Gallery: SALTATIO MORTIS - Chemnitz 2024

Wasserschloss Klaffenbach, Chemnitz, Germany2nd June 2024Last weekend, SALTATIO MORTIS were guests at the Wasserschloss Klaffenbach on their “Finsterwacht Burgentour”. Wow, what a brilliant concert evening. There had been a lot of rain in the region all week and the weather forecast for the weekend was not very good either. There were a few thunderstorm warnings. Many guests had prepared for this and turned up with rain gear. But we were lucky and there was no rain and no thunderstorms.As always, the Wasserschloss Klaffenbach enchanted the audience with its beautiful backdrop. The sound was also excellent. SALTATIO MORTIS really got the fans going with gigantic pyrotechnic effects. Huge flames lit up the castle courtyard. You could feel the heat of the fire. Together with the light and fog, the show was very effective. The fans were particularly happy about an acapella part in the concert. There was a technical problem and the band played a few songs acapella on a small podium in front of the mixing desk. The band was accompanied by the Feuervogel Theater, who really enhanced the show with their wonderful costumes and performance. Of course, Alea surfed the crowd to the song ‘Rattenfänger’. He is a real frontman who you can get close to. The fans will remember this concert very fondly. https://www.saltatio-mortis.com Setlist01. Finsterwacht02. Schwarzer Strand03. Brunhild04. Odins Raben05. Der Himmel muss warten (Live debut)06. Eulenspiegel07. Sieben Tage lang08. What Shall We Do With the Drunken Sailor?09. My Mother Told Me (A capella)10. Pray to the Hunter11. My Mother Told Me12. Valhalla Calling (Miracle of Sound cover)13. We might be Giants (Live debut)14. Loki15. Heimdall16. Aurelia (Live debut)17. Thekenmädchen (Versengold cover)18. Mittelalter Play Video19. Vogelfrei (Live debut)20. Rattenfänger21. Prometheus22. Oh, Treues Herz (Live debut)---23. Wo sind die Clowns24. Genug getrunken (Live debut)25. Gardyloo26. Spielmannsschwur27. RemmidemmiAll Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer