Interview: Trivium - April 2020

Details
trivium what dead men say promo01Interview with

Paolo Gregoletto (bass) of Trivium

TRIVIUM’s new album ‘What the Dead Men Say’ is set for release on April 24th 2020 and I was quite excited when Oktober Promotion gave us the chance for an e-mail-interview with songwriter and bassist Paolo Gregoletto.

Reflections of Darkness [RoD]: First of all, thanks for making the interview possible. How does it feel to promote an album during a lockdown, without speaking to your interview partners face to face and seeing their reaction?
Paolo: It’s not ideal but we are making the best of the situation and luckily we’ve been able to do all of the things we needed to do for press.

RoD: You’ll support MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD on their tour this summer, how do you prepare for the tour?
Paolo: If the tour happens on time we will be rehearsing a lot beforehand. We have some big production that will also need to be worked on and made before the dates this summer.

RoD: When did you start writing the songs and how was the road until the album was finished? Any challenges?
Paolo: We generally do not write on tour. We will do our writing sessions in between the tours to allow ourselves time to decompress from the road and have a clear mind for writing. It’s definitely made us way more productive this way.

RoD: You played several covers since you released your last album three years ago. Did these songs have an influence on the new album?
Paolo: I don’t think so. The covers from the last album were just for fun and nice way to break the ice with a new drummer and producer last time.

trivium what dead men say promo02 PaoloGregoletto

RoD: You already released two tracks, ‘Catastrophist’ and ‘What the Dead Men Say’. Who came up with the ideas for the story?
Paolo: I was the main lyric writer for the two songs. I took the title for ‘What the Dead Men Say’ from a Philip K. Dick short story. He’s definitely one of my favourite writers and influenced those lyrics a lot. ‘Catastrophist’ was one of the first songs I wrote lyrics for and I think reading ‘The Uninhabitable Earth’ was a big inspiration for it. I was viewing it more in terms of both the climate crisis but also other manmade disasters like war, but this current virus has given it a whole new meaning to me. A lot of fans have commented about the timeliness of the words.

RoD: Your new album ‘What the Dead Men Say’ in three words?
Paolo: A fun record!

RoD: What brought you into the music and what drives you as a band after more than 20 years?
Paolo: Being able to play shows and see how far we have grown this band has been an immense source of inspiration. We also have a lot of fun together and enjoy each other’s company, so this doesn’t feel like work all the time. I also love to travel and this affords me the chance to see so much of the world that I would have never seen.

RoD: Do you have any plans for a tour in Europe?
Paolo: Yes but things are fluid and dates might change depending on what happens.

RoD: Your favourite song on the new album?
Paolo: It’s tough to pick but the first two songs are some of my favourites at the moment.

RoD: A question you always wanted to answer, but no one ever asked?
Paolo: Fans always ask me “Where is Mr. Brown (my cat)” and he is doing well and living in Florida with my parents.

RoD: Any message for the fans?
Paolo: Stay safe and stay healthy!

