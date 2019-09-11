CD Review: Warrior Path - Warrior Path

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Wed Sep 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HOLY MOLY & THE CRACKERS
|Wed Sep 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DOTA
|Wed Sep 11 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE PROTOMEN
|Thu Sep 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HOLY MOLY & THE CRACKERS
|Thu Sep 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HOLY MOLY & THE CRACKERS
|Thu Sep 12 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: THE STEEL WOODS
|Fri Sep 13 @ 6:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Festival: E-X-E Festival
|Fri Sep 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TRAITRS
|Fri Sep 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BENEFIZ-FESTIVAL V7.0
|Fri Sep 13 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WILCO
|Sat Sep 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(AT) Concert: SUICIDE COMMANDO
|Sat Sep 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HOLY MOLY & THE CRACKERS
|Sat Sep 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HARDLINE
|Sat Sep 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: WOODS OF BIRNAM
|Sat Sep 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MATULA
|Sat Sep 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: SOLAR LODGE CONVENTION II
|Sat Sep 14 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: DOTAN
|Sun Sep 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TRAITRS
|Sun Sep 15 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: HOLY MOLY & THE CRACKERS
|Mon Sep 16 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: MATTIEL
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview ELUVEITIE - Saarbrücken 2019-12-03
- Preview SEEED - Esch sur Alzette 2019-10-25
- Preview ALICE COOPER - Leipzig 2019-09-30
- Preview MILOW - Luxembourg City 2019-09-29
- Preview AS I LAY DYING - Leipzig 2019-09-27
- Preview 3TEETH - Germany 2020 presented by Reflections of Darkness
- Preview COUNTERFEIT. - Second Europe tour 2019
- Preview MANOWAR - Joey DeMaio Spoken Word Tour “The Blood Of the Kings”
- Preview D:UEL - Claudia Brücken and Susanne Freytag perform the music of PROPAGANDA
- Preview CONVERSATIONS WITH NICK CAVE - An Evening of Talk and Music Germany 2020
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: Michael Schenker Fest - Revelation
- Live Review: W-Festival - Waregem 2019 (Day 4)
- Live Review: W-Festival - Waregem 2019 (Day 3)
- Interview: 69 Eyes, The - July 2019
- CD Review: Atlantean Kodex - The Course of Empire
- CD Review: Overkill - The Grinding Wheel
- CD Review: Eraldo Bernocchi, FM Einheit and Jo Quail - Rosebud
- CD Review: Siren - Up from the Depths: Early Anthology and More
- CD Review: Tytus - Rain after Draught
- Live Review: W-Festival - Waregem 2019 (Day 2)
- Live Review: Mando Diao - Luxembourg City 2019
- Live Review: W-Festival - Waregem 2019 (Day 1)
- Live Review: Bullet For My Valentine - Luxembourg City 2019
- Live Review: Jungstötter & P. A. Hülsenbeck - Hamburg 2019
- CD Review: Wisborg - From The Cradle To The Coffin
- CD Review: Iris - Six
- Live Review: Airbourne - Luxembourg City 2019
- CD Review: Numb - Mortal Geometry
- Live Review: Of Mice & Men - Bochum 2019
- Live Review: Hammaburg Festival - Hamburg 2019
Latest News
- ANATHEMA - Signs to Mascot Label Group
- NWVIC - “Endless Meaningless Unhelpful and Uncalled for Drivel” released via “bugs crawling out of people”
- ZOODRAKE - SEADRAKE with new name and single in September
- OMD - Release 40th Anniversary Box Set & Greatest Hits on 4 Oct 2019 / Tour starts in November
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2019 - Thousands celebrate a worthy conclusion of the music summer
- TEMPERS - Electronic music duo announces new album “Private Life” to be released on October 25 via Dais Records
- TOOL - New album “Fear Inoculum” to be released on August 30, title song available for streaming & album pre-orders
- M’ERA LUNA 2019 - And again the festival turned Hildesheim into a meeting place of the international Dark Scene
- A SUMMER’S TALE - Announces one-year break and returns in 2021
- PLAGE NOIRE 2020 - First 11 names announced!
- HAMMABURG & ELBRIOT FESTIVAL - For the last time at Grossmarkt Hamburg / Tickets for Elbriot run short
- THE MISSION’S WAYNE HUSSEY - EU-UK tour & Schecter Guitar giveaway (Ashton Nyte & Evi Vine support)
- WACKEN OPEN AIR 2020 - The 31st edition is sold out after 21 hours!
- A SUMMER’S TALE 2019 - Fifth edition of the festival lives up to its name
- BLINK-182 - Announce new album NINE to be released in September 2019
- M’ERA LUNA 2019 - Food line-up & more!
- MUTE RECORDS - "Stumm 433" to be released in October 2019!
- HURRICANE FESTIVAL - After movie 2019 & Tickets 2020
- PROPHECY FEST 2019 - Final additions: David Thiérrée, Bethlehem
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2019 - Time for some timetable and more news!
.
CD Review: Warrior Path - Warrior Path
- Details
- Written by Sven Teichmann-Kühn
-
Artist: Warrior Path
Title: Warrior Path
Genre: Epic Metal / Power Metal / Heavy Metal
Release Date: 1st March 2019
Label: Symmetric Records Athens Greece
Album Review
This album is the product of Greek songwriter/ guitarist Andeas Sinanoglou’s mind. He had the idea for his songs since he was 18 years old. He visited Bob Katsionis (FIREWIND / OUTLAND etc.) at his studio and told him that he knows how the songs should sound and that he knows that Bob could make it true. So he played all the songs on an acoustic guitar and started singing. After three hours they had the first demo finished. After the final recording of guitar, bass, keyboards they found the perfect singer in Yannis Papadopoulus (BEAST IN BLACK). This album was recorded in Bob´s personal studio in Thessaloniki, mixed by Bob and mastered by Nasons Nomikos at VU productions in Piraeus Greece.
This is the first album from WARRIOR PATH and this is impressive. Andreas has written songs about war, pirates and warriors. Some lyrics are reflecting some personal struggles as well. The opener, ‘Riders of the dragons’, is a great start through the path of the warrior. Good rhythm and chorus. It makes me wanna play some air guitar. The album sounds good balanced. Some mid-tempo songs, some slow acoustic sets and some speed (‘Fight For Your Life’) are well mixed. So this album is never boring. And yes, you can hear a lot of different influences: HAMMERFALL, IRON MAIDEN the old MANOWAR… But it doesn’t sound like a copy. Every song has its own soul and feeling. The voice of Yannis matched perfect. To me it is a perfect debut. Great songs and great story. The path starts with power. The last two songs are the perfect close up. Two acoustic sets which makes you come down after a journey of the path of the warrior. So if you love true Power Metal, buy this record!
Tracklist
01. Riders Of The Dragons
02. The Hunter
03. A Sinnersworld
04. Stormbringers
05. Black Night
06. The Path Of The Warrior
07. Fight For Your Life
08. Mighty Pirates
09. Dying Bird Of Prey
10. Vahlhalla I´m Coming
Line-up
Andreas Sinanoglou – Acoustic & electric guitar
Guest musicians:
Bob Katsionis – Alectric guitars, bass, keyboards
Dave Rundle – Drums
Hristos-Valentinos Petevis – Violin
Special guest:
Yannis Papadopoulos – Vocals
Website
https://warriorpath.bandcamp.com/album/warrior-path
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 9
Total: 9 / 10
Add comment