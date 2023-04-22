Live Review: Skillet - Esch sur Alzette 2023

Rockhal, Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg
19th April 2023
Skillet - “Day Of Destiny” Tour
SKILLET returned to the Rockhal: one of the best-selling Rock bands of the 21st century continues to rebel against conventions, doubts, expectations, and rules with the intention of rising in the light. The show on Wednesday brought them back to the Grand-Duchy - where they already heated up the Rockhal before the Pandemic in 2019.
SKILLET is an American Christian Rock band formed in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1996. The band currently consists of husband John (lead vocals, bass) and wife Korey Cooper (rhythm guitar, keyboards, backing vocals) along with Jen Ledger (drums, vocals) and Seth Morrison (lead guitar). The band has released elven albums, with two, ‘Collide’ and ‘Comatose’, receiving Grammy nominations. SKILLET went through several line-up changes early in their career, leaving founder John Cooper as the only original member remaining in the band.
Music & Performance
SKILLET entered the stage at 9 pm and the whole Rockhal club went immediately crazy. The mood was already great by the first note of ‘Feel Invincible’. Everyone sang along, danced and cheered. The band around John Cooper apparently had great joy to heat up the audience and above all to let everyone join in. It quickly became clear that the majority had known the band for a very long time, because no matter which songs were conjured up from their 27 years of history, the audience showed themselves to be lyrically confident. But in general, the performance was very lively. The band probably didn’t know the term “standing still”, no matter if the songs were underlined with a cello or with hard riffs.
Beside songs like ‘Legendary’, ‘Awake and Alive’ and ‘Back From The Dead’ the classic ‘Hero’ was one of the highlights. The masses could not be restrained anymore and screamed their hearts out. But sometimes you have to catch your breath. Both audience and band could do this with ‘Anchor’. And then it went on again full of energy with ‘Monster’ before it slowly came to an end with ‘Rebirthing. But there should be one more encore that will blow minds. With ‘The Resistance’ the rest of the energy was brought out and of course the fans joined in again.
Setlist
01. Feel Invincible
02. Rise
03. Surviving the Game
04. Legendary
05. Awake and Alive
06. Back From the Dead
07. Hero
08. Not Gonna Die
09. Whispers in the Dark
10. Psycho In My Head
11. Anchor
12. Comatose
13. Undefeated
14. Finish Line
15. Monster
16. Rebirthing
---
17. The Resistance
Rating
Music: 8
Performance: 8
Sound: 8
Light: 8
Total: 8 / 10
All Pictures by Elena Arens
