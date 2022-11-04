Live Review: Perturbator - Wroclaw 2022

Zaklete Rewiry, Wroclaw, Poland26th October 2022Wroclaw is one of those happy places on the map where world-class stars come to delight us and make us enchanted with the amazing energy of their music. Both PERTURBATOR, sometimes called “the prince of darkness”, and AUTHOR&PUNISHER visited my beautiful city once again and served such a number of excellent sounds that some people had their ears and muscles healed for a few days after the concert.For the first time, however, we had the opportunity to see the project HEALTH live. The masters of Noise / Rock Industrial from Los Angeles played a fantastic concert in Zaklęte Rewiry, and I must say that even though it was my first contact with their music, I was bought by it on the spot. All the concerts have accumulated so much energy and musical ass-kicking that it will suffice for the time being. Zaklete Rewiry, the venue that hosted the concerts numerous times now, was packed to its capacity - best proof some artists will attract large audiences regardless of inflation, depression, and October rust.AUTHOR&PUNISHER opened the concert night. The project, that was formed in 2004 in San Diego by Tristan Shone, is a powerful instrumental machinery that Shone himself calls “Drone Machines” and “Dub Machines”. The instruments were designed by the artist himself - while he was studying at the University of California, Shone began designing sound machines of his own invention, noisy creations resembling factory equipment inspired by industrial automatism and robotics. When creating new devices and projects, he used his experience and combined aspects of industrial automation and robotics with elements of completely different optics.The music created by A&P is sonically powerful machinery, stylistically combining elements of Doom Metal, Industrial, and Noise and occasionally supported by hoarse, processed vocals. The concert was both a feast for fans of the machines, flogging music, and brutal sonic hits - the performance itself is reduced to a minimum, and the central role was played by sound. The meaning of life (or the lack of it) given by self-made machines - a knockout!Setlist01. Drone Carrying Dread02. Incinerator03. Glory Box (Portishead cover)04. Maiden Star05. Misery06. Nihil StrengthRatingMusic: 10Performance: 10Light: 8Sound: 8Total: 9 / 10HEALTH is a band from Los Angeles formed by Jacob Duzsik (vocals, guitar), John Famiglietti (bass), and Benjamin Miller (drums). They became famous in 2007 with the remix of CRYSTAL CASTLEs ‘Crimewave’. Since then, they have released four studio albums and four remix albums, which permanently secured them a high position in the noise rock scene. Their remix of ‘Blue Monday’ also appeared on the soundtrack of the movie ‘Atomic Blonde’. HEALTH’s work is compared, among others, to NINE INCH NAILS and MINISTRY.Music & PerformanceHEALTH concert in Wroclaw stood for a fantastic combination of delicate, hypnotizing vocals and pounding, uplifting, energizing music. Masterly combining sharper industrial, noise sounds with the delicacy of smooth, melodic passages the artists achieved a fine effect of sonic diversity and the catchy, dancy quality of the presented songs. Contrast, the perfection of performance and musical dynamics were a real mastery, and I let them completely captivate me. A separate show was the performance of John Famiglietti, whose crazy dance on the keyboards and bass will probably remain one of the urban legends in Wroclaw.Incredible, inspiring energy of the concert, balancing on the verge of hypnotizing and hitting with sound, diversifying tones and music moods - a vibrant and fantastic show.Setlist01. IDENTITY02. GOD BOTHERER03. Zoothorns04. PSYCHONAUT05. Stonefist06. THE MESSAGE07. Victim08. Men Today09. Hateful10. STRANGE DAYS (1999)11. Die Slow12. Tears13. Salvia14. FEEL NOTHING15. We Are Water16. Crusher17. EXCESS (with Perturbator)RatingMusic: 10Performance: 10Light: 8Sound: 8Total: 9 / 10PERTURBATOR is the French Synth Wave project by James Kent. Kent has a background as a guitarist in several black metal bands. Since 2012, he has produced electronic music inspired by cyberpunk culture and from movies such as ‘Akira’, ‘Ghost in the Shell’, and ‘The Running Man’. He uses a variety of software synths in his productions, such as the emulators of old vintage synths like the OB-X or the CS-80. PERTURBATOR’s music eludes standard classifications. On the one hand, it is a musical impression of the highest class one would associate with electronics instantly. Still, his work also touches various musical sources: dark electronics, aggression, and intense emotions, but it is also catchy enough to make you dance. The crossover of retro arrangements, EDM, Industrial, Synth-Wave, and Dark Synth, you name it, gives an electrifying effect.Music & PerformanceThe visual setting of PERTURBATOR’s concerts is very characteristic - we see a peculiar altar in front of us, covered with equipment placed on platforms, with a luminous star in the background. The musicians perform hidden behind all this machinery, bathed in (relatively) dim light. Visually, the effect is impressive. And the music - it runs faster and slower; it ignites and invigorates even the most tired brain and bodies. Electronics, by its very nature, is a genre that stimulates the imagination, if spiced up in a sharper and more dynamic way like Kent’s - is absolutely overwhelming. A brilliant concert, a true sonic roller, thank you!Setlist01. Excess02. Lustful Sacraments03. Neo Tokyo04. Future Club05. Death of the Soul06. The Other Place07. She Moves Like A Knife08. Diabolus Ex Machina09. Weapons for Children (Only outro parts)10. Humans Are Such Easy Prey11. Messalina, Messalina12. Dethroned Under a Funeral Haze13. Tactical Precision Disarray14. Tainted EmpireRatingMusic: 10Performance: 10Light: 8Sound: 8Total: 9 / 10All pictures by Karo Kratochwil