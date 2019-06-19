CD Review: Völtage - Spellbound Country

Artist: VöltageTitle: Spellbound CountryGenre: NWOTHM (New Wave of True Heavy Metal) / Speed MetalRelease Date: 18th May 2019Label: Self-ReleasedTo my question about a bit of information concerning the band I got an direct message over Instagram that was extraordinary, gutsy and positively strange... VÖLTAGE describe themselves as a 5-piece, New Wave of True Heavy Metal band, hailing from Atlanta. Their primary influences consist of JUDAS PRIEST, IRON MAIDEN, EXCITER and the likes of GRIM REAPER (with a Punk production as I was told via Instagram). I cannot confirm the also mentioned influences of Satanic Speed Metal such as MIDNIGHT and BEWITCHER as I am not familiar with both mentioned bands, but I sense a strong Punk meets Metal vibe, very raw and early IRON MAIDEN’esque (DiÁnno fans?).The bands speaks of themselves as a Heavy Metal Drag show (vocals come from Dolly Spottswood, hitting the stage in full Drag and rocking it like hell) and either you love, hate or choose to be a cool human being and just accept it, VÖLTAGE are dead serious about Heavy Metal and that is what counts for a head-banging part of our sweet subculture. This four song EP is a nice variety to the stuff I do most of the time, this is alive, a bit brutal and unpolished. VÖLTAGE is real fucking underground and exactly what I was searching for. Give it a listen and give them your hard earned money, I tell you this is just the beginning of a big thing. The demo was recorded and mastered by Darrell Szarka Workman.01. Dragon Land02. Dust Devils03. Spellbound04. Speed DemonDolly Spotswood - VocalsAlvaro Garcia - GuitarsDanny Lerch - GuitarsDarrell Workman - Bass GuitarCody Sherman - Drumshttps://voltagehvymtl.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/voltagehvymtl / https://www.instagram.com/voltageheavymetalMusic: 8Sound: 8Total: 8 / 10