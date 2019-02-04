CD Review: X Marks the Pedwalk - Secrets

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Mon Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ALEC BENJAMIN
|Mon Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BLOOD RED SHOES
|Mon Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BLUE OCTOBER
|Mon Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: CLOUD NOTHINGS
|Mon Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DILLY DALLY
|Mon Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: JACOB COLLIER
|Mon Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: STEINER & MADLAINA
|Mon Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: STEVEN WILSON
|Mon Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE PAPER KITES
|Mon Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WELCOME TO NIGHT VALE
|Mon Feb 04 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: YOU ME AT SIX
|Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(UK) Concert: VNV NATION
|Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: ALEC BENJAMIN
|Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BLOOD RED SHOES
|Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BLUE OCTOBER
|Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DILLY DALLY
|Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SKINDRED
|Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: STEINER & MADLAINA
|Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: STEVEN WILSON
|Tue Feb 05 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: YOU ME AT SIX
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview ACCEPT - Wuppertal 2019-04-20
- Preview AVANTASIA - Osnabrück 2019-04-12
- Preview KAMELOT - Bochum 2019-03-15
- Preview KORPIKLAANI - Esch sur Alzette 2019-02-21
- Preview STEEL PANTHER - Luxembourg City 2019-02-18
- Preview ARCHIVE - Germany 2019
- Preview MIDGE URE - Germany 2019
- Preview SCHANDMAUL - Berlin 2019-11-02
- Preview RAMMSTEIN - Berlin 2019-06-22
- Preview SKA-P - Berlin 2019-05-31
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- Live Review: Die Fantastischen Vier - Oberhausen 2019
- Live Review: IAMX - Cologne 2019
- CD Review: Aeon Sable - Aether
- Interview: Within Temptation - January 2019
- Live Review: Architects - Kirchberg (Luxembourg) 2019
- Live Review: Monster Magnet - Krefeld 2019
- CD Review: Musta Paraati - Black Parade
- Special: Top 10 2018 - Industrial album of the year
- Live Review: Snow Patrol - Oberhausen 2019
- Live Review: Flogging Molly - Luxembourg City 2019
- Special: Top 10 2018 - Wave album of the year
- Special: Artists and their Tattoos - Stephen Voyce
- Special: Top 10 2018 - Guitar Dark Scene album of the year
- CD Review: Neuroticfish - Antidoron
- Live Review: Architects - Düsseldorf 2019
- Special: Top 10 2018 - Electronic Gothic album of the year
- CD Review: Spielbann - Die Ballade von der Blutigen Rose
- CD Review: Spielbann - In Gedenken
- Interview: Skunk Anansie - January 2019
- Special: Top 10 2018 - Beats’n’Noises album of the year
Latest News
- M’ERA LUNA 2019 - Line-up complete!
- DEVIN TOWNSEND - Announces "Empath Europe - Volume 1" Tour
- VAINSTREAM ROCKFEST 2019 - Münster Top Open-Air Festival With Dropkick Murphys, Donots & Architects
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - DAS ICH, SCHANDMAUL and many more new bands confirmed!
- LOREENA MCKENNITT - “Lost Souls“ Tour 2019 with additional shows in July 2019
- STAHLMANN - New album on 23 March 2019!
- KÆSTEL - Former Funker Vogt frontman returns to the scene with his first solo album
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - Next batch of bands announced!
- CHONTARAZ - Album release during 70000TONS OF METAL, Single+Video today!
- DESPERATE JOURNALIST - New album, new video and new tour!
- THE DANDY WARHOLS - New Album “Why You So Crazy” on 25 January 2019
- DEVIN TOWNSEND - Announces new album “Empath”
- LAFAWNDAH - Announces album ‘Ancestor Boy’ with single ‘Daddy’
- WHITE LIES - Video of the Week: “Tokyo”
- CIRCA WAVES - Video of the Week: “Movies”
- EISBRECHER – Raffle Meet & Greets for the upcoming Tour
- WAVE GOTIK TREFFEN 2019 - CRADLE OF FILTH and more confirmed!
- SCHWARZSCHILD - New EP “Pulsar” in January 2019
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2019 - Die Krupps & Velvet Acid Christ complete the program!
- FIDDLER'S GREEN - This is not an anthem, this is a real rebel song!
.
CD Review: X Marks the Pedwalk - Secrets
- Details
- Written by Corbeau
-
Artist: X Marks the Pedwalk
Title: Secrets
Genre: Electro / Synth Pop
Release Date: 24th March 2017
Label: Meshwork Music
Album Review
When I think of X MARKS THE PEDWALK, I think of traditional EBM from the old days. The band has been founded in 1987 with their first album release, ‘Freaks’, coming out in 1992. This means that X MARKS THE PEDWALK’s new album, ‘Secrets’, also means the 25th anniversary of record release for them. It is their 9th full album. And I was expecting classic EBM. Well, I was wrong on that.
The album has only little to do with the music I associate with X MARKS THE PEDWALK. The songs are much more Synth Pop than EBM, some are even quite poppy and even include classic Pop song structures including breaks. Some songs, like ‘Photomatique’, are very much reminding of 80s Pop bands like DEPECHE MODE or CAMOUFLAGE, which is great in my opinion. It is just something I did not expect from X MARKS THE PEDWALK. ‘Masterpiece’, ‘Prisoner’ and the song ‘Secrets’, which gave the album its name, are nice Synth Pop songs with soft drums and appealing melodies. The good ones sound like 80s or bands like ROTERSAND. In general, the arrangements and construction of the songs appeal not very sophisticated. What really grinded my gears is the strong German accent of the vocalists, especially Estefania. Her voice is also not that clear in some tracks and is losing her notes more than necessary. The ballads with her voice are songs I regularly skipped during listening.
All in all, the album is not extraordinary but quite okay. It is more something to listen to in the background. ‘Photomatique’ is the best song for me, it strongly reminds of ‘Photographic’, one of the first really successful songs of DEPECHE MODE from 1981.
Tracklist
01. Masterpiece
02. Secrets
03. Ghost
04. Sacred
05. Photomatique
06. Breathe
07. Prisoner
08. One Time
09. Crankmachine
Line-up
Sevren Ni-arb - Founder, songwriter, vocalist, producer, and engineer
Raive Yarx - Concepts, structures, and electronics
Estefania - Secondary vocalist
Website
xmtp.de
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 7
Sound: 8
Total: 7.5 / 10
Add comment