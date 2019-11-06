CD Review: Various Artists - Metal Message VII - Respect the Steel

Latest Raffles
Search Event Tickets
Eventsuche
Newsletter
Event Calendar
Latest Events
|Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(CZ) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BLOOD RED SHOES
|Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE PARLOTONES
|Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: WILLIE WATSON
|Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: FRANK CARTER & THE RATTLESNAKES
|Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: HALF.ALIVE
|Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MATTHEW AND THE ATLAS
|Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: GOODBYE JUNE
|Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: LIEDFETT
|Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: OSCAR JEROME
|Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE 69 EYES
|Wed Nov 06 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: MADELINE JUNO
|Thu Nov 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: SHE PAST AWAY
|Thu Nov 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TRAITRS
|Thu Nov 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: NITZER EBB
|Thu Nov 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: COUNTERFEIT
|Thu Nov 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: THE BLUE STONES
|Thu Nov 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: TRIXIE WHITLEY
|Thu Nov 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(DE) Concert: PUP
|Thu Nov 07 @ 7:00PM - 11:00PM
(D) Concert: BACKTRACK
Login
CD/DVD Reviews
Latest Previews
- Preview KIEFER SUTHERLAND - Germany 2020
- Preview JUDAS PRIEST - Germany 2020
- Preview EISBRECHER - Germany & Austria 2020
- Preview SKILLET - Esch sur Alzette 2019-12-05
- Preview PAPA ROACH & HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD - European Tour 2020
- Preview CALLEJON - Saarbrücken 2019-12-29
- Preview THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN - Play the 1987 “Darklands” album plus a Best of... during four shows in Germany 2020
- Preview NIGHTWISH - European Tour 2020
- Preview DIMMU BORGIR & AMORPHIS - Munich 2020-01-28
- Preview GRAUSAME TÖCHTER - Hanover 2019-12-20
Latest Reviews & Interviews
- CD Review: SL Theory - Cipher
- CD Review: Goblins Blade - Awakening EP
- CD Review: Colossus - Drunk on Blood (EP) / ...And the Sepulcher of the Mirror Warlocks (EP)
- Live Review: Counterfeit - Hanover 2019
- Live Review: Autumn Moon Festival Vol. 5 - Hameln 2019 (Day 1)
- Live Review: Whitby Goth Weekend - Whitby 2019
- CD Review: Angel Witch - Angel of Light
- CD Review: Various Artists - Mute STUMM433
- Live Review: Kissin’ Dynamite - London 2019
- CD Review: Sinner Guard - Sinner Guard
- CD Review: Headless Beast - Phantom Fury
- Live Review: Machine Head - Kirchberg 2019
- CD Review: Box And The Twins - Zerfall
- CD Review: Seeed - Bam Bam
- CD Review: Raijin - Summoning the Storm (EP)
- CD Review: Insomnium - Heart Like A Grave
- CD Review: Opeth - In Cauda Venenum
- Live Review: Seeed - Esch sur Alzette 2019
- Live Review: Midge Ure - Gateshead 2019
- Gallery: Baroness - Münster 2019
Latest News
- AMPHI FESTIVAL 2020 - 3rd bandwave with Zeromancer, Mesh and many more!
- HIGHFIELD FESTIVAL 2020 - Deichkind, Beatsteaks, and many more: First artists confirmed!
- PAUL WELLER - German concerts in May 2020
- AS I LAY DYING - To headline IMPERICON FESTIVALS 2020
- HURRICANE and SOUTHSIDE FESTIVAL 2020 - Another four headliners confirmed
- WAITING FOR WORDS - Back in UK after 8 years with a French Foundry bands caravan!
- OMD - Greatest Hits album released & Tour
- ALTER BRIDGE - Release album closer “Dying Light” from the upcoming album “Walk The Sky”, available worldwide on October 18th
- JANOSCH MOLDAU - New album “Host” in November 2019
- THE 69 EYES - Announce their Hell Has No Mercy 2020 U.S.Tour with WEDNESDAY 13
- THE AWAKENING - Release Live Footage from Tour with Wayne Hussey!
- E-TROPOLIS FESTIVAL 2020 - The X Marks The Target!
- I WANT POETRY - New Single “Water” out now!
- KMFDM - New album "Paradise" out 27 Sep 2019 (digital) via Metropolis Records
- XVII MOSCOW SYNTHETIC SNOW FESTIVAL - Bands & Tickets
- VOLLE KRAFT VORAUS 2020 – First bands announced + after movie 2019
- AUTUMN MOON 2019 - Sólstafir had to cancel!
- ASP - New album “Kosmonautilus” on 29 November 2019
- ROCK AM RING / ROCK IM PARK 2020 - First bands for the anniversary editions
- T.O.Y. - New single “Fragile” on Friday, 20 Sept 2019
.
CD Review: Various Artists - Metal Message VII - Respect the Steel
- Details
- Written by Dennis Eikenkötter
-
Artist: Various Artists
Title: Metal Message VII - Respect the Steel
Genre: Heavy Metal
Release Date: 14th October 2019
Label: Metal Message
Album Review
Formed in 2001 by Markus Eck, Metal Message is a dedicated PR Agency that works reliable with countless partners of the world’s music media business. Metal Message helps bands without a record deal and does so for quite some time, to push this agenda they bring out nasty compilations filled with all kinds of heavy sounds. From Pagan to Black Metal there is something for everyone here. Bands like DAWNHEAD (Death/ Thrash), ATRIUM NOCTIS (Black Metal), ASH OF ASHES (Folk/ Pagan) or INVICTUS (Power) are among the usual suspects are to be found in this Heavy Metal bouquet. My favourite is REVEREND HOUND with ‘War of the Wolves’ because of its raw energy and the overall old-school Heavy Metal sound, the only output that I dig personally because I’m not into the other presented genres. It’s quite tough for me to review the other bands because I simply don’t listen to the more extreme parts of my beloved subgenre but I’m pretty sure there are little treasures to be found here for the underground gourmets out there.
Tracklist
01. Ash Of Ashes – Down The White Waters
02. Hell’s Guardian – Blood Must Have Blood
03. Invictus – Burst The Curse
04. Reverend Hound – War Of The Wolves
05. Dawn Head – Sinister Thoughts
06. Wolves Den - Nachtmahr
07. Aftermath - Diethanasia
08. Ontborg – Within The Depths Of Oblivion
09. Hollowed – Misanthropia
10. Atrium Noctis – Leviathan
11. Hangatyr – Blick Aus Eis
12. Forge – The Death Of A Warrior
Website
http://www.metalmessage.de / http://www.youtube.com/METALMESSAGE
Cover Picture
Rating
Music: 6
Sound: 6
Total: 6 / 10
Add comment