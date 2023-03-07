Live Review: Röyksopp - Olso 2023

Spektrum, Oslo, Norway
25th February 2023
Röyksopp - “True Electric” EU Tour
Living in Norway it’s hard not to know about RÖYKSOPP - their album ‘Melody AM’, released in 2001, made them famous both inside the country and internationally. In their music they mix different styles such as Electronica, House, R&B and Pop and despite that I usually visit only Metal shows, I was really excited to see this duo from Tromsø live in Oslo on the 25th of February - a sold-out show that was a part of RÖYKSOPP’s “True Electric” European tour.
Music & Performance
This evening at Spectrum arena was opened with a very nice DJ set that set a great mood for the rest of the show. Afterwards, RÖYKSOPP opened their set with the track ‘Impossible’ from their latest release ‘Profound Mysteries’. The album is a trilogy and the first part of it was released in April last year as a comprehensive audio-visual experience with music, film, an interactive visualizer, secret CDs and, an impressive guest list on vocals. Live show this evening wasn’t an exception about that - the duo was joined on stage by Astrid S, Gunhild Ramsay Kovacs and Susanne Sundfør. Also, pianist Jørn Øien took part in the concert.
One of the most prominent parts of the show were the dancers. And even though fans’ opinions differ about their performance this evening, I personally found it really energetic and contemporary, despite seeming a bit improvised on occasions - in my opinion it only added to the charm. The audience was joyfully dancing too - it’s hard to find so many happy people in one place these days. It really felt like that party you don’t want to end.
Setlist
01. Impossible
02. This Time, This Place... (with Gunhild Ramsay Kovacs)
03. The Girl and the Robot (with Svein Berge)
04. Here She Comes Again
05. Monument (Röyksopp & Robyn cover)
06. Let’s Get It Right (with Astrid S) (Live debut)
07. Me & Youphoria (with Gunhild Ramsay Kovacs) (Live debut)
08. Stay Awhile (with Susanne Sundfør)
09. If You Want Me (With Susanne Sundfør & Gunhild Ramsay Kovacs) (Live debut)
10. Oh, Lover (With Susanne Sundfør)
11. Unity
12. The “R” (with Svein Berge)
13. Breathe (with Astrid S)
14. Running to the Sea (with Susanne Sundfør)
15. What Else Is There? (Trentemøller Remix)
---
16. Never Ever (With Susanne Sundfør & Gunhild Ramsay Kovacs)
17. Sordid Affair
18. I Had This Thing
19. Do It Again (Röyksopp & Robyn cover)
20. Like An Old Dog
All Pictures by Polina Kulikovskikh
Latest Raffles
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview CASTLE PARTY - Bolkow 2023
- Preview DARK HORIZON WARM-UP - Berlin 2023-03-31
- Preview SIOUXSIE AND THE BANSHEES - Amsterdam 2023-05-04
- Preview HÄMATOM - Leipzig 2023-04-29
- Preview CREMATORY - Leipzig 2023-04-28
- Preview SUBWAY TO SALLY - Leipzig 2023-04-15
- Preview 1914 - Leipzig 2023-04-08
- Preview MALE - Düsseldorf 2024-04-24
- Preview ROCK IMPERIUM FESTIVAL - Cartagena 2023-06-23 to 25
- Preview KATIE MELUA - Cologne 2023-04-23
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Gallery: Coppelius - Jena 2023
- CD Review: Uburen - Usurp The Throne
- Live Review: Katatonia & Solstafir - Hamburg 2023
- Live Review: Wardruna - Esch sur Alzette 2023
- Live Review: Bullet for My Valentine - Esch-sur-Alzette 2023
- Gallery: Katatonia + Sólstafir - Esch-sur-Alzette 2023
- CD Review: Nova-Spes - rise
- Live Review: Dropkick Murphys - Düsseldorf 2023
- CD Review: Diary of Dreams - Melancholin
- Interview: Liv Kristine - February 2023
- Gallery: Deine Lakaien - Dortmund 2023
- Gallery: Residents, The - Wrocław 2023
- Live Review: Kooks, The - Cologne 2023
- CD Review: Megaton Sword - Might & Power
- Live Review: Deine Lakaien - Erfurt 2023
- Live Review: Accept - Oslo 2023
- Live Review: Bullet For My Valentine - Hamburg 2023
- Interview: Zweite Jugend / Eli van Vegas - February 2023
- CD Review: Saigon Blue Rain - Oko
- Live Review: Opensight - London 2023
Latest News
- BEBORN BETON - Reveal new video single “Last Chance”
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2023 - Kite, S.P.O.C.K & SynthAttack complete the line-up
- 2ND FACE - Announce new album and release first single
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2022 - DIARY OF DREAMS, CHAMELEONS and more new bands
- DEATH VALLEY GIRLS - New Song and UK Tour
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2022 - HOCICO and many more new bands
- THE 69 EYES - New album “Death Of Darkness” out on April 21st 2023 via Atomic Fire Records
- DEPECHE MODE - First single from their upcoming album “Memento Mori” out now, album release March 24, 2023
- SKINNY PUPPY - Announces LEAD INTO GOLD as direct support for US/ Canada tour
- PART - New Single and video “Clouds”
- W-FESTIVAL 2023 - Line-up is complete
- ZOODRAKE - Dropped first video / single “black out day” off the new album
- I WANT POETRY - First single “People At Parties” from their new album
- POLY GHOST - New Single & Video ‘Full Body Workout’
- FVNERALS - Experience the beautiful darkness of the new album!
- SUUNS - Shares new single “Wave” out now via Joyful Noise Recordings
- LEICHTMATROSE - Goosebumps video shoot with Seraphina Kalze (Kabel 1) on the beach of the Baltic Sea resort of Dahme
- TORUL - New Single “Now I Die Inside”
- KATATONIA - Unveil Spectacular Napalm Records Debut, “Sky Void of Stars
- LANA DEL RABIES - Announces new album “Strega Beata” for March 17th release on Gilgongo Records, hear “A Plague”
.