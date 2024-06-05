2nd June 2024
Saltatio Mortis - “Burgentour Finsterwacht 2024”
Last weekend, SALTATIO MORTIS were guests at the Wasserschloss Klaffenbach on their “Finsterwacht Burgentour”. Wow, what a brilliant concert evening. There had been a lot of rain in the region all week and the weather forecast for the weekend was not very good either. There were a few thunderstorm warnings. Many guests had prepared for this and turned up with rain gear. But we were lucky and there was no rain and no thunderstorms.
As always, the Wasserschloss Klaffenbach enchanted the audience with its beautiful backdrop. The sound was also excellent. SALTATIO MORTIS really got the fans going with gigantic pyrotechnic effects. Huge flames lit up the castle courtyard. You could feel the heat of the fire. Together with the light and fog, the show was very effective. The fans were particularly happy about an acapella part in the concert. There was a technical problem and the band played a few songs acapella on a small podium in front of the mixing desk. The band was accompanied by the Feuervogel Theater, who really enhanced the show with their wonderful costumes and performance. Of course, Alea surfed the crowd to the song ‘Rattenfänger’. He is a real frontman who you can get close to. The fans will remember this concert very fondly. https://www.saltatio-mortis.com
Setlist
01. Finsterwacht
02. Schwarzer Strand
03. Brunhild
04. Odins Raben
05. Der Himmel muss warten (Live debut)
06. Eulenspiegel
07. Sieben Tage lang
08. What Shall We Do With the Drunken Sailor?
09. My Mother Told Me (A capella)
10. Pray to the Hunter
11. My Mother Told Me
12. Valhalla Calling (Miracle of Sound cover)
13. We might be Giants (Live debut)
14. Loki
15. Heimdall
16. Aurelia (Live debut)
17. Thekenmädchen (Versengold cover)
18. Mittelalter Play Video
19. Vogelfrei (Live debut)
20. Rattenfänger
21. Prometheus
22. Oh, Treues Herz (Live debut)
---
23. Wo sind die Clowns
24. Genug getrunken (Live debut)
25. Gardyloo
26. Spielmannsschwur
27. Remmidemmi
All Pictures by Silvio Pfeifer
