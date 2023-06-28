Live Review: Red Hot Chili Peppers - Mannheim 2023

Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany
26th June 2023
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Special Guest: Iggy Pop - Support: The Mars Volta
This is how “HOT” the RED HOT CHILLI PEPPERS were in Mannheim! Around 35,000 Rock fans flooded the Mannheim Maimarkt grounds on Monday evening. The reason? THE RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS played their only concert in Germany in wonderful, very hot summer weather, supported by IGGY POP and THE MARS VOLTA.
The Mars Volta
With THE MARS VOLTA, the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS brought a world-class support on stage. The Progressive Metal band welcomed the audience with “We are Tokio Hotel” and then played a mix of Progressive Rock, Salsa, Jazz and many other musical styles. Admittedly, it was sometimes hard to hear the end of one song and the beginning of another, but no matter, the audience and the band had a great time. https://www.themarsvoltaofficial.com / www.facebook.com/TheMarsVolta
Setlist
01. Drunkship of Lanterns (first half)
02. L’Via L’Viaquez
03. Graveyard Love
04. Drunkship of Lanterns (second half, on setlist as “Shipdrunk”)
Iggy Pop
As a special guest, IGGY POPP heated up the audience. With a naked chest and a lot of anger in his belly, the “Godfather of Punk” stormed across the stage. Hard to believe, but the Rock icon is now 76(!) years old. And he can still do it! With ‘Lust for Life’ or an extra-long version of ‘The Passenger’ he showed the audience what Punk is. Iggy then left the stage with ‘Search And Destroy’, but not before dropping the microphone loudly and giving it a good kick. https://iggypop.com / https://www.facebook.com/iggypop
Setlist
01. Rune (Noveller cover)
02. Five Foot One
03. T.V. Eye (The Stooges song)
04. Modern Day Rip Off
05. Raw Power (Iggy and The Stooges song)
06. The Passenger
07. Lust for Life
08. I Wanna Be Your Dog (The Stooges song)
09. Frenzy
10. Search and Destroy (Iggy and The Stooges song)
Red Hot Chili Peppers
When you think of the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, you immediately think of at least one of their countless world hits - ‘Californication’, ‘Around the World’, ‘Snow (Hey Oh)’ and many, many more. These and many other “classics”, but also songs from their current albums were performed by the four boys. With almost 40 years of music history under their belts, they have fortunately not become any quieter. Quite the opposite! With extensive guitar solos, fat basses and fast raps, the four Americans rocked Mannheim. https://redhotchilipeppers.de / www.facebook.com/ChiliPeppers
Music & Performance
Extensive announcements or audience interactions are not really their thing. Instead, there were wild jumps, a wacky, very colourful stage show and a really fat sound for “Mann-fucking-heim”. Bassist Flea entered the stage on his hands and had a great time playing the entertainer. And Anthony Kidies let himself be celebrated by the crowd. Although he didn’t dance quite as wildly this time, you couldn’t tell he had an injury to his leg. You couldn’t be in Mannheim? No problem! On 30th June, the RHCP will be back in Belgium at Rock Werchter, or you can have a look at our picture galleries now.
Setlist
01. Intro Jam
02. Around the World
03. Scar Issue
04. Snow (Hey Oh)
05. Here Ever After
06. Suck my Kiss
07. Eddie
08. Soul To Squeeze
09. Me & My Friends
10. These Are The Ways
11. Throw Away Your Television
12. Tell Me Baby
13. Whatchu Thinkin’
14. Californication
15. Black Summer
16. By The Way
---
17. I Could Have Lied
18, Give It Away
All pictures by Mathias Utz (www.instagram.com/mathiasutzphotographer)
Latest Raffles
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|No events
Login
Concert Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview SKYND - Cologne 2023-11-19
- Preview PROJECT PITCHFORK - Germany 2023 with special guest Chemical Sweet Kid
- Preview MADSEN - “Hollywood” Tour Germany & Austria 2023
- Preview ENTER SHIKARI - Germany 2024
- Preview BLINK-182 - Cologne 2023-09-09
- Preview RÖYKSOPP - Cologne 2023-10-23
- Preview THRICE - Germany 2024
- Preview ELECTROMANIAX - Oberhausen 2023-09-30
- Preview EPICENTRE FESTIVAL 2023 - Bochum 2023-11-04
- Preview HALESTORM - Hamburg 2023-11-09
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Gallery: Papa Roach - Esch sur Alzette 2023
- Live Review: Sleep Token - Cologne 2023
- Interview: March Violets, The - June 2023
- Live Review: Lacrimosa - Glauchau 2023
- Live Review: Madrugada - Glauchau 2023
- Gallery: Schattenmann - Dresden 2023
- Live Review: 30th Wave Gotik Treffen - Leipzig 2023 (Day 2)
- CD Review: Hollywood Vampires - Live in Rio
- Interview: Ghost Dance - June 23
- Interview: Rose Of Avalanche, The - June 2023
- Live Review: 30th Wave Gotik Treffen - Leipzig 2023 (Day 1)
- Live Review: 30th Wave Gotik Treffen - Leipzig 2023
- Live Review: Muse - Cologne 2023
- Interview: Agent Side Grinder - June 2023
- Interview: Traitrs - June 2023
- CD Review: Melancholic Seasons - Past Seasons Pt. 1 - The Early Days
- CD Review: Panzerkrieg 666 - Wolfpack
- Interview: How We End - June 2023
- CD Review: Vogon Poetry - Gargle Blaster (Shaken and mixed)
- Live Review: Mötley Crüe & Def Leppard - Mönchengladbach 2023
Latest News
- ROME - First single “Yellow and Blue” from upcoming album “Gates of Europe”
- DORO - Announces new album “Conqueress - Forever Strong And Proud” and releases first single & video
- HURRICANE AND SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2023 - Delight 140,000 fans
- OOMPH! - New singer DER SCHULZ and new album announced!
- I WANT POETRY - New Album “Solace+ Light” out now
- UNTER SCHWARZER FLAGGE 2024 - “Anchors Aweigh!” with Blutengel, Solar Fake, Solitary Experiments & Alienare!
- DOWNLOAD GERMANY 2023 - Festival in Hockenheim cancelled, fans get tickets refunded
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2024 - Covenant confirmed!
- A CLOUD OF RAVENS - US tour with THE SISTERS OF MERCY in support of “Lost Hymns” LP
- MAUD THE MOTH & TRAJEDESALIVA - Drop Two Surreal Videos off “Bordando el manto terrestre”
- HIGHERSENSE - New Album “A Place Called Home”
- THE SMASHING PUMPKINS - Release last act of trilogy album “Atum” today
- PLAGE NOIRE 2023 - 3,400 guests open the festival season
- FOLKFIELD FESTIVAL 2023 - On the occasion of 25 years of SCHANDMAUL on July 7th and 8th, 2023 in Gelsenkirchen/ Amphitheater
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2023 - New bands & return to spring, postponed to March 2, 2024!
- VNV NATION - New Album “Electric Sun" out on 28 April 2023
- HURRICANE AND SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2023 - Marteria and other acts make the line-up perfect
- THE 69 EYES - New album “Death Of Darkness”
- MORPHOSE - First single “All Comes Back To You” from the upcoming album “The Open Shutter”
- GOV’T MULE - New album “Peace... Like A River” out June 16th 2023, first single
.