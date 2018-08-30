Latest Raffles

Search Event Tickets

Eventsuche

Buy Music & Merch!


EMP

Nuclear Blast Online Shop

Newsletter

Event Calendar

«
<
August 2018
>
»
M T W T F S S
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31 1 2

Latest Events

View Full Calendar
Thu Aug 30 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(IL) Concert: AND ONE
Fri Aug 31 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Black Castle Festival
Fri Aug 31 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Bonebreaker Festival
Fri Aug 31 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Weltturbojugendtage
Fri Aug 31 @ 6:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Stiefelfest
Fri Aug 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SOLAR FAKE
Fri Aug 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(F) Concert: THE O'REILLY AND THE PADDYHATS
Fri Aug 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FORCED TO MODE
Fri Aug 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DESASTERKIDS
Fri Aug 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JONATHAN JEREMIAH
Fri Aug 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MAJORVOICE
Fri Aug 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ROSE TATTOO & V8WANKERS
Fri Aug 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JOHANNES OERDING
Fri Aug 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: PRONG
Fri Aug 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: GRETCHEN PETERS
Fri Aug 31 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DIE TOTEN HOSEN
Sat Sep 01 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Black Castle Festival
Sat Sep 01 @11:00AM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Bonebreaker Festival
Sat Sep 01 @ 4:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: Weltturbojugendtage
Sat Sep 01 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: FORCED TO MODE

Login

CD/DVD Reviews

Latest Previews

Latest Reviews & Interviews

Latest News

.

Translate

ennlfrdeitrues

CD Review: Unzucht - Akephalos

Details
unzucht akephalos
Artist: Unzucht
Title: Akephalos
Genre: Dark Rock
Release Date: 27th July 2018
Label: Out Of Line


Album Review

UNZUCHT recently released their newest album, ‘Akephalos’, and reached the best chart position in the Official German Album Charts in their career right away in the first week. While a high chart position might not be a guarantee for great music, it shows the loyalty and support of UNZUCHT’s fan community and this for many years. The band was founded in 2009 and reached in the meantime an enormous popularity level. The combination of Daniel Schulz’ soft and melodic voice and Daniel De Clercq’s rock voice add a signature note to their music.

‘Akephalos’ turned out to be a very authentic UNZUCHT album. Beside of the great energetic Rock songs, one song that really touched my heart is ‘Du fehlst’ - a melancholic ballade about missing someone deeply. While the lyrics make one feel sad and kinda lost, the music itself calms you down and this is a beautiful mix of feelings that appears while listening. Just two songs later there is the song ‘Nur die halbe Wahrheit’, full guitar rock song with much power and epic chorus. ‘Nachts im Meer’ is a song that has this special Unzucht sound to me that I like: a powerful and danceable mix of rock and electro sounds.

Than the melodic, but fast singing voice of Daniel Schulz and here it is. Also the drums are standing out greatly here. And it gets even crazier with ‘Fleisch und Ruinen’... first thought was ‘what the…?!?’. If you managed to sleep until now, you’ll wake up here. I promise. Dark, loud, dirty, UNZUCHT. That’s what comes to my mind here. Very nice turn, gentlemen! ‘Ein Wort fliegt wie ein Stein’ is a collaboration with the well-known SALTATIO MORTIS. So here is the moment when you can listen to some bagpipes on an UNZUCHT album. Surprise, surprise.

UNZUCHT show that the genre “German (Dark) Rock” does not have to sound like another RAMMSTEIN cover band at all. UNZUCHT can easily combine melodies and noise and prove that these can totally co-exist as parts of one song and make it sound great.


Tracklist

01. Projektil
02. Nela
03. Der Tod in mir
04. Die verbotene Frucht
05. Akephalos
06. Du fehlst
07. Der schmale Grat
08. Nur die halbe Wahrheit
09. Nachts im Meer
10. Fleisch und Ruinen
11. Das sichere Ufer
12. Ein Wort fliegt wie ein Stein (fest. Saltatio Mortis)


Line-up

Daniel “Der Schulz” Schulz - Vocals
Daniel De Clercq - Guitar, vocals, programming
Toby Fuhrmann - Drums
Alex Blaschke - Bass


Website

http://www.unzucht-music.com / https://www.facebook.com/Unzucht


Cover Picture

unzucht akephalos


Rating

Music: 8
Sound: 9
Total: 8.5 / 10



You are here: Home Artists U-Z CD Review: Unzucht - Akephalos