Live Review: Phillip Boa And The Voodooclub - Cologne 2022

Details
Phillip BoaLive Music Hall, Cologne, Germany
12th November 2022
Phillip Boa And The Voodooclub - “Exclusive Best Of Shows” 2022 - Support: Vanessa Anne Redd

The Live Music Hall lies in the middle of Cologne. It is a friendly club where many well-known bands have played in the past. On this evening, PHILLIP BOA from Dortmund/Germany played here with his VOODOOCLUB.


Vanessa Anne Redd

VANESSA ANNE REDD from London was brought in to open the show. The singer-songwriter opened the evening with her acoustic guitar. Alone on stage, she was illuminated only by narrow beams of light. In her often-quiet songs, she sometimes swapped the acoustic guitar for an electric guitar. But the blond-haired lady continued to use her quiet voice. https://www.facebook.com/vanessa.a.redd

Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 8.5
Light: 8
Sound: 8
Total: 8.1 / 10


Phillip Boa And The Voodooclub

After a short changeover, the lights went out in the well-attended Live Music Hall and ‘Bela Lugosi’s dead’ by BAUHAUS was heard. Meanwhile, the first musicians came on stage and the music changed to ‘Fine Art in Silver’. From this time on, the atmosphere did not die down. PHILLIP BOA thrilled the audience with his unmistakable voice which has not changed over the years. Songs from almost all albums were played, such as ‘Albert Is a Headbanger’, ‘Annie Flies the Love Bomber’, ‘Diana’ or also ‘Kill Your Ideals’. The female vocal part and various instruments were taken over by Vanessa Anne Redd, who could already be experienced as support at the beginning of the evening. With her blonde hair she was easily recognisable on stage. During some songs she danced wildly so that her hair flew.

PhilipBoa Cologne 2022 15 von 16

PHILLIP BOA fired up the audience and held the microphone into the crowd that they sang along the choruses vigorously. The enthusiastic fans demanded PHILLIP BOA AND THE VOODOOCLUB back on stage twice for encores. Unfortunately, this evening also came to an end, but all the visitors left the Live Music Hall visibly happy. The next opportunity to see PHILLIP BOA AND THE VOODOOCLUB live is on 17 December 2022 at the Zakk in Düsseldorf. Here PHILLIP BOA will play all 11 songs from his album ‘Helios’ as part of the Lieblingsplatten-Festival.

Setlist
01. Fine Art in Silver
02. Loyalty
03. Albert Is a Headbanger
04. Rome in the Rain
05. Standing Blinded on the Rooftops
06. Puppets on a Strang
07. Life After Being a Zombie
08. The Wrong Generation
09. Get Terminated!
10. 30 Men on a Dead Man’s Grave
11. Atlantic Claire (Boa leaves the stage for the entire song)
12. Pretty Bay
13. The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau and His Friends
14. Cruising
15. Til the Day We Are Both Forgotten
16. Pfirsicheisen
17. A Crown for the Wonderboy
18. Annie Flies the Love Bomber
---
19. Diana
20. This Is Michael
21. And Then She Kissed Her
---
22. Container Love
23. Kill Your Ideals
24. Sirens From Hell

Rating
Music: 9
Performance: 9
Light: 8.5
Sound: 8.5
Total: 8.8 / 10

All Pictures by Andreas Klüppelberg
