CD Review: Various Artists - Mute STUMM433

Artist: Various ArtistsTitle: STUMM433Genre: Independent / AlternativeRelease Date: 25th October 2019Label: Mute RecordsNo-one pities traffic Wardens, or feels a warm glow for those surly immigration people that greet us on entering our chosen destination, or wants to hug a tax inspector. No-one. Equally, sympathy is not normally something doled out to reviewers - it’s just your opinion right? Can’t be difficult right? Well, dear reader, allow me a moment of self-indulgence, and be slow to judge if you would. For here is the task before me - those wonderful people at Mute Records thought it would be a great idea to get all the bands on their roster to record a song. But not just any song. One particular song. And it’s not a song, it’s literally just silence. JOHN CAGE’S masterpiece of controversy ‘4’33’. Fifty eight times. So that’s fifty eight interpretations of silence to wade through and review. But fear not! If the task seems daunting, the very limited edition box-set contains all-sorts of visual delights to take your mind off the task, and there’s even a scented candle set included - presumably to mask the heavy stench of bullshit. So! Let’s get started…Here we have everything, from MICHAEL GIRA counting out the 4 minutes and 33 seconds of silence (so clever!), DEPECHE MODE having an even easier time than usual with background-noise simplicity, ERASURE really going for it with a particularly moving rendition of total bloody silence, and MOBY at least having the decency to add a few spooky noises and a bit of a heartbeat to his offering. What else do we have… there’s that fabulous moment half way through the BEN FROST version when something slightly less boring than everything that went before it happens (a classic!) or a really beautiful bit of electric buzzing by A CERTAIN RATIO. I think I’ll stop there.Of course “I’m missing the point” aren’t I? Well no, actually. Who in their right mind would sit and listen to such utterly pretentious drivel other than some foam in the mouth art-graduate trying to impress his mum. I should probably write more, but instead I’m going to sit here for four minutes and 33 seconds in calm silence, call it art and then go and find the life I had before I had to waste so much of it giving space to this total tosh. Sympathy anyone? Just a little bit surely…01. The Normal02. Fad Gadget03. Silicon Teens04. Boyd Rice05. Depeche Mode06. Duet Emmo07. Einstürzende Neubauten08. Bruce Gilbert09. Mark Stewert10. Erasure11. He Said12. A C Marias13. Wire14. Laibach15. Nitzer Ebb16. Michael Gira17. Simon Fisher Turner And Edmund De Waal18. Renegade Soundwave19. Barry Adamson20. Miranda Sex Garden21. Alexander Balanescu22. Phew23. Moby24. Afghan Wigs25. Mick Harvey26. Komputer27. Echoboy28. Irmin Schmidt29. Goldfrapp30. Cabaret Voltaire31. Liars32. Mountaineers33. Pole34. Looper35. The Warlocks36. Pink Grease37. Modey Lemon38. Richard Hawley39. Maps40. Polly Scattergood41. Yann Tierson And Gareth Jones42. Josh T Pearson43. Carter Tutti Void44. Cold Specks45. Land Observations46. Ben Frost47. New Order48. onDeadWaves49. Lost Under Heaven50. ADULT.51. Lee Ranaldo52. Chris Carter53. Nonpareils54. Daniel Blumberg55. Shadow Party56. Chris Liebing57. A Certain Ratio58. KARYYNVarious Artistshttp://mute.com/Music: 2Sound: 0Total: 1 / 10