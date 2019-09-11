CD Review: Warrior Path - Warrior Path

Artist: Warrior PathTitle: Warrior PathGenre: Epic Metal / Power Metal / Heavy MetalRelease Date: 1st March 2019Label: Symmetric Records Athens GreeceThis album is the product of Greek songwriter/ guitarist Andeas Sinanoglou’s mind. He had the idea for his songs since he was 18 years old. He visited Bob Katsionis (FIREWIND / OUTLAND etc.) at his studio and told him that he knows how the songs should sound and that he knows that Bob could make it true. So he played all the songs on an acoustic guitar and started singing. After three hours they had the first demo finished. After the final recording of guitar, bass, keyboards they found the perfect singer in Yannis Papadopoulus (BEAST IN BLACK). This album was recorded in Bob´s personal studio in Thessaloniki, mixed by Bob and mastered by Nasons Nomikos at VU productions in Piraeus Greece.This is the first album from WARRIOR PATH and this is impressive. Andreas has written songs about war, pirates and warriors. Some lyrics are reflecting some personal struggles as well. The opener, ‘Riders of the dragons’, is a great start through the path of the warrior. Good rhythm and chorus. It makes me wanna play some air guitar. The album sounds good balanced. Some mid-tempo songs, some slow acoustic sets and some speed (‘Fight For Your Life’) are well mixed. So this album is never boring. And yes, you can hear a lot of different influences: HAMMERFALL, IRON MAIDEN the old MANOWAR… But it doesn’t sound like a copy. Every song has its own soul and feeling. The voice of Yannis matched perfect. To me it is a perfect debut. Great songs and great story. The path starts with power. The last two songs are the perfect close up. Two acoustic sets which makes you come down after a journey of the path of the warrior. So if you love true Power Metal, buy this record!01. Riders Of The Dragons02. The Hunter03. A Sinnersworld04. Stormbringers05. Black Night06. The Path Of The Warrior07. Fight For Your Life08. Mighty Pirates09. Dying Bird Of Prey10. Vahlhalla I´m ComingAndreas Sinanoglou – Acoustic & electric guitarGuest musicians:Bob Katsionis – Alectric guitars, bass, keyboardsDave Rundle – DrumsHristos-Valentinos Petevis – ViolinSpecial guest:Yannis Papadopoulos – Vocalshttps://warriorpath.bandcamp.com/album/warrior-pathMusic: 9Sound: 9Total: 9 / 10