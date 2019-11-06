CD Review: Various Artists - Metal Message VII - Respect the Steel

Artist: Various ArtistsTitle: Metal Message VII - Respect the SteelGenre: Heavy MetalRelease Date: 14th October 2019Label: Metal MessageFormed in 2001 by Markus Eck, Metal Message is a dedicated PR Agency that works reliable with countless partners of the world’s music media business. Metal Message helps bands without a record deal and does so for quite some time, to push this agenda they bring out nasty compilations filled with all kinds of heavy sounds. From Pagan to Black Metal there is something for everyone here. Bands like DAWNHEAD (Death/ Thrash), ATRIUM NOCTIS (Black Metal), ASH OF ASHES (Folk/ Pagan) or INVICTUS (Power) are among the usual suspects are to be found in this Heavy Metal bouquet. My favourite is REVEREND HOUND with ‘War of the Wolves’ because of its raw energy and the overall old-school Heavy Metal sound, the only output that I dig personally because I’m not into the other presented genres. It’s quite tough for me to review the other bands because I simply don’t listen to the more extreme parts of my beloved subgenre but I’m pretty sure there are little treasures to be found here for the underground gourmets out there.01. Ash Of Ashes – Down The White Waters02. Hell’s Guardian – Blood Must Have Blood03. Invictus – Burst The Curse04. Reverend Hound – War Of The Wolves05. Dawn Head – Sinister Thoughts06. Wolves Den - Nachtmahr07. Aftermath - Diethanasia08. Ontborg – Within The Depths Of Oblivion09. Hollowed – Misanthropia10. Atrium Noctis – Leviathan11. Hangatyr – Blick Aus Eis12. Forge – The Death Of A Warriorhttp://www.metalmessage.de / http://www.youtube.com/METALMESSAGEMusic: 6Sound: 6Total: 6 / 10