CD Review: White Birches - When the Street Calls

Artist: White BirchesTitle: When the Street CallsGenre: Dark WaveRelease Date: 9th February 2018Label: Progress Productions‘When the Street Calls’ is the 2nd album from WHITE BIRCHES who remind me a bit of KATE BUSH. ‘Trouble’ is the first song and comes with some sounds which fit to the title. Music is accusatory and experimental. Next track is ‘Under My Spell’ a very expressive, melancholic and powerful song. The vocals of Jenny are very wholehearted and strong. Number three is ‘Howl’ which is the first real Dark Wave track on this album for me. Sounds a bit like the early SISTERS OF MERCY which is meant as compliment. ‘The River’ is the next song and is a very melancholic and suing song which is typical for that genre. The 5th track is ‘False Prophets’ which increases the tempo. When I listen to it I’m in a good old gothic club, hair open and dancing. ’Gravity’ is the next song and comes with some rough sounds and powerful guitars paired with some nice Synths. Track number seven, ‘Decay’, is starting with some ominous synthetic sounds without vocals, just some samples are to hear. Last song is also the name giving track ‘When The Street Calls’. It is bringing back the melodies and the vocals. That’s another great dark wave song with strong vocals. It is a great dark wave album with social critical topic.01. Trouble02. Under My Spell03. Howl04. The River05. False Prophets06. Gravity07. Decay08 When The Street CallsFredrik JonassonJenny Gabrielsson Marehttp://www.whitebirches.se / https://www.facebook.com/whitebirchesMusic: 7Sound: 7Total: 7 / 10