his songs in a good mood and with confidence. He accompanied himself on the electric guitar. Only for the last song he was additionally supported by Brian, the keyboard player of BANDAID BRIGADE. All in all, JON SNODGRASS offered a nice performance without being able to set any highlights.
Rating
Music: 6
Performance: 6
Light: 4
Sound: 6
Total: 5.5 / 10
Bandaid Brigade
Compared to the opener, it got louder with BANDAID BRIGADE. Much louder. According to their own statement, the young quintet around singer Zach as well as keyboard player Brian has only played a handful of gigs. When the Rock band released their first album and wanted to go on tour with it, the worldwide lockdown in early 2020 put a stop to all their plans. So, the band decided to address the second album directly. And so, the support of SKINNY LISTER was privileged to focus on both albums.
Music & Performance
The performance in Dortmund was suitable for a support act. The band rocked with commitment through their slightly punky rock songs. It was especially cool that the band involved the audience more and more in the set. For one song, one of the two bandleaders asked the people in the audience to leave a small circle empty in the middle. In this circle, a single person should then dance for a few seconds before bringing another person from the audience into the circle to do the same. And that worked out just perfectly. So motivated, the still relatively few people in the audience didn’t miss the chance to dance joyfully during the following songs as well. So, in the end the performance of BANDAID BRIGADE was a very enjoyable one.
Rating
Music: 7
Performance: 9
Light: 5
Sound: 7
Total: 7 / 10
Skinny Lister
Eventually SKINNY LISTER were the ones to complete the evening. Only a few weeks before the gig, the band announced that both guitarist Sam Brace and also drummer Thom Mills were leaving the band. For the place at the skins Tim Hillsdon was therefore taken permanently into the band, but the place at the guitar shall remain unoccupied in the future. So, the band entered the stage as a quintet and directly made a powerful impression.
Music & Performance
In general, SKINNY LISTER is an incredibly strong live act. Action is guaranteed both on and in front of the stage. The performance in Dortmund’s FZW was appropriately dynamic. Central on-stage Lorna Thomas (vocals) is still the eye-catcher. She danced wildly, using all the space the stage offers. She was framed on one side by her husband DAN HEPTINSTALL (vocals, guitar) and her brother Max Thomas (accordion, vocals) on the other side. Especially her brother performed with a passion that was most impressive. It almost seemed as if he alone wanted to compensate the departure of the former guitarist Sam Brace, because also the guitarist was always an active element on stage at past SKINNY LISTER concerts.
Yes, one can conclude: Even as a quintet SKINNY LISTER are a great live band. The evening in Dortmund was an impressive demonstration of this.
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 10
Light: 6
Sound: 8
Total: 8 / 10
All pictures by André Wilms
Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview HOWARD JONES - Cologne 2022-11-15
- Preview DEPECHE MODE - “Memento Mori” Tour 2023 with Dates in German, Austria and Switzerland
- Preview PHILLIP BOA AND THE VOODOOCLUB - Cologne 2022-11-12
- Preview IN FLAMES - Leipzig 2022-12-03
- Preview MILKY CHANCE - Dortmund 2022-12-15
- Preview HEILUNG - Bochum 2022-11-16
- Preview OPETH - Wuppertal 2022-11-15
- Preview ROBBIE WILLIAMS - Germany 2023
- Preview RAG’N’BONE MAN - Cologne 2022-11-13
- Preview BACKSTREET BOYS - Dortmund 2022-11-04
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: New World Depression - Descent
- CD Review: Nino Sable - Sedate/Seduce
- CD Review: Shivar - Astraia
- Live Review: Lacrimas Profundere - Munich 2022
- CD Review: 69 Eyes, The - Drive
- Gallery: Volle Kraft Voraus Festival - Neu-Ulm 2022
- Live Review: Counting Crows - Cologne 2022
- Interview: Je T’Aime - September 2022
- Gallery: Frog Leap - Luxembourg-City 2022
- CD Review: Rroyce - Rroarr
- Live Review: Diary of Dreams - Campus Noir X Festival Ilmenau 2022
- Live Review: Reckless Love - Munich 2022
- Live Review: Uriah Heep - Essen 2022
- CD Review: Blind Guardian - The God Machine
- CD Review: B.S.T - Herbst
- CD Review: Seax - Speed Inferno
- Interview: Other, The - September 2022
- CD Review: Soilwork - Övergivenheten
- Gallery: Joachim Witt - Leipzig 2022
- Gallery: Uriah Heep - Esch sur Alzette 2022
Latest News
- SARCATOR - Swedish Black/Thrash Youngsters Unveil “The Long Lost” Single From “Alkahest” LP out in October via Black Lion Records
- A PROJECTION - New single “Anywhere” out 30 September 2022 via Metropolis Records
- HURRICANE UND SOUTHSIDE 2023 - Seven headliners and many more acts confirmed
- THE RASMUS - Released new album “Rise”
- DISTURBED - Announced new album “Divisive” to be released on Nov 18, 2022
- THE FOREIGN RESORT - Return with new music video for “Overturn”
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL - Thank you Oberhausen, visitor poll & 2023 E-Tropolis edition
- GARBAGE - Reveal details about new “Anthology” release
- UNIFY SEPARATE - New single feat. Richard Oakes (Suede)
- THE SMASHING PUMPKINS - New single “Beguiled”, new album “Atum”
- ARCHIVE - Postpone their German tour to autumn 2023
- DIARY OF DREAMS - Tour announced for spring 2023
- EISBRECHER - Reschedule their “Liebe Macht MonsTour” once again - here are the new dates for 2023
- PLAGE NOIRE 2023 - Announces first bands
- ROCK HARD FESTIVAL - Celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2023, first band wave & date
- BLACK SPACE RIDERS - To release new album “We Have Been Here Before”
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2023 - Sold Out after only five hours!
- M’ERA LUNA 2022 - Emotional reunion of the international black scene
- WACKEN OPEN AIR - First bands for 2023, Iron Maiden as headliner
- SUEDE - New single “15 Again” & new album “Autofiction” out on September 16, 2022 via BMG
.