CD Review: Wednesday 13 - Necrophaze
- Details
- Written by Munich Vampire
-
Artist: Wednesday 13
Title: Necrophaze
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 27th September 2019
Label: Nuclear Blast
Album Review
WEDNESDAY 13 is back and while resting in his coffin he created a fantastic new album ‘Necrophaze’ which aims to show you some of WEDNESDAY 13’s own night mares, paired with inspiration from real serial killers and movies, a mixture of fantasy and history. The album kicks off with ‘Necrophaze’ and gives you a very good idea about what will be waiting for you for the next 42 minutes. It is not only an introduction to the character, but also to the terrifying circumstances of sleep paralysis. Fantastic 80’s inspired synth soundtrack-score by Roy Mayorga of STONE SOUR who is one of many fantastic guests on ‘Necrophaze’. The Godfather of Shock-Rock (Alice Cooper) greets you in a fantastic voice from the off and explains the ‘Necrophaze’ before heavy guitars riffing and stomping drums start hammering in your ear.
‘Bring your own blood’ is a fantastic soundtrack for the next Halloween party, reminding you of the teenager-party in the classic 80s horror-movies with a very catchy tune. ‘Zodiac’ reminds you of the serial killer who terrorized San Francisco in the 1970s and the case was never solved. The news-voice from the off giving you the chills, while the guitars and the fast drums quicken up your pulse. ‘Monster’ features Christina Scabbia of LACUNA COIL as a guest and she’s a fantastic addition to Wednesday 13’s voice who seems to get even more grip on his voice album by album. ‘Decomposed’ was the first single and originally written by drummer Kyle Catronovo who does not only master his drums perfectly but is also an avid guitar-player, it shows that the songwirting does not depend on The Duke of Spookiness alone these days but that every member of the band contributes to the songwirting. The song starts moody and slow until it turns into a Heavy Metal anthem for the idea of “I know you’re dead, but I really wish you could be deader.”
‘Be Warned’ features a further legendary guest, Jeff Clayton, member of legendary Punk bands ANTISEEN & GG Allin’s MURDER JUNKIES giving you a brief warning. The next song, ‘The Hearse’, clearly is clearly inspired by the 80s movie and the song would be the perfect soundtrack for a remake of this movie. ‘Life will kill us all’ is a clear statement and shows that the dark times of ‘Condolences’ are over. A humorous monster party will be taking over from now on. The chorus “We can’t live forever but we can try until we fall….” suits the changes WEDNESDAY 13 made in his life over the past year. ‘Necrophaze Main Theme (End Credits)’ gets you ready to wake up from your own personal ‘Necrophaze’ while listening to the album and you will finally be woken up by ‘Animal (Fuck Like A Beast)’, an amazing cover of WASP’s 1984s debut single. Heavy guitar riffing, fast drums and the unique voices of WEDNESDAY 13 and Alexi Laiho of CHILDREN OF BODOM turn the legendary classic Rock song into a powerful Heavy Metal version and you will find a short but cool guitar-solo hammering in your ears.
WEDNESDAY 13 couldn’t decide between two covers, so it’s up to you to choose between either end of the horror spectrum with a ‘Creepshow’ comic book vibe for the LP artwork, or the eeriness of something akin to John Carpenter’s ‘The Fog’ adorning the CD showcase, the latter one created by Travis Smith. While ‘Condolences’ was a heavy, dark and gloomy album dealing with Wednesday’s views on death, ‘Necrophaze’ is a consistently horrifying album but a lot more humorous, diversified and “alive” than its predecessor or simply “Wednesday 13 at his best”. WEDNESDAY 13 will be touring in Europe in October, so make sure you will be part of the party, but remember: “Bring your own blood!”
Tracklist
01. Necrophaze
02. Bring Your Own Blood
03. Zodiac
04. Monster
05. Decompose
06. Be Warned
07. The Hearse
08. Tie Me A Noose
09. Life Will Kill Us All
10. Bury The Hatchet
11. Necrophaze Main Theme (End Credits)
12. Animal (Fuck Like A Beast)
Line-up
Wednesday 13 – Vocals
Roman Surman – Guitar
Jack Tankersley – Guitar
Troy Doebbler – Bass
Kyle Castronovo – Drums
Website
www.officialwednesday13.com / www.facebook.com/officialwednesday13
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 9
Sound: 10
Total: 9.5 / 10
Add comment