Live Review: Sabaton - Cologne 2023

Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany12th May 2023With their latest album, ‘The War To End All Wars’, SABATON is touring Europe. In Cologne, Germany, an exciting line-up of SABATON and their supporting acts, BABYMETAL and LORDI, took the stage, promising a night of rocking performances. Fans eagerly awaited the start of the show, anticipating an evening filled with energy and great music.Kicking off the night was LORDI, a Finnish Metal band known for their theatrical stage presence and monster-like costumes. They delivered a solid show that got the crowd fired up. However, their set felt short, leaving fans wanting more of their hard-hitting Rock music. Despite this, they managed to captivate the audience with their larger-than-life performance.Setlist01. Dead Again Jayne02. Would You Love a Monsterman?03. Thing in the Cage04. Blood Red Sandman05. Lucyfer Prime Evil06. Devil Is a Loser07. Who's Your Daddy?08. Hard Rock HallelujahNext up was BABYMETAL, a Japanese Metal sensation that fuses J-Pop with Heavy Metal. Their performance was loud and energetic, but some fans found it a bit repetitive and lacking in stage presence. The music overshadowed the connection with the audience, leaving some feeling disconnected. While their music had power, the show itself didn’t leave a lasting impression.Setlist01. BABYMETAL DEATH02. Megitsune03. PA PA YA!!04. Divine Attack - Shingeki -05. Monochrome06. Gimme Chocolate!!07. Road of ResistanceFinally, it was time for SABATON, the main act of the night. Hailing from Sweden, this Power Metal band took the stage with enthusiasm and skill. Their nearly two-hour-long performance was a testament to their talent and dedication. The crowd was immediately engaged as they delivered great music and an outstanding live performance. SABATON’s setlist was a journey through history, with powerful songs that honoured the bravery of soldiers and the resilience of the human spirit. The lead vocalist, Joakim Brodén, showcased his commanding vocals, while the rest of the band displayed tight musicianship. The audience enthusiastically sang along and raised their fists in celebration of the metal experience.The concert in Cologne featured a diverse range of Metal genres, with LORDI delivering a solid performance that left fans craving more. BABYMETAL's energetic music entertained, but their stage presence fell short. SABATON, on the other hand, stood out with their epic and memorable performance. They showcased their passion for music, providing a journey filled with emotion and power. Overall, the concert brought together Metal fans in Cologne, providing them with a night of live music and energetic performances. While each band had their strengths and weaknesses, SABATON’s long and captivating show stole the spotlight, leaving the audience in awe and satisfied with the night’s experience. Despite the name, it won’t be the last tour, for sure.Setlist01. Sarajevo (Snippet)02. Sun Tzu Says03. Ghost Division04. Bismarck05. The Last Stand06. Into the Fire07. Carolus Rex (Swedish)08. Winged Hussars09. Sarajevo10. Stormtroopers11. 1916 (Motörhead cover)12. Soldier of Heaven13. Dreadnought14. The Red Baron (With History Edition Intro)15. Father16. The Attack of the Dead Men (With History Edition Intro)17. Christmas Truce---18. Primo Victoria19. Swedish Pagans20. To Hell and Back21. Man of War22. The Last BattleAll Pictures by Matthias Irrgang