CD Review: White Birches - When the Street Calls

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Thu Jun 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FEWJAR
|Thu Jun 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GAVIN JAMES
|Thu Jun 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THEODOR SHITSTORM
|Thu Jun 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DIE TOTEN HOSEN
|Thu Jun 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KIEFER SUTHERLAND
|Fri Jun 08 @ 1:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Kärbholz Heimspiel
|Fri Jun 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FEWJAR
|Fri Jun 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(ES) Concert: FIXMER/MCCARTHY
|Fri Jun 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FORCED TO MODE
|Fri Jun 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KOLARS
|Fri Jun 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SHOCK THERAPY
|Fri Jun 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DIE TOTEN HOSEN
|Fri Jun 08 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(PL) Concert: FLASH FORWARD
|Sat Jun 09 @ 1:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Kärbholz Heimspiel
|Sat Jun 09 @ 1:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Sunday Jam Open Air Special
|Sat Jun 09 @ 1:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Rock Fels Open Air
|Sat Jun 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(GR) Concert: DIORAMA
|Sat Jun 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FEWJAR
|Sat Jun 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(ES) Concert: FIXMER/MCCARTHY
|Sat Jun 09 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FUTURE ISLAND
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview DIE KRUPPS & FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY - Krefeld 2018-08-22
- Preview MR. BIG - Bochum 2018-08-06
- Preview DANZIG - Cologne 2018-08-04
- Preview PAIN OF SALVATION - Bochum 2018-09-10
- Preview LIMP BIZKIT - Bonn 2018-08-21
- Preview BEARTOOTH - Oberhausen 2018-08-20
- Preview SANTANA - Mönchengladbach 2018-08-15
- Preview MINISTRY - Cologne 2018-08-14
- Preview SEPULTURA - Düsseldorf 2018-08-02
- Preview TREMONTI - Cologne 2018-08-01
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: X-O-Planet - Voyagers
- CD Review: Crimer - Leave Me Baby
- CD Review: Loewenhertz - Echtzeit
- CD Review: Chvrches - Love is Dead
- CD Review: Qntal - VIII Nachtblume
- CD Review: Rabia Sorda - The World Ends Today
- Live Review: Wave Gotik Treffen - Leipzig 2018 (Day 4)
- CD Review: Vogon Poetry - Life,the Universe and Everything
- Live Review: Wave Gotik Treffen - Leipzig 2018 (Day 3)
- CD Review: De/Vision - City Beats
- Live Review: Wave Gotik Treffen - Leipzig 2018 (Day 2)
- CD Review: Spiritual Front - Amour Braque
- CD Review: Omnia - Reflexions
- Interview: Die Werkpiloten - February 2013
- Live Review: Wave Gotik Treffen - Leipzig 2018 (Day 1)
- CD Review: Kim Wilde - Here come the Aliens
- Live Review: Jesus And Mary Chain, The - Saint Petersburg 2018
- CD Review: Faderhead - Night Physics
- Live Review: Wave Gotik Treffen - Leipzig 2018
- Live Review: Seigmen - Berlin 2018
Latest News
- RICK ASTLEY - Releases new album ‘Beautiful Life’ in July 2018 via BMG
- U96 - New Album “Reboot” on 29th June 2018 via UNLTD Recordings
- MEXICAN ART - Exhibition “Otherness / Dimensions” at Atelier andersARTig and at Künstlerpack in Solingen from 9th to 15th July 2018
- HOLY LOOSE - Solo Album in November 2018
- TARJA - To Release Live Album & Video “Act II” on 27th July 2018 via earMUSIC
- WOLVENNEST - The new sensation on the dark psychedelic metal scene
- V.E.R.S.U.S - New Album “Nur vom Feinsten” & Tour Dates
- DE/VISION - Release new album "City Beats" on 22nd June 2018
- SALTATIO MORTIS - New Single “Große Träume” and new Album “Brot und Spiele”
- M’ERA LUNA 2018 - Readings, Newcomer Competition, Warm-Up Parties & Hangar-DJs
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2018 - New bands confirmed!
- UNPLACES - Single “Such A Shame”
- BILLY TALENT - Celebrate their 25th anniversary with the launch of Charity Trust!
- VERI JUMALA - Solo album “Veiled In Velvet Skies” of SORROWNIGHT singer
- PURWIEN & KOWA - Release “Drei“ on 7th June 2018
- PLAGE NOIRE 2018 - Festival celebrates a brilliant comeback & pre-sale for 2019 started!
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2018 - Samsas Traum and several more bands confirmed!
- LOREENA MCKENNIT - Artist is leaving Facebook!
- ASH CODE - Third Album comes right in Time for WGT 2018
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2019 - First bands and pre-sale start!
.
CD Review: White Birches - When the Street Calls
- Details
- Written by Susanne Schaller (DJane Immortelle)
-
Artist: White Birches
Title: When the Street Calls
Genre: Dark Wave
Release Date: 9th February 2018
Label: Progress Productions
Album Review
‘When the Street Calls’ is the 2nd album from WHITE BIRCHES who remind me a bit of KATE BUSH. ‘Trouble’ is the first song and comes with some sounds which fit to the title. Music is accusatory and experimental. Next track is ‘Under My Spell’ a very expressive, melancholic and powerful song. The vocals of Jenny are very wholehearted and strong. Number three is ‘Howl’ which is the first real Dark Wave track on this album for me. Sounds a bit like the early SISTERS OF MERCY which is meant as compliment. ‘The River’ is the next song and is a very melancholic and suing song which is typical for that genre. The 5th track is ‘False Prophets’ which increases the tempo. When I listen to it I’m in a good old gothic club, hair open and dancing. ’Gravity’ is the next song and comes with some rough sounds and powerful guitars paired with some nice Synths. Track number seven, ‘Decay’, is starting with some ominous synthetic sounds without vocals, just some samples are to hear. Last song is also the name giving track ‘When The Street Calls’. It is bringing back the melodies and the vocals. That’s another great dark wave song with strong vocals. It is a great dark wave album with social critical topic.
Tracklist
01. Trouble
02. Under My Spell
03. Howl
04. The River
05. False Prophets
06. Gravity
07. Decay
08 When The Street Calls
Line-up
Fredrik Jonasson
Jenny Gabrielsson Mare
Website
http://www.whitebirches.se / https://www.facebook.com/whitebirches
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 7
Sound: 7
Total: 7 / 10
Add comment