Live Review: Skinny Lister - Dortmund 2022

FZW (Club), Dortmund, Germany26th September 2022Far too empty. This is the best way to describe the concert evening at the gig of SKINNY LISTER together with their supports at Dortmund’s FZW. Less than 30 minutes before the opener JON SNODGRASS started there were not even 20 people in the club, when later the main act entered the stage there were maybe about 50-60 people in the audience.When JON SNODGRASS stepped on stage at 7:45 pm, he looked into a very small crowd. But that didn’t stop him from performing his songs in a good mood and with confidence. He accompanied himself on the electric guitar. Only for the last song he was additionally supported by Brian, the keyboard player of BANDAID BRIGADE. All in all, JON SNODGRASS offered a nice performance without being able to set any highlights.RatingMusic: 6Performance: 6Light: 4Sound: 6Total: 5.5 / 10Compared to the opener, it got louder with BANDAID BRIGADE. Much louder. According to their own statement, the young quintet around singer Zach as well as keyboard player Brian has only played a handful of gigs. When the Rock band released their first album and wanted to go on tour with it, the worldwide lockdown in early 2020 put a stop to all their plans. So, the band decided to address the second album directly. And so, the support of SKINNY LISTER was privileged to focus on both albums.Music & PerformanceThe performance in Dortmund was suitable for a support act. The band rocked with commitment through their slightly punky rock songs. It was especially cool that the band involved the audience more and more in the set. For one song, one of the two bandleaders asked the people in the audience to leave a small circle empty in the middle. In this circle, a single person should then dance for a few seconds before bringing another person from the audience into the circle to do the same. And that worked out just perfectly. So motivated, the still relatively few people in the audience didn’t miss the chance to dance joyfully during the following songs as well. So, in the end the performance of BANDAID BRIGADE was a very enjoyable one.RatingMusic: 7Performance: 9Light: 5Sound: 7Total: 7 / 10Eventually SKINNY LISTER were the ones to complete the evening. Only a few weeks before the gig, the band announced that both guitarist Sam Brace and also drummer Thom Mills were leaving the band. For the place at the skins Tim Hillsdon was therefore taken permanently into the band, but the place at the guitar shall remain unoccupied in the future. So, the band entered the stage as a quintet and directly made a powerful impression.Music & PerformanceIn general, SKINNY LISTER is an incredibly strong live act. Action is guaranteed both on and in front of the stage. The performance in Dortmund’s FZW was appropriately dynamic. Central on-stage Lorna Thomas (vocals) is still the eye-catcher. She danced wildly, using all the space the stage offers. She was framed on one side by her husband DAN HEPTINSTALL (vocals, guitar) and her brother Max Thomas (accordion, vocals) on the other side. Especially her brother performed with a passion that was most impressive. It almost seemed as if he alone wanted to compensate the departure of the former guitarist Sam Brace, because also the guitarist was always an active element on stage at past SKINNY LISTER concerts.Yes, one can conclude: Even as a quintet SKINNY LISTER are a great live band. The evening in Dortmund was an impressive demonstration of this.RatingMusic: 8Performance: 10Light: 6Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10All pictures by André Wilms