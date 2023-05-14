Live Review: Suffocation - Oslo 2023
John Dee, Oslo, Norway
27th March 2023
Suffocation - “The Warmth Within the Dark European Tour 2023” - Support: Forcefed Horsehead
On the 27th of April, Oslo had the privilege of hosting the legendary American Death Metal band SUFFOCATION as part of their current European tour, “The Warmth Within the Dark”. The stage was set for an unforgettable night of extreme music, with FORCEFED HORSEHEAD opening the concert as the support band.
Forcefed Horsehead
FORCEFED HORSEHEAD, a local band from Oslo, proudly describes themselves as the sound of the apocalypse. Their unique blend of genres, which they refer to as “Norwegian Grindpunk”, encompasses elements of Death Metal, Punk, Hardcore, Black Metal, Post-Rock, Prog, madness, and general hysteria. Their high-energy performance warmed up the crowd perfectly for the main event that awaited them.
Suffocation
SUFFOCATION, a band hailing from New York, has played a pivotal role in shaping the Death Metal genre since their formation in 1988. Regarded as pioneers of brutal Death Metal, SUFFOCATION has garnered a reputation for their ferocious sound, technical prowess, and influential songwriting. The band’s original line-up included vocalist Frank Mullen, guitarists Terrance Hobbs and Guy Marchais, bassist Josh Barohn, and drummer Mike Smith. In 1991, they released their debut album, ‘Effigy of the Forgotten’, which quickly established SUFFOCATION as a formidable force within the Extreme Metal scene. The album’s intense, complex, and punishing sound, coupled with Mullen’s guttural vocals, set a new standard for brutality in Death Metal.
Throughout their career, SUFFOCATION experienced several line-up changes, but their core sound and vision remained unwavering. They released a series of critically acclaimed albums, including ‘Souls to Deny’ (2004), ‘Blood Oath’ (2009), and ‘Pinnacle of Bedlam’ (2013), further solidifying their status as Death Metal titans. Despite brief periods of hiatus, SUFFOCATION consistently regrouped and delighted fans with their brutal live performances. While Frank Mullen retired from touring in 2018, his legacy remains an integral part of the band. The current line-up includes founding member Terrance Hobbs, along with Charlie Errigo on guitars, Derek Boyer on bass, Eric Morotti on drums, and Ricky Myers (also known for his work in the band DISGORGE) on vocals.
The setlist for the evening encompassed tracks from SUFFOCATION’s early work, such as ‘Effigy of the Forgotten’, as well as selections from later releases like ‘Pierced from Within’, ‘Breeding the Spawn’, and their latest album, ‘...Of the Dark Light’. The audience was treated to a spine-tingling journey through SUFFOCATION’s discography, experiencing the evolution of their sound and witnessing first-hand why they are considered titans of Death Metal.
Setlist
01. Thrones of Blood
02. Jesus Wept
03. Catatonia
04. Clarity Through Deprivation
05. Effigy of the Forgotten
06. Breeding the Spawn
07. Funeral Inception
08. Pierced From Within
09. Bind Torture Kill
10. Liege of Inveracity
11. Infecting the Crypts
All Pictures by Polina Kulikovskikh
Latest Raffles
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview SOLAR FAKE - Festung Königstein 2023-07-21
- Preview KIM WILDE - Bochum 2023-11-05
- Preview WDR4 AB IN DIE 80ER! - Dortmund 2023-11-04
- Preview SIMPLY RED - Mönchengladbach 2023-07-12
- Preview DEICHKIND - Dortmund 2023-07-07
- Preview OWLS ‘n’ BATS FESTIVAL - Detmold 2023-07-01
- Preview PETER HOOK & THE LIGHT - Europe 2023
- Preview NIGHT OF THE PROMS - Dortmund 2023-12-02
- Preview CASTLE ROCK - Mühlheim an der Ruhr 2023
- Preview LOVECRAFT EXHIBITION (VERNISSAGE) - Solingen 2023-05-06
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Mental Exile - Stalker Love
- CD Review: Varnok - Anthropogenic
- CD Review: Scenius - Chinese Room
- CD Review: Neon Space Men - Twisted Mind
- Live Review: Axel Rudi Pell - Munich 2023
- Live Review: Godspeed You! Black Emperor - Oslo 2023
- CD Review: Crimson Dawn - It Came From The Star
- CD Review: 69 Eyes, The - Death of Darkness
- Gallery: Crematory - Leipzig 2023
- Live Review: Electric Callboy - Esch-sur-Alzette 2023
- Live Review: Arctic Monkeys - Oberhausen 2023
- CD Review: Skeletal Family - Light From The Dark
- Live Review: Webb, The - Leeds 2023
- CD Review: Various Artists - UK Thrashers - Moshin’ The Roof On Vol. 4
- Live Review: Sabaton - Esch-sur-Alzette 2023
- Interview: Suicide Commando & Fïx8:Sëd8 - April 2023
- CD Review: Tytus - Roaming In Despair
- Live Review: Skillet - Esch sur Alzette 2023
- Interview: Sea of Sin - April 2023
- Gallery: Subway To Sally - Leipzig 2023
Latest News
- HIGHERSENSE - New Album “A Place Called Home”
- THE SMASHING PUMPKINS - Release last act of trilogy album “Atum” today
- PLAGE NOIRE 2023 - 3,400 guests open the festival season
- FOLKFIELD FESTIVAL 2023 - On the occasion of 25 years of SCHANDMAUL on July 7th and 8th, 2023 in Gelsenkirchen/ Amphitheater
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2023 - New bands & return to spring, postponed to March 2, 2024!
- VNV NATION - New Album “Electric Sun" out on 28 April 2023
- HURRICANE AND SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2023 - Marteria and other acts make the line-up perfect
- THE 69 EYES - New album “Death Of Darkness”
- MORPHOSE - First single “All Comes Back To You” from the upcoming album “The Open Shutter”
- GOV’T MULE - New album “Peace... Like A River” out June 16th 2023, first single
- METAL HAMMER PARADISE 2023 - First Bands announced
- NEON SPACE MEN - New single “Twisted Mind”
- HÖRNERFEST 2023 - Medieval, Folk and Pagan Open Air with Subway to Sally
- KISS - Special guests confirmed for the “End of the Road World Tour” 2023
- LEICHTMATROSE - New EP “Wir Kinder Vom Bahnhof Adamo” on May 5th, on tour with ASP
- JESUS ON EXTASY - Back after 10 years with new single “Wide Awake”
- GIRLS UNDER GLASS - Video “We Feel Alright” from the forthcoming new album “Backdraft” released
- ALISA FOX - Reveal debut video “Freedom”
- PLAGE NOIRE 2023 - Timetable announced!
- HURRICANE AND SOUTHSIDE 2023 - 18 new international acts confirmed
.