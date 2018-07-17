CD Review: Unplaces - Changes

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Tue Jul 17 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: LOUDNESS
|Wed Jul 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SKELETONWITCH
|Wed Jul 18 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE DIRTY NIL
|Thu Jul 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ED SHEERAN
|Thu Jul 19 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AMY MACDONALD
|Fri Jul 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AMY MACDONALD
|Fri Jul 20 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE DIRTY NIL
|Sat Jul 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
|Sat Jul 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BAROCK
|Sat Jul 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: KÄRBHOLZ
|Sat Jul 21 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AMY MACDONALD
|Sun Jul 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ED SHEERAN
|Sun Jul 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JAMES BLUNT
|Sun Jul 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SIMPLE MINDS
|Sun Jul 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: RUINER
|Sun Jul 22 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: IGNIS FATUU
|Mon Jul 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DEPECHE MODE
|Mon Jul 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JAMES BLUNT
|Mon Jul 23 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ED SHEERAN
|Tue Jul 24 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: AMY MACDONALD
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview MINISTRY - Leipzig 2018-08-08
- Preview FLORENCE + THE MACHINE - Germany 2019
- Preview PRONG - Cologne 2018-08-31
- Preview SUM 41 - Oberhausen 2018-08-28
- Preview DEVILDRIVER - Cologne 2018-08-23
- Preview GOTHIC MEETS KLASSIK - Leipzig 2018
- Preview INVISIBLE LIMITS & NO MORE - Bochum 2018-08-30
- Preview MIKE SHINODA - Cologne 2018-08-29
- Preview ALISON MOYET - The Other Tour Germany 2019
- Preview LENNY KRAVITZ - Esch sur Alzette 2018-07-23
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: Arch Enemy - Esch sur Alzette 2018
- Live Review: Chelsea Wolfe - Karlsruhe 2018
- Live Review: Sick Puppies - Cologne 2018
- Live Review: Liam Gallagher - Cologne 2018
- Live Review: Kaleo - Esch sur Alzette 2018
- Live Review: Alice in Chains - Cologne 2018
- CD Review: Nine Inch Nails - Bad Witch
- Interview: Erasure + Reed & Caroline - June 2018
- Live Review: Nine Inch Nails - Berlin 2018
- Interview: Helge Wiegand - June 2018
- CD Review: Melotron - Für Alle
- CD Review: Twins, The - Living For The Future
- CD Review: Loewenhertz - Golden
- CD Review: Heimataerde - Aerdenbrand
- Live Review: Lenny Kravitz - Cologne 2018
- CD Review: Exploding Boy, The - Alarms
- Live Review: Massive Attack - Cologne 2018
- Live Review: Billy Talent - Luxembourg City 2018
- Gallery: Eels - Cologne 2018
- CD Review: Ash Code - Perspektive
Latest News
- ROCK MEETS CLASSIC - The Sweet rock in 2019 for the big anniversary & two new Shows!
- GIRLS UNDER GLASS - New single “Endless Nights” out 13th July 2018
- LONG DISTANCE CALLING - Announce new live dates in support of latest album "Boundless"
- ARCH ENEMY - Meet “Melusinaster arcusinimus”, the Arch Enemy fossil!
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2018 - Pre-Sale Contingent Exhausted / Box-Office Ticket Reservation Online!!!
- ROTERFELD - Rock Berlin's Brandenburg Gate With New Single!
- MASSIV IN MENSCH - “Nordsjön EP” to be released on 24th June 2018 (Katyusha Records)
- SCARLET DORN - Release “Lack Of Light” on 31st August 2018 via Oblivion/SPV
- ALICE IN CHAINS - New Album in August, second Track online, Tour
- JEAN-MICHEL JARRE - Pioneer of electronic music celebrates 50 years of musical creation with “Planet Jarre”
- UNZUCHT - New Album “Akephalos“ to be released on 27th July 2018
- DREAM THEATER - Enters Studio to Begin Writing Fourteenth Studio Album and Announce an Upcoming Facebook Live Q&A
- CD Review: Still Patient? – Zeitgeist Weltschmerz
- NINE INCH NAILS - New Album “Bad Witch” out now!
- CHRIS LIEBING - Studio album "Burn Slow" out on 7th Sept 2018 via Mute, Single release feat. Gary Numan, Tour dates and more
- MIKE SHINODA - New Song “Ghosts“, new Album “Post Traumatic“ out on 15th June 2018
- VNV NATION - Announces new album "Noire" and Tour
- LORDS OF ACID - Release "Pretty In Kink" on 29th June 2018 on Metropolis Records
- JUNO REACTOR - "The Mutant Theatre" out on 22nd June 2018 via Metropolis Records
- PIG - New Album "Risen" out today!
.
CD Review: Unplaces - Changes
- Details
- Written by Nastja Iz
-
Artist: Unplaces
Title: Changes
Genre: Electro / Wave / Post-Rock / Indie
Release Date: 1st June 2018
Label: Tangrami Records
Album Review
The three musicians, also known as UNPLACES, from Bochum and Hannover create an unique mix of Rock, Minimal, Electro and Wave on their recent release, ‘Changes’. The band, formerly known as NRT, exists since 2012.
‘Utopian Dream’, the first song of the album, is a very surprising, yet well balanced harmonic mix of hard guitars and spherical synth sounds, highlighted by the unearthly voice of Dorette Gonschorek. The songs on the album create a hypnotic atmosphere that covers the whole release. ‘Changes’, the title song, is a more vibrant creation that is definitely mostly on the electronic and synth side of the musical spectrum. The electronic details are playing around and creating a new atmosphere around each song, while the voice of Dorette is totally down to earth on the one hand, but gives the tracks all the melancholic and faraway appearance on the other hand. ‘The Left Behind’ is a song that shows that very well.
UNPLACES used their new release to record their cover version of the very well-known hit song ‘Such A Shame’ by TALK TALK. The UNPLACES version is a bit slowed down at the beginning, but actually not that far away from the original. If you expect something very different: you will be wrong here. But if you like to listen to the small details that are different and leave their mark on the song - there you go. Especially the guitars and drums give the song a fresh sound and the trumpet that the band is using not just here is another little surprise.
When to listen to this album? On a Sunday afternoon, just lying on your couch and watching your thoughts flying by. Close your eyes. Breath. Let it go…
Tracklist
01. Utopian Dream
02. Escape
03. Changes
04. The Left Behind
05. Lost In Space
06. Such A Shame
07. Reset
08. Downshifting
09. Insight
10. Mister Bot
11. Freedom
12. Pseudo Reality
13. Against Ourselves
14. Open End
Line-up
Dorette Gonschorek - Vocals, guitar, trumpet, programming
Petra Franetzki - Bass
Daniel Fasold - Drums
Website
https://www.unplaces.de / https://www.facebook.com/Unplaces
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10
Add comment