Live Review: Sum41 - Esch sur Alzette 2022

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg17th October 2022SUM41 and SIMPLE PLAN provide a nostalgic journey for all 2000s Pop-Punk fans at the Rockhal. The two bands have already been touring the US together in 2022, and now reunited on the road in September and October in Europe. No wonder then, that the Rockhal was visited by several generations on Monday evening.SIMPLE PLAN is a Canadian Rock band from Montréal, formed in 1999. The group has released six studio albums and two live albums to date. SIMPLE PLAN’s musical style has been described as Pop Punk, alternative Rock, Pop Rock, Power Pop, Emo, and Punk Rock. Atlantic Records marketing material has described the band’s style as having “classic punk energy and modern pop sonics”.Music & PerformanceWhen the lights went out shortly before 8 pm and SIMPLE PLAN entered the stage after the sounds of the Star Wars theme and started their set with ‘I’d do anything’, the crowd in the more than well-filled Rockhal was unstoppable. Normal, because the Canadians have catapulted the Rockhal back into the year 2002.With songs like ‘Jump’, they encourage the audience to jump along. The absence of the bass player - they parted ways with David Desrosiers in 2020 - was not noticed negatively for even a second. Besides all the classics like ‘Jet Leg’ and ‘Welcome to My Life’, the visitors were also treated to a medley of cover songs like ‘All Star’ by SMASH MOUTH, ‘Sk8er Boy’ by AVRIL LAVIGNE and ‘Mr. Brightside’ by THE KILLERS. That was really fun and another huge mood booster. In general, there were strong songs on the setlist, which made a ride through the whole band history, whereby SIMPLE PLAN did not renounce big hits like ‘Summer Paradise’ or ‘I'm Just a Kid’ (to be pointed out: the crowd surfing of drummer Chuck Comeau), which is currently going through the roof in the social media channels. SIMPLE PLAN brought their performance to an end with ‘Perfect’ and after a short break it was already time for the next banger of the evening.Setlist01. I’d Do Anything02. Shut Up!03. Jump04. Your Love Is a Lie05. Jet Lag06. Welcome to My Life07. Iconic08. Summer Paradise09. All Star / Sk8er Boi / Mr. Brightside10. Where I Belong11. I’m Just a Kid12. PerfectRatingMusic: 8Performance: 8Sound: 8Light: 8Total: 8 / 10SUM41 is a Punk Rock band that formed on 31 July 1996 (41 days after the beginning of summer) in Ajax, Canada, and has sold more than 15 million albums worldwide. Their international breakthrough came in 2001 with the hit single ‘Fat Lip’ and the accompanying album ‘All Killer, No Filler’, followed by seven more studio albums since then. The band won two Juno Awards and was nominated for a Grammy in the category “Best Hardrock/Metal Performance” in 2012.Music & PerformanceAt 9.30 pm, ‘TNT’ by AC/DC announced the second headliner of the evening. Then the well-known announcement ‘Children of the beast’ and when the curtain fell, SUM41 were already ready to go and started as usual intensely with ‘Motivation’, followed by ‘Hell Song’. This triggered a lot of enthusiasm and movement in front of the stage. But not only the mass of energy of the Canadians heated up the Rockhal. Among other things, a lot of flame throwers and confetti cannons helped to do that. There were also only a few breaks and SUM41 announced one song after the other. It's easy to forget that SUM41 have been on the road for over 20 years. All band members have cracked the 40s by now. Hard to believe when you see the power the band brings to the stage.The tour is all about the band’s first two albums. And so, it’s hardly surprising that the setlist concentrated on songs from the band’s early creative phase. Whether ‘Walking Disaster’, ‘Fake my own Death’, ‘Still Waiting’ or ‘In to deep’, everything the Canadians have to offer was presented. Of course, the almost obligatory ‘We Will Rock You’ cover by QUEEN was not to be missed. After a lot of confetti, fire, smaller and bigger mosh pits, the audience was sweaty. ‘Fat Lip’ and ‘Best of Me’ were the crowning finale of the journey through time.Setlist01. Motivation02. The Hell Song03. Over My Head (Better Off Dead)04. We’re All to Blame05. Summer06. Fake My Own Death07. War08. My Direction / No Brains / Rhythms / All Messed Up09. Underclass Hero10. Walking Disaster11. With Me12. In Too Deep13. Makes No Difference14. Pieces (Snippets of ‘Smoke on the Water’ and ‘Seven Nation Army’ beforehand)15. We Will Rock You (Queen cover)16. Still Waiting17. Hooch---18. No Reason19. Mr. Amsterdam20. Fat Lip---21. Best of MeRatingMusic: 8Performance: 9Sound: 8Light: 8Total: 8.5 / 10All pictures by Elena Arens